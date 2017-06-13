Martin Freeman producing 'Paradise Lost'
Martin Freeman is producing a TV take on Milton’s Paradise Lost: https://t.co/ASmezKRb71 pic.twitter.com/jBiqZD7UPS— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 13, 2017
ONTD boyfriend Martin Freeman is producing a television adaptation of John Milton's 'Paradise Lost'.
"Paradise Lost is like a biblical Games Of Thrones transporting the reader into an internecine world of political intrigue and incredible violence," says fellow producer (and Fremantle Media/Dancing Ledge boss) Laurence Bowen, who worked with Freeman on The Eichmann Show. "At stake? The future of mankind. There’s never been a better time for big, original, bold drama series and Martin and I both feel incredibly inspired by the material."
Says Freeman, "Paradise Lost is epic, exciting and surprisingly modern. And maybe the first time the devil gets all the best tunes!"
It's unclear if Freeman will have an acting role.
Source
so thats how it was green lit.
It could be interesting in capable hands, I dont think Martin has a pair of those tho.
Excuse you. Hard pass.
Fucking love the first part of the story.
Edited at 2017-06-14 01:46 am (UTC)
Eww
i'd love to see a film/tv adaptation of comus.