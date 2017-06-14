June 14th, 2017, 02:10 am queenbathory Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 19 Promo SourceFor the 5 of us who are still watching this mess :) Tagged: lucy hale, pretty little liars (freeform), shay mitchell, television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
i might just wait for the finale tbh
It doesn't seem like we are missing much anyway.
Allison surprising Emily with a blanket in the woods was so funny to me, like they have that big ass house and presumably a backyard. But I thought the twist at the end with Aria's car was great. I was not expecting it.
But as you said, the girls, and the parents too, have been cool with it. And the show has been firmly Ezra/Aria. So, of course they're not going to mention it explicitly because there's no way to defend it so they have to skate around it.
The fact that this show constantly brushes off how fucking creepy Ezria yes and tries to sell them as this ~epic romance is ridiculous, especially after showing Ezra with Alison Aria basically begging his forgiveness over the report file shit, and Ezra saying it's ok... I mean, at least he knows he's a creep, I guess.
Aria is so fucking pathetic.
I feel bad for her, she is such an annoying character but her story is so sad. I feel like with other issues the show throws some (insufficient and dumb) excuse at the audience. I'm still not over Paige trying to drown Emily but I think she apologized or something. But they never addressed that he is a predator.
Having said that, they never explained the whole Spencer being virtually 2 places at one time. So, is she a twin, too, or was that just REALLY shitty editing?
Marlene fucked up the show after season 4, and if it weren't for the endless plot holes, unanswered questions and filler episodes.. this show could've had a good finish after season 5.
Tbh no one gives a ducking shit about their love lives!! of course this entire last season has been filler episodes with a few answers in between and they're going to cram everything in the last two episodes
I didn't even barely watch tonight because my cat made a mess lol
Also did they ever follow up on this flash forward cliffhanger?
Marlene is such a troll.
Also, were they expecting us to add Mona to the AD suspect list with that ending?
I love her, and I love Janel, she's by far the strongest actress on the show. It's a pleasure watching her.
It's pretty impressive how Spencer/Troian has chemistry with everyone and basically all her hook up scenes are great - unlike the other couples, who are usually awkward and clearly rehearsed to not show boobs or anything lol
preparing myself for the worst tbh
I can't wait until I'm free from this show.
I can't believe all the high school pairings are back together (in a sense)
Edited at 2017-06-14 05:07 am (UTC)