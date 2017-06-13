Katy Responds to TSwift Releasing Her Catalog to Streaming the Same Day As Her Album Release
Katy Perry reacts to Taylor Swift releasing her entire back catalog on all streaming services at the same time she released #WITNESS. pic.twitter.com/lZFgFEgHjT— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2017
-Claims Swish Swish was not about Taylucifer in particular.
-When asked about ha releasing her catalogs on streaming Katy reponds with "I don't know, I don't know... I could only do me."
She did that interview where she said "I forgive her, I'm sorry blah blah God bless her on her journey"
and then she did her witness concert and performing swish swish she changed the lyric dont you come for me to "god bless you on your journey" while smiling at the camera. She knows what she's doing tbh get it katy.
this is a bad angle cause u cant see her face but pretty much, its pretty apparent katy still dgaf about taylor lol
witness is amazing though
my comment above has the video but katy changed the lyrics in swish swish in her witness finale concert to address taylor again after she said she forgave her lol