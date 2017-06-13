Kristen Stewart Leaves Ex-GF Alicia Cargile's House in the Early Morning

...Is the Lesbian scene in LA really that small?!?!



The lesbian scenes everywhere are really that small. Reply

Lol, so true. Reply

yes Reply

alicia really needs to love herself Reply

Agreed. I mean, GIRL....you have to realize at some point she's never going to treat you right. Reply

why does kristen cheat on every person she's ever been with tho!??



stop entering monogamous relationships, girl. Reply

who's to say she's in a monogamous relationship with stella? we don't really know that. Reply

that's totally fair, you're right.





but she has cheated on everyone we know she's been in a monogamous relationship with so my assumption wasn't too much of a stretch. Reply

there were articles not that long ago saying they were moving in together (her and stella) but it wasnt like confirmed through their reps or anything so. meh. Reply

It does seem to be a pattern for her...



She made some comment a long time ago along the lines of wanting to really screw up (maybe someone else remembers/can find the exact quote?) and it makes me wonder if she's one of those people who craves the thrill and drama that can come with something like cheating. If I'm right, she should really give it a rest until she either deals with that or just stick to sex buddy/short term relationships where both parties know the deal. Reply

based on kstew's dating life and how she cycles through people (who cycle through one another)... are there like, 11 people in the LA lesbian scene? Reply

mte...like...I figured LA's would be the biggest idk why Reply

damn i'm kinda jealous of how often she must get eaten out Reply

Lmao Reply

Alicia really needs to cut her loose, don't let Kristen treat you like that sis! Reply

not that im in this chicks defense...but im pretty sure she didnt cheat on RPatz with Cargile, and I think the only basically confirmed cheats were on Rpatz with Rupert Sanders, and on Soko with Alicia Cargile.



altho safe to assume she cheated on whatever guy she was with before RPatz, with Rpatz. but idk, this girl is trash anyway so. Reply

...im not exactly sure what you're scoffing at, but cool. Reply

Maybe I'm hanging out with too many lesbians but I'm really liking this hair on her but I'm so impartial to Katy's haircut so I don't understand I like it on Kstew but not Katy? Reply

I feel like it fits Kristen as a person a lot more than it does Katy, Katy looks like a soccer mom Reply

Is it bc Kristen is younger and can rock that look? Katy's hairstyle is just not a good look on her but I always thought she was so pretty. Reply

i've seen so many women rock this haircut (my mom included) and yet it just doesn't work for katy? maybe if it was like a fun color or something? i don't know what would make me like it on her. Reply

Somehow on Katy it looks like that insane fat-loss woman who used to always be screaming about how you had to multiply something on the label by nine to get the real number.



(Looking back that woman was clearly on drugs and/or off her meds -- does anyone know who I'm talking about and whether the truth about that ever came out?) Reply

Stella Maxwell irrationally annoys me, she will always be the chick who had Miley finger her for TMZ's cameras. Reply

oh god I remember that Reply

I think she was fingering Miley. Because as IF Miley ever would, even at her edgiest edgy phase. Reply

why did you remind me :( Reply

lmao WHAT Reply

that was...something else :/ Reply

lmao, they were looking right at the paps too...just shameless Reply

lol who has she NOT cheated on? Reply

Who would ever think Bella would become such a fuckboy/girl equivalent Reply

She looks like every lesbian fuckboy. Reply

I wish this wasn't accurate but damn lmao Reply

lmao I love this Reply

Oh my god lol Reply

DEAD haha Reply

Lol Reply

I wanna say no one knows there current relationship and nothing could have happened, even being exes. But having her doing history so conveniently placed on this post tho..🤔 (I can relate😩) Reply

wait so they're still together? yikes Reply

yeah so i'd assume she didn't cheat but given kristen's history, i know that's not the popular conclusion to go with. Reply

