Youtuber Austin Jones Arrested For Child Pornography
YouTube Star Austin Jones Accused of Producing Child Pornography of His Underage Fans https://t.co/z1GoyafSlX— People Magazine (@people) June 14, 2017
- Had two underage girls send him inappropriate videos via social media
- Has not entered a plea for his charges
Damon Fizzy (another Youtuber) knew about the allegations and called him a couple of years ago:
Just saw Austin Jones got arrested for child porn. Funny how I was threatened jail time for calling him out & I was treated like the monster— DAMON FIZZY␌ (@deefizzy) June 13, 2017
Austin Jones is even more disgusting than I thought. pic.twitter.com/HO5phYDqdm— DAMON FIZZY␌ (@deefizzy) June 13, 2017
idk...
idk any of these people but he seemed to at least tried to do something and got threatened
also not the ideal situation to be going "i told you so" and trying to get bragging points, whoever that other youtuber is.
idk who tf this is but he can rot in hell
those poor girls
youtubers are fucking trash.
And a lot of it has to do with the fact that they are virtuality unchecked in how they interact with people. No one outside of the YouTube community is checking for any these people unless something major like this happens to surface.
"Your wedgie has to be good enough so that when you spread your cheeks, it shows the edges of your butthole..."
