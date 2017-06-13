Nintendo at E3: 9 (5) best announcements

Where the FUCK is my virtual console? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so glad samus is coming back

i've missed her

i don't like the look of xenoblade 2





Edited at 2017-06-13 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i need the new metroid so badly, especially after the two stinkers other m and federation force. also xenoblade Reply

Thread

Link

ngl, "core" pokemon rpg mention still has me excited and wanting a switch, but not until more info is released. Reply

Thread

Link

Binch we are probably waiting until 2019 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll definitely be wanting a switch when that Pokemon game comes out but it sounds like it'll be a wait, that's fine with me though since it means I can wait for price drops and sales. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YOSHI!!!!!!



also I knew it wasn't gonna happen but I'm still disappointed that there isn't a super mario sunshine HD yet Reply

Thread

Link

the water effects if they did that

it would look wonderful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want them to at least bring it to virutal console because I don't own a Gamecube anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can play it on my wii but ours isn't even plugged in anymore. I just want to play it again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hf anything xeno and those hot pants lol Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all I'm also gonna need like a Skies of Arcadia sequel, and a Baten Kaitos sequel/HD collection Reply

Thread

Link

praise your flawless taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Waiting to see if the US gets that Splatoon / Switch bundle that the UK got....... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm trying to hold off buying a switch when there are so few games and the price is kind of ridiculous but I don't think I can wait that long lol, I need me some splatoon 2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. The first party stuff looks cool (& i'ven ever been interested in metroid or anything!), but ..... 'in development'.

I hope A) we get it and B) it's a reasonable price.



I got the Splat/Smash bundle for the Wii U in 2015 for chrismas and it was 250$....it won't be that cheap, but even if it's just 300$, that's fine with me.





I was watching the Inkling invitational and it's wild already. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*screams in Pokemon*



That said, I'll always be here for a SMT title





I think I'll definitely be getting the Switch this Christmas. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought this was a new trailer and i was about to get excited LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just trying to get the word out lol. People have slept on the franchise for too long! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES! I love this series. It will continue to get all of my money. Although, I still need to beat the one on the DS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Stop changing your name. I had no idea it was you. Act like a cunt, get called a cunt. You were doing so well for a while there. — Notch (@notch) June 12, 2017

sort of ot but if you play Minecraft you should stop supporting it Reply

Thread

Link

I don't play minecraft but I think notch sold off minecraft and everything a while ago and as far as I know he doesn't even make money from it anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah for 2.1 billion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis this could use some context, it just seems like two randoms tweeting @ each other. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My boyfriend is really looking forward to Mario maker, I wonder when that one's coming Reply

Thread

Link

isn't it out? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Been for a while Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have i got good news for you Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck, Pokémon for switch means I have to get one now but also have to spend on ultra sun or ultra moon. Rip my travel budget Reply

Thread

Link

You should be fine, because Switch-mon won't be out until at LEAST next year... so you've got time to save up.



I'd put money on 2019, personally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, who likes going places. You have to fly or drive, then you have to find a place to stay, eat out every day and deal with a group of strangers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pokemon won't be out for it for a good long while so I wouldn't worry about it right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





/this tweet cracked me up



Super Mario Odyssey alternative ending pic.twitter.com/KX20bHcPGh — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 13, 2017

I am so ready! I need to buy a Switch first tho but this has me excited./this tweet cracked me up Reply

Thread

Link

i need to upgrade.. i still play my n64 and wii.... sometimes my gameboy advance. Reply

Thread

Link

It's funny because I wanted an Animal Crossing announcement, even tho maybe it wasn't realistic, and even tho I didn't get it I'm still happy with how it all went down. A Metroid comeback is HUGE and I don't even play Metroid (might start tho). The new Mario, Yoshi and Kirby games look great. Good thing I recently bought a Switch. Reply

Thread

Link

Julian is my baby 💙 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too. Hoping for AC announcement next year maybe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link