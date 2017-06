i like when liv puts on her rose mciver makeup Reply

this memory card + mayor + zombie murderer plot feels so veronica mars-y Reply

those faces ravi's making in the visions are killing me already. Reply

i'm watching the episode right now, but can someone refresh my memory on when blaine became a zombie again? Reply

Blaine's dad had a henchmen who shot him in the stomach (In Episode 7) he went to one of his clients to scratch him.



ah, okay. i remember the shooting, but totally missed the scratching part Reply

