Watch Gal Gadot as a Singing Mermaid in Israeli Concert
Before she became Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot took part in a televised charity concert for an Israeli Hannukah special. She dons a mermaid tail, clamshell bra, and a whole bunch of glitter as she sings surrounded by under-the-sea creatures.
What's your favorite televised performance?
i want her cast in a musical now.
fuckkk is there official audio for this, it's a bop!!!
The Matilda Performance from 2013.
And the Aladdin one from 2014
I'm forgetting a whole heap of them but those are a few of my favs.
Like, is she a Zionist? It's hard to appreciate the movie and her as WW when I know WW would never allow a child or civilians to die, but, we have this actress that supported an attack that did kill kids and people.
I'm a little conflicted but also I feel like because she did serve two years in the army, she's just supporting her country like how anybody would say "support the troops."
I'm rambling and my thoughts are all over the place.
Like with everything else you have to be critical and criticize if they are doing something wrong.
Assuming your country was in a war, with another country, where the civilians had nowhere to seek protection from and the enemy didn't really had an army and yet your country continued to seize land from them and bomb them, would you support them?
Like children were playing on the beach and they were killed by IDF.
The war between Israel and Palestine is not complicated, not to mention is no where near an 'even' fight.
she has posted a couple of pro israel posts but tbf she does tag them with #coexistence or something.
idk it's a very complex situation in which both sides are doing bad things.
Like, I'm gonna get that song and her eyes stuck in my head now lmao
Dis bish.
With how much the movie made I think your one ticket isn't going to make that much of difference, no worries.
I think it's the fact that I was really following the war at the time and the pictures and stories that came out and to then read her stupid ass unfeeling comment in facebook hit me hard.
