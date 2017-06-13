Sorry for my ignorance but I have 0 idea of what happened around Katrina to warrant a season of this show, which is why I wasn't too excited about it. But Versace peaks my interest. I'm still trying to get over the O.J. season. It was too good. Reply

It's about how the americans killed a Hurricane, duh! Reply

white people breaking into pharmacies and taking medication and nothing happening to them

the douche bag bradley cooper played in american sniper killing african americans who were looting / evacuating.

people being evacuated from their homes to the super dome which then collapsed around them

brian williams talking about watching bodies float by his hotel room while that area wasnt actually flooded

citizens standing on the roofs of their flooded home begging to be rescued and holding signs that say i am an american citizen.

Bush waiting to long to send assistance and declare emergency states, fema trailer cities.

people being evacuated from their homes to the super dome which then collapsed around them





i remember watching that shit unfold on the news. i was just like holy shit how is this really happening? Reply

"Brownie, you did a heck of a job". I still can't believe he said that. Reply

ugh I knew most of this but seeing it all written out like this is so enraging. Reply

I remember reading about the USCG going to the Navy and being like "heeeey, can we put these evacuees on your base? We'll do security, too." And the Navy said no.

And then the Navy used pics from a Coast Guard chopper over New Orleans after Katrina in their recruiting posters. Reply

Danziger Bridge shooting

Henry Glover's murder

Reports of rape at the Superdome

Looters v. Finders

Conspiracies that the govt. blew i the levees so that can redevelop NO

I was scrolling this thread from the bottom up and honest to God I thought the inciting question was "what aspects of this story will be rendered really offensive by Troll Murphy" Reply

good, im more interested in this and i didnt wanna have to wait 2 yrs Reply

good, I'd much rather see the Versace one first instead of Katrina, it's a dumb idea. Reply

good, i'm interested in seeing Darren Criss getting fucked. Reply

Honestly I'm more hyped about Versace anyway! Reply

I think Katrina could be very promising but it really depends on the writers and what they choose to focus on. The racism aspect being the biggest. The media was horrible and I think that angle is important. The disgusting lies and narratives they pushed about black people especially, along with their blatant disregard for their lives. It was actually proven in the findings of the aftermath that the media lies made the crisis worse and they exaggerated it. It wasn't just the hurricane that killed people. The militarization. The police response. The lack of help. There is sooo much to cover. And of course - Bush's response and actions. I think it's an important story to tell if told right.



It reminds me that I think Hillsborough would be an excellent moment to document in this manner. It's not an American story or well known in North America but I'd like to see it documented in this way one day. The 30 for 30 was good tho.



Edited at 2017-06-14 12:28 am (UTC)

I totally agree. Reply

I didn't know about a lot of what went down during Katrina till more recently because I did not pay attention to the news at that age (I was around 13), but it was all handled so horribly. It makes me also dread us having a natural disaster under this asshole's presidency :/ Or a terrorist attack. It'll be horrible. Reply

We don't even have a FEMA director and it's hurricane season. Reply

We are so fucked. I hate that I live in FL lol Reply

i'm really looking forward to the versace story. it was covered in a recent episode of dateline nbc if anyone is interested. tbh i didn't know a lot about it (i was 8 at the time) but now i feel like it's a story that deserves more attention. Reply

Ohh thanks! I'll YouTube it Reply

48 hours mystery covered it recently as well and much better than dateline. Highly recommended. Reply

i was just saying to my boss last week that i wished they'd do this Reply

I'm kinda stoked for this Reply

are they going to have a American Crime Story/Feud crossover because of Pricess Di? Reply

I guess this makes sense...Katrina is a touchy subject for this ol' White dude. I don't have faith in that one. Reply

I kinda had a feeling this would happen; they seem to have shot a ton of the Versace season already (I checked Edgar's tag on Tumblr and I was a bit stunned by the graphic-ass photos; they've def already shot the murder itself). So does that mean the Versace season automatically becomes a little bit better, as RM shows always go in declining order of quality...? Popular S3 sounds like it would've been a mess, amirite. Reply

i wonder if kanye will appear as himself for the telethon event... i mean, that has to be included right? Reply

