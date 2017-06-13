kirby

Nintendo at E3: 9 (5) best announcements


- Today Nintendo had it's E3 showing
-Several games have been revealed in the making for various consoles, including the Switch
- Here are five of the games from the [Source] above's list in no particular order.

5. Fire Emblem Warriors


4. Xenoblade Chronics 2


3. Kirby


2. Super Mario Odyssey


1. Metroid Prime 4




Source: Tweet | Videos: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

ONTD, which games are you looking forward from Nintendo?
