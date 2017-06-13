Nintendo at E3: 9 (5) best announcements
Nintendo had one heck of a show, here’s the biggest news https://t.co/sBhfpUEHoB— Polygon (@Polygon) June 13, 2017
- Today Nintendo had it's E3 showing
-Several games have been revealed in the making for various consoles, including the Switch
- Here are five of the games from the [Source] above's list in no particular order.
5. Fire Emblem Warriors
4. Xenoblade Chronics 2
3. Kirby
2. Super Mario Odyssey
1. Metroid Prime 4
Source: Tweet | Videos: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
ONTD, which games are you looking forward from Nintendo?
i've missed her
i don't like the look of xenoblade 2
Edited at 2017-06-13 11:02 pm (UTC)
also I knew it wasn't gonna happen but I'm still disappointed that there isn't a super mario sunshine HD yet
it would look wonderful
I hope A) we get it and B) it's a reasonable price.
I got the Splat/Smash bundle for the Wii U in 2015 for chrismas and it was 250$....it won't be that cheap, but even if it's just 300$, that's fine with me.
I was watching the Inkling invitational and it's wild already.
That said, I'll always be here for a SMT title
I think I'll definitely be getting the Switch this Christmas.
I'd put money on 2019, personally.
/this tweet cracked me up