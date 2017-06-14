i think i'm like...2 or 3 eps behind lol oops



i might just wait for the finale tbh

3 eps? that's nothing...i gave up on this show and i'm 3 seasons behind :( Reply

lol i'm jealous that you gave up so long ago though! Reply

Honestly at this point i am going to just wait for the finale.



It doesn't seem like we are missing much anyway.

You aren't! Other than if you care about the ships or Mona being pretty bad ass imo

I'm not even like sure what questions will be answered during the finale...this show is so damn ridiculous but I'm also kind of sad it's ending...7 seasons is like most of my 20s haha...but I mean the writers suck Reply

same. like other than finding out who the main -A is, but even then i feel like they might be all 'haha jk we're not going to reveal it' or have a gossip girl situation. Reply

I read Big Little Lies and got excited, then confused, then realized I can't read. Reply

LMAOOOOOO Reply

The parts with Aria, when they confront her and when she talking with Ezra, felt so weird; I was waiting for someone to point out her age or that Ezra is a creep. Not just because it's annoying and wild but it's the missing piece of the discussion. Similar to how it would've been odd to have Spencer get pissed at Aria and no one mention that she worked with A before. Which was also wild and seasons later I still don't get it.



Allison surprising Emily with a blanket in the woods was so funny to me, like they have that big ass house and presumably a backyard. But I thought the twist at the end with Aria's car was great. I was not expecting it.

LMAOOOO blanket in the woods is making me giggle...I don't know..omg I can't wait to watch this mess tomorrow LOLLLL Reply

Well in fairness, they're like 24 and 29 at this point. how they began dating is sort of irrlevant after this time-jump, thing. Also, the girls are pretty lax on the whole Ezra thing, pretty much have been SINCE it began. It wouldn't really make much sense to bring it up all these years later. Reply

Ezra brought up the book and how they met very briefly. And I assume the police report is about their relationship. Ezra did date or want to date Allison too, so it would've been easy for her to throw in a line about that. They also brought up Spencer working for A and that has been years. You could argue that that doesn't need to be brought up because she was 16 and Aria is an adult. All of the girls as adults should feel grossed out about their relationship anyway.



But as you said, the girls, and the parents too, have been cool with it. And the show has been firmly Ezra/Aria. So, of course they're not going to mention it explicitly because there's no way to defend it so they have to skate around it. Reply

By that math he'd be 21 when he started teaching @ the school. Is it even possible for a high school teacher to start that young? Genuine question. Reply

hes gotta be over 30 by now, if he was in college when he was dating alison when she was 13 and the girls are 23/4 ish now he is definitly over 30. Reply

The parts with Aria, when they confront her and when she talking with Ezra, felt so weird; I was waiting for someone to point out her age or that Ezra is a creep. Not just because it's annoying and wild but it's the missing piece of the discussion.



The fact that this show constantly brushes off how fucking creepy Ezria yes and tries to sell them as this ~epic romance is ridiculous, especially after showing Ezra with Alison Aria basically begging his forgiveness over the report file shit, and Ezra saying it's ok... I mean, at least he knows he's a creep, I guess.



Aria is so fucking pathetic. Reply

When he said he put the shredded report in the compost I was thinking to myself, "I bet you fucking did!" I was so surprised that they continued to include it after revealing that he knew she was underage.



I feel bad for her, she is such an annoying character but her story is so sad. I feel like with other issues the show throws some (insufficient and dumb) excuse at the audience. I'm still not over Paige trying to drown Emily but I think she apologized or something. But they never addressed that he is a predator. Reply

that's right, Paige did try to drown Emily. God, the relationships in this show are so fucking unhealthy lol I think Haleb is the least fucked up one but it's still tainted in a way given the whole Spencer/Caleb fiasco. Reply

Lol. Yeah, I think so. I barely remember the Spencer/Caleb storyline, thought they were cute though. I know what you mean, for me it's the one bit of drama that felt like it could actually happen and everyone would get over it and be cool eventually. Whereas the other couples I feel like should not be together or at least go to therapy. Reply

my first thought was, why are these two dumbasses going into the creepy woods alone? Reply

So, are they doing "Mona is a Twin", or is she just super-crazy and obsessed with reclaiming the game? Neither particularly makes sense.



Having said that, they never explained the whole Spencer being virtually 2 places at one time. So, is she a twin, too, or was that just REALLY shitty editing?



TBH I can't believe I still watch this show



Marlene fucked up the show after season 4, and if it weren't for the endless plot holes, unanswered questions and filler episodes.. this show could've had a good finish after season 5.



Tbh no one gives a ducking shit about their love lives!! of course this entire last season has been filler episodes with a few answers in between and they're going to cram everything in the last two episodes



I didn't even barely watch tonight because my cat made a mess lol Reply

God this fucking show.



Also did they ever follow up on this flash forward cliffhanger?







Marlene is such a troll. Reply

LMAOOOOO exactly Reply

alison's make up looks so bad here Reply

It's actually coming next week. Reply

nope, they never touched that. just made us endure bad hair from Spencer for the rest of the show. Reply

They're literally answering nothing with these last few episodes.



Also, were they expecting us to add Mona to the AD suspect list with that ending?

Mona is gonna die, won't she? :(



I love her, and I love Janel, she's by far the strongest actress on the show. It's a pleasure watching her.



It's pretty impressive how Spencer/Troian has chemistry with everyone and basically all her hook up scenes are great - unlike the other couples, who are usually awkward and clearly rehearsed to not show boobs or anything lol Reply

if they kill Mona I'm gonna be fucking PISSSSEEDDDDD Reply

me too i mean, why can't they kill ezra instead?



preparing myself for the worst tbh Reply

squishinator I'm waiting for Ezra to be revealed as AD socan be right after all these years. Reply

I can't believe I'm still watching this. They did Mona so dirty. Tonight's episode was SOOO CORNY omg. Reply

