Katy Responds to TSwift Releasing Her Catalog to Streaming the Same Day As Her Album Release

Holy christ talk about Team No One Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did Katy actually do wrong though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Against my better judgement, I watched her interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson last night and she came off as really unintelligent. She seemed so curious at times, but any time he would try to get a conversation going she would joke about her mind being blown and joke about how she would need a nap after. They didn't even really get into too much but she just kept acting like she was on the verge of some existential crisis. It was driving me nuts. It was like everything he said went over her head and she wasn't even paying attention - just going "wow!" "whoa!" and making faces to the camera and saying how there must be a God and how intelligent design is the only explanation.



I felt like it was a real chance to maybe get some of her younger fans excited about science and the cool things we're finding out about the universe but it didn't end up that way at all. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, she's obviously not book smart since she's said that herself but i think most of it is her self depreciating humour, i noticed that a lot during her livestream. which i hate, because it did distract me from her interview with neil as well.



Edited at 2017-06-14 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It just reminded me of those girls in school who would pretend to be dumb even though they weren't. Like stop pulling faces and have a normal conversation. And then she literally asked him if "math was related to science". Like, are you for real? You don't want to ask him about black holes, or the purpose of the new NASA mission to the sun? Not curious about his favourite fact about the universe or the biggest mystery about space that he hopes is solved in his lifetime? You're curious about whether math is related to science? I mean...



The best question she asked him was whether or not we are living in a simulation - I was like ohhh that's an amazing question! And then as he tried to talk about it she kept cutting him off. I don't know - she was entirely too much. I get that she didn't have the best education growing up but come on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she felt really insecure about her own intelligence. But even so, that's definitely a really disappointing missed opportunity to get her fans excited about science at a really critical time for our country.



The mention of God, wtf -- why invite the nation's most beloved and vocal astrophysicist if you're just going to go on about intelligent design?



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think that might be a product of her extremely sheltered upbringing. I can't imagine she had a stellar education beyond what was allowed by her mega-religious parents, I'm making an assumption here but I doubt going in depth into the sciences wasn't high on their list of priorities of what to teach their kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think all the livestream has shown is well, two things. she's not the most emotionally stable, and she's dumb as a brick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think being in a culty christian atmosphere her whole childhood and then becoming a pop star didn't really allow her to learn to analyze and ask questions. she really has to learn how to do that.



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems very unintelligent and childish. Basically, the only word I can use to describe her is immature. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It doesn't surprise me she's not too bright with that super conservative, limited education she had growing up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she said during her stream that she didn't go to highschool so i can imagine some of this truly fucked her shit up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched her latest interview on Ellen and she comes across as an idiot, it's almost sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean yeah, she had a shitty education and super-conservative Christian parents - not exactly the kind of environment that promotes a deep interest in learning or an appreciation of the importance of learning about the world around you. And maybe her mind was blown; I know mine was when I left my conservative Christian middle-America bubble and moved to DC. But she's not a kid anymore; she's a rich white woman in what, her 30s? The pop star environment isn't the best for learning and becoming a mature adult, but if she really wanted to fill in the gaps in her education, she absolutely could (and damn well should, tbh). And there's all kinds of online options, hell, just going to Google can get you to some good shit.



tl;dr sounds like a total missed opportunity and background is one thing but there's really no excuse at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she seriously try to argue for intelligent design in front of NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON??? what a shithead omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Oh my gaaaaahh. If she was the least bit shady, this tired feud could be interesting. She's playing checkers while Swift is playing chess. Reply

Thread

Link

that gif is me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in before people here complain about how katy wont stop talking about taylor without watching the video Reply

Thread

Link

katy would be a genius if this was all a plan to make taylor overexposed again so she continues her break, but this is clearly just her promo strategy for her album. and it didn't gain her that much sympathy with the public so it failed. Reply

Thread

Link

Why does Katy talk with a fake customer service voice 24/7 nowadays Reply

Thread

Link

this accuracy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr they way she speaks made that cultural appropriation video insufferable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's really strange Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would say annoying lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





https://youtu.be/MM4nvnKUvEg she used to have kindergarten teacher reading a storybook voice Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg...that's what it is. i feel sad for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

becuz she lives in a bubble bubble Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol accurate tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean... bc of her parents if you wanna get to the root of this lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Does she not have a publicist or manager that could stop these questions?? Reply

Thread

Link

she wants the PR tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she hired Gaga's Artpop manager! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was really annoyed about the Taylor questions in that interview. The tone completely shifted and when she was getting ready in the bathroom for her next interview, she was complaining about interviewers having obvious agendas to her director and then in the middle of recording that podcast with Deray she went off on a tangent about an earlier interviewer trying to trap her and he was just like "you're not talking about me right?" It was pretty funny. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Katy's a lot smarter than people are giving her credit for. Taylor may be winning on the charts but you know Katy's under her skin and making her seethe.



She did that interview where she said "I forgive her, I'm sorry blah blah God bless her on her journey"



and then she did her witness concert and performing swish swish she changed the lyric dont you come for me to "god bless you on your journey" while smiling at the camera. She knows what she's doing tbh get it katy. Reply

Thread

Link

looool for real? i kinda wish this drama was blowing up more, because i could soo be here for a beautiful, meaningless, petty as fuck scandal in these immensely consequential/dramatic political times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep lol





this is a bad angle cause u cant see her face but pretty much, its pretty apparent katy still dgaf about taylor lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ahahaha that's hilarious and makes me kind of like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG i have to watch this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm skeptical that it was done deliberately tbh my guess is that she's gearing up to release a single Reply

Thread

Link

it really speaks for itself



witness is amazing though Reply

Thread

Link

s c r e a m i nG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL!! This is right up there with that @TrumpDraws account on Twitter. XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really see anything wrong with what Katy said here. If people are looking for her to fess up to all the pettiness and start calling Taylor a giant bitch it ain't gonna happen. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. at least katy is addressing it while taylor.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, I like sassy Katy, not this ~free love, I love taylor and i 4give her" bullshit. That said, I actually don't like Katy at all but at least she seems more tolerable when she seems bitchy/sassy. Like in that gif of her and Sam Smith looking at Miley. Reply

Thread

Link

Also she looks like Lori Petty with that haircut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's not forgiving taylor lol

my comment above has the video but katy changed the lyrics in swish swish in her witness finale concert to address taylor again after she said she forgave her lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link