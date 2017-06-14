I agree with Sia's Breathe Me. Even the song she did for Twilight was good. I'm sad that she took a David Guetta/EDM turn. Reply

mte! i can't believe it's the same person. Reply

My Love is sooooo fucking good. Reply

Breathe Me kills me if I slow down and really listen to it. Reply

Breathe me is one of the saddest songs for me :( made even more sad when I watched Six feet under last year Reply

possibility by anya marina on the new moon soundtrack was a good one too Reply

Song to the Siren! :'(



I love this song so much. Reply

yaaas Liz Fraser is a treasure Reply

This song always makes me crazy emotional. I think it's so beautiful.







Edited at 2017-06-13 10:55 pm (UTC)

There are several gorgeous songs on that album, I love "Wait" Reply

Wait is so haunting/melancholic to me and idk why. feels like it reminds me of something that I can't quite put my finger on Reply

i had to youtube this after watching versailles. Reply

yesss Reply

I still have to figure out how to get this song tattooed on my body. Reply

Why can't I live a montage to this song of me running up a hill at sunrise in slo-mo and kissing someone underwater Reply

yesss i love this so much Reply

10. Radiohead - How to disappear completely

9. Sarah McLachlan - Angel

8. Death Cab for Cutie - Transatlanticism

7. Sia - Breathe Me

6. Michael Andrews ft. Gary Jules – Mad World

5. Bon Iver - The wolves

4. Eric Clapton - Tears in heaven

3. Simon and Garfunkel - The sound of silence

2. Johnny Cash - Hurt

1. Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah



Honorable Mentions

- Eva cassidy - Autumn leaves

- Lana Del Rey - Young and beautiful

- Enya - Only time Reply

doing the lord's work! Reply

thanks!





btw, I <3 Enya Reply

So just white people can make beautiful music? Reply

Luther Vandross' "Dance with my Father' makes me weep like a little girl.



Edited at 2017-06-14 02:45 am (UTC)

apparently so. Reply

Enya was giving honourable mention, what kind of bullshit???????? Reply

omg Eva Cassidy. I'd forgotten about her. Her voice was so beautiful. Reply

Sarah McLachlan has even more haunting bOPS for days ugh she is my pity party KWEEEN! Reply

Enya has an honorable mention? THE SHADE OF IT ALL! Reply

fucking Tears in Heaven. Reply

Link







It's been my favorite song since it came out. I can listen to it on loop forever. Reply

Love this song Reply

i was in the vancouver 2010 olympic opening ceremonies and every time i heard kd lang rehearse hallelujah i had chills and it was hard to focus on what i was supposed to be doing lol. Reply

That must have been wonderful! Reply

Shit that must have been amazing. Reply

OMG! Her performance is one of the most beautiful performances I've ever seen. How cool that you were there, I'm jealous. Reply

I go back to this video every once and awhile too



kd lang's version of Hallelujah is transcendent, I have chills every time. Reply

Natalie Imbruglia - Smoke Reply

Kate Bush - This Woman's Work

Reply

maxwell's version tho! WHEW



tbh that's a baby making song now thanks to love&basketball lol Reply

this song really takes me back! <3 Reply

omg this immediately makes me think of Great Expectations!! Reply

their album is so underrated Reply

I've been looking for this song ALL YEAR! All I could remember was the music video where the vocalist was descending and that it was a soundtrack to a for a 2003 movie I didn't watch for some reason.



AAAAAAAAH! I can't thank you enough! Reply

talk about a throw back. love this song. Reply

wow takes me way back Reply

I love this song Reply

These two break my heart and I love it so







Never is a Promise is one of my favorite songs of all time. Reply

fiona is such an amazingly beautiful singer/song writer Reply

never is a promise is my fav song of all time Reply

This is one of my favorite genres of music, tbh.



I love "Transatlanticism"



"Exit Music for a Film" by Radiohead, in addition to the song that's on their list.



"Casimir Pulaski Day" by Sufjan Stevens - really a ton of Sufjan songs.



"Ships" by Skylar Gudasz... I have no idea where I first heard, it but it's on one of my Spotify playlists and it's v sad and pretty sounding. Reply

yas Reply

I still love this song, I'll always remember it from this video I used to watch over and over when I was like 13 lmao.



Reply

This Reply

Moloko- Over and Over

Desiree-Kissing You

Zero 7- Over Our Heads

Cinematic Orchestra-To Build A Home Reply

is your avi TOP? maybe i am seeing everywhere as his situations/press treatment make my blood boil

anyway:Desiree 's voice gets me every time, that song is perfect

and Moloko shout out, it has been long time since i heard people talking about them. they are so underrated

Reply

Link

Yep, it's my love TOP. Anger doesn't even begin to describe how I feel about his situation. I just want him well and the fuck out of Korea.



Desiree just has one of those voices and I get chills every time I listen to Kissing You. Reply

Parent

omg kissing you is so amazing i'd totally forgotten abt it Reply

