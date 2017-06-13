Erika Jayne

Is Kenya Moore finally a Housewife?




-Photos reveal that Kenya Moore in a wedding dress with her unnamed boyfriend!

-Kenya is known to twirl a tale or two and has not confirmed (or denied) if she has got hitched or not.

-RHOA has not started filming yet.





Source 2
Is this a possible sequel to Life Twirls On?
