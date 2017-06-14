Youtuber Austin Jones Arrested For Child Pornography

He "called him out" but did he call the cops ever? If not then he's trash too.



i can't remember exactly what happened, but i don't think there was any proof of him texting/messaging other girls then? at least none that was accessible to him. i think i remember him making a video about austin being shady at warped tour in 2015, but it got deleted because he got attacked so much.

the gp knew that he was forcing young girls to send him videos for at least two years since 2015

I don't think he was calling him out because he was asking young girls to send him child porn, but because at that point he was asking for clothed videos of the girls twerking. It's still insanely creepy but I don't think it's illegal in the same way.

i was just gonna say lmao, idk who either of these ppl are but the 'call out' guy seems like someone who didn't like him anyway and is trying to act like a hero

idk any of these people but he seemed to at least tried to do something and got threatened

i think he tried



POS

hope he gets life in prison to be honest. what a fucking creep



also not the ideal situation to be going "i told you so" and trying to get bragging points, whoever that other youtuber is.



it makes absolutely no sense for pedophiles to NOT get life in prison. we already know they can't be rehabilitated and will almost always do it again. so what's the problem??? this is probably the one thing liberals and conservatives can agree on.

why would conservatives agree? they don't agree that child marriage should be illegal

Lol don't say this on Reddit, they're always defending pedophiles.

Go on twitter and read all the tweets from men defending Luke Heimlich. Shit makes me sick.

Coz of $$$ of housing them and also having to constantly watch out for their safety in prison

There was a guy with 18 grams of marijuana who got nearly 20 years. Ridiculous.

I don't know him but what the fuck

literally me rn



idk who tf this is but he can rot in hell



also hi bb <333 Ramadan Mubarak!!! if you're fasting, I hope your fasts are easy~

hey bb! It's been forever!

The fasts are going fine but my hormones have come into play! I'm just waiting for my period to start; then I can just coast on by.

oh god why did i read that



those poor girls

FOR REAL. Idk what I was expecting but it wasn't all that.

this is me spidey.

mte :(

MTE. Just imagining being that young and having someone you admire manipulated and exploit you like that...he's a monster

yeah those transcripts were beyond fucked up...he's a real pos

I hope he rots in jail

So fucking gross! IDK who he is, but rot in helll, dude.

TRASH

what the fuck.



youtubers are fucking trash.

Almost every youtube "celeb" is a piece of shit. And I'm not remotely shocked.

I feel like a ton of them take advantage of their underage fan base, it's really gross.

Yep.



And a lot of it has to do with the fact that they are virtuality unchecked in how they interact with people. No one outside of the YouTube community is checking for any these people unless something major like this happens to surface.

it sucks because all i can think of is sam pepper, and how literally nothing happened to him. he still has like 2 million subscribers somehow.

seriously. social media in general is giving celebs (both the "legit" and substandard varieties) access to their underage fans in such a easy and scary way.

They only get caught because they don't have a system behind them like Hollywood actors. I can't even begin to fathom how many kids are taken advantage of by actual celebrities.

holy shit, I just read through that for some reason, so gross.

"If you're lucky, maybe I'd let you suck my dick."

"Your wedgie has to be good enough so that when you spread your cheeks, it shows the edges of your butthole..."



He needs to be dragged out onto the streets, put on his knees, and shot in the head execution style.

mte. also I don't know what dudes are thinking when they say things like "I let this girl suck my dick." like oh really?!?! you were gracious enough to LET her??? oh goodie!!! I'm sure the girls were all lining up down the block asking you for the HONOR.

this attitude is sf common. they are delusional.

The guy who sexually assaulted the daughter of a woman I know has this attitude about it. It's all just so gross. :\

Parent

Mte, it's so wack too because you know the kind of guts who say this are the kind of guy who literally wouldn't ever refuse anyone...like they damn near beg woman but then they act like they gave her the honor of their boring ass dick

he'd LET her suck his dick if she's LUCKY????? wow sucking dick is just. such an /honour/



fuck these monsters

This fucker is 24 years old?! Texting 14 year olds? Trash trash trash.

i looked at his social media and it looks like he is trying to be forever 16.

The manipulation of him telling her to do these things to prove she's the biggest fan is so disgusting. Reading it, you can tell she's uncomfortable but he's pressuring her by making her seem like she's not a true fan if she doesn't do what he says. Layers of fucked up.

