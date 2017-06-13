Bella Thorne discusses Scott Disick, her career and her sister
Bella recently gave an interview ahead of the "Famous In Love" season finale where she openly spoke about her life.
Bella's father died in a car accident in 2007 and the loss of his income hit the family hard. She says this motivated her to work even harder. Bella doesn't mention her mother or her two other siblings (their relationship is strained) but she talks about how her DJ older sister Dani is like her twin.
Bella has a "rave-themed" house she lives in with her sister, her sister's boyfriend, 7 cats and a dog and she says she met Scott Disick at one of the parties at her house:
“I throw a lot of house parties, and that’s how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they’re like, ‘Yo, I heard you’re having a party,’ and I’m just like, ‘Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.’ That’s how I met Scott—he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like ‘hi’.”
Bella explains why things with Scott ended so suddenly:
“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ...I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”
She also explains some of the pap photos that came out of her and Scott:
“Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob. That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big—they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down."
She really wants to be in a Quentin Tarantino movie.
“I would marry you. I literally would marry Quentin Tarantino. Like I love you, dude.”
“Next time you see me at Cannes it’ll be because I have a film there.”
