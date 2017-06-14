June 14th, 2017, 12:45 am theemii Top 10 Hauntingly Beautiful Songs 9. Sarah McLachlan - Angel7. Sia - Breathe Me5. Bon Iver - The wolves3. Simon and Garfunkel - The sound of silence1. Jeff Buckley - Hallelujahsourcewhat songs do you find beautiful?? Tagged: list, music / musician, sia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 281281 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-13 10:55 pm (UTC)
full list!
9. Sarah McLachlan - Angel
8. Death Cab for Cutie - Transatlanticism
7. Sia - Breathe Me
6. Michael Andrews ft. Gary Jules – Mad World
5. Bon Iver - The wolves
4. Eric Clapton - Tears in heaven
3. Simon and Garfunkel - The sound of silence
2. Johnny Cash - Hurt
1. Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah
Honorable Mentions
- Eva cassidy - Autumn leaves
- Lana Del Rey - Young and beautiful
- Enya - Only time
btw, I <3 Enya
Edited at 2017-06-14 02:45 am (UTC)
It's been my favorite song since it came out. I can listen to it on loop forever.
tbh that's a baby making song now thanks to love&basketball lol
AAAAAAAAH! I can't thank you enough!
I love "Transatlanticism"
"Exit Music for a Film" by Radiohead, in addition to the song that's on their list.
"Casimir Pulaski Day" by Sufjan Stevens - really a ton of Sufjan songs.
"Ships" by Skylar Gudasz... I have no idea where I first heard, it but it's on one of my Spotify playlists and it's v sad and pretty sounding.
Desiree-Kissing You
Zero 7- Over Our Heads
Cinematic Orchestra-To Build A Home
anyway:Desiree 's voice gets me every time, that song is perfect
and Moloko shout out, it has been long time since i heard people talking about them. they are so underrated
Desiree just has one of those voices and I get chills every time I listen to Kissing You.
i cry at this song