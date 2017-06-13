Mako

Martin Freeman producing 'Paradise Lost'


ONTD boyfriend Martin Freeman is producing a television adaptation of John Milton's 'Paradise Lost'.

"Paradise Lost is like a biblical Games Of Thrones transporting the reader into an internecine world of political intrigue and incredible violence," says fellow producer (and Fremantle Media/Dancing Ledge boss) Laurence Bowen, who worked with Freeman on The Eichmann Show. "At stake? The future of mankind. There’s never been a better time for big, original, bold drama series and Martin and I both feel incredibly inspired by the material."

Says Freeman, "Paradise Lost is epic, exciting and surprisingly modern. And maybe the first time the devil gets all the best tunes!"

It's unclear if Freeman will have an acting role.

