Versace: American Crime Story Set to Premiere Early 2018, Katrina Delayed
'Katrina' Delayed as 'Versace' Will Air as Next 'American Crime Story' on FX https://t.co/7i0L20NGkl pic.twitter.com/mJSR39w6h4— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2017
Katrina: American Crime Story is set to air in late 2018, as the post-production length is longer.
the douche bag bradley cooper played in american sniper killing african americans who were looting / evacuating.
people being evacuated from their homes to the super dome which then collapsed around them
brian williams talking about watching bodies float by his hotel room while that area wasnt actually flooded
citizens standing on the roofs of their flooded home begging to be rescued and holding signs that say i am an american citizen.
Bush waiting to long to send assistance and declare emergency states, fema trailer cities.
i remember watching that shit unfold on the news. i was just like holy shit how is this really happening?
And then the Navy used pics from a Coast Guard chopper over New Orleans after Katrina in their recruiting posters.
Henry Glover's murder
Reports of rape at the Superdome
Looters v. Finders
Conspiracies that the govt. blew i the levees so that can redevelop NO
It reminds me that I think Hillsborough would be an excellent moment to document in this manner. It's not an American story or well known in North America but I'd like to see it documented in this way one day. The 30 for 30 was good tho.
