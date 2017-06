This actually makes me really happy.... BUT BRING BACK MAGGIE Q!!! Reply

M T E



KERI TOO (no idc how it could be a clone) BUT ESPECIALLY MAGGIE



Edited at 2017-06-13 10:58 pm (UTC)

Omg yessssss good. I loved that relationship, and I love that Ethan can have an awesome partnership with Queen Ilsa without hooking up. (Presumably.) can't wait 4 this Reply

I demand the return of both Maggie & Thandie. and a keri clone



Give me this, Xenu! Reply

Isn't her character supposed to be dead? Reply

No, I think she's in like Witness Protection somewhere. Reply

in the 4th one you find out that she's still alive. Reply

They're going to kill her. I can feel it. Reply

ssssshhhhhhhhh Reply

Super Henry looks so fine on the set of this movie, I hate that I want to watch it. Reply

MUNCLE 2, please! Reply

PLEASE. i loved that movie Reply

So bitter over the fac he went to NZ after I left. I WAS THERE 3 YRS HENRY!!!! Reply

Nice, yeah she better not die. Reply

Yessss, this makes me happy!!! Reply

Did she breed with Tom Brady? Is her kid the one he calls "lil' bastard"? Reply

No, that's Bridget Moynahan. Easy mistake to make, though. Reply

Thx. They really are pretty similar, in name and appearance. Reply

Henry Cavill is in New Zealand filming this movie atm, should I hunt him down? Reply

Road trip! Reply

Count me in! Reply

He's in QTown and I'm pissed he's there while I'm not 😭 Reply

