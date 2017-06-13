Demi Moore lost two front teeth because of 'Stress'
Demi Moore has revealed that she lost her 2 front teeth due to stress. Moore clenches her jaw so much that her two front teeth were sheered. Moore said she had them fixed but her kids love seeing her toothless.
how do you deal with stress ontd?
My aunt did that. And she was on some we family, if you can't do it in front of family who can you do it in front of?
I remember my mother was in back of her staring at me to please not say some slick shit, because she know I don't like her. But damn that her mouth situation is fucked up. And I gotta like you to tolerate that shit.
lmao this visual
My grandma was playing air hockey with my cousin one time and she burped her teeth onto the air hockey table and I'll be disappointed for the rest of my life that I didn't witness it myself
I used to smoke weed and drank vodka, and that was so ~edgy of me. I'm too old for dat shit so I stick with weed for life lmao.
http://www.teethfallingoutdream.org/
That's why I walk down the stairs slow too I don't want to fall and break my teeth. My poor baby bro lost his two front teeth bc he had a violent seizure so he has 2 porcelain veneers. There's nothing like having ur real teeth
or was it the front teeth because it's easier for them to fall out?
idk, i have never heard of teeth falling out due to stress. especially right in the front? i'm...so confused
Reading, taking walks, and shopping lol.
Exercise does help me with stress a bit, but that's the only thing I've found that helps so far and it only helps for a limited amount of time. I've had issues with anxiety for so long you'd think I'd have found a way to cope. At least I'm not as bad as in high school- literally pulled out enough hair to have a small bald spot and felt like I was having a heart attack every day.