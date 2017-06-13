Is Kenya Moore finally a Housewife?

I'm sure it's a publicity stunt. Nothing about this woman is authentic except her thrist. But I enjoy her overall. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly why I like her, she's a fucking mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg more drunk dorinda



rhony is delivering Reply

Thread

Link

yes please plus xtra drunk Ramona!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me at every event, Shannon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO. Can i get some context for that gif? Reply

Thread

Link

She filmed a pilot called "Life Twirls On" and I think the groom left her at the altar or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its from Kenya's pilot for her show she's still trying to get made Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only here to say St. Lucia looks so fucking beautiful and that is the next country i plan on traveling to.



Any Lucians on ONTD? Put me on your country for someone who wants to visit but doesn't want the same ol touristy experience Reply

Thread

Link

The ATL lesbians are all morning. Reply

Thread

Link

...why? nothing of value was lost. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am not Bethenny's biggest fan but Ramona was legit a monster and hateful in the last episode. Ramona isn't even that enjoyable for me anymore because she never takes responsibility for anything and she has zero self-awareness. She could tell one of them to go die and hours later she will be like "I hope we can get past this!" Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sorry but I want off the Ramona coaster! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ARE you kidding me?

are YOU kidding me?

are you KIDDING ME? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm convinced that Ramona is on a downward spiral this season. Avery is done with school and on her own which leaves Ramona all alone. She's def been drinking too much and mixing it with pills and maybe even something harder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ramona seems like a woman who thought not matter how rich any of these other women became, they would never have a marriage like hers with Mario. And when that marriage imploded, so did Ramona. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we all know this bitch would NEVER with out a full season build up and a bravo spin off Reply

Thread

Link

I'm soooo over Ramona and Sonya. Boring af Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. They need a cast shake-up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How much did she pay this one and did she check this time to make sure he did have an anger problem. Reply

Thread

Link

my aunt just posted on Facebook that she got married today. no idea she was divorced, seeing someone new and engaged. the last time i saw her was in march at a funeral Reply

Thread

Link

I find it funny how only Kandi is married and the only housewife now Reply

Thread

Link

QUEEN KENYA REIGNS.



Reply

Thread

Link