Demi Moore lost two front teeth because of 'Stress'

once my grandma took her dentures out while she was dressed up like Santa Claus and it scarred me for life Reply

lmao Reply

Nominating this for post of the year Reply

Lmao this Reply

screaminggggg Reply

My aunt did that. And she was on some we family, if you can't do it in front of family who can you do it in front of?

I remember my mother was in back of her staring at me to please not say some slick shit, because she know I don't like her. But damn that her mouth situation is fucked up. And I gotta like you to tolerate that shit. Reply

My nana takes off her wig when she's drunk Reply

omg I'm cackling Reply

This is like something out of the Simpsons lmao

Reply

My dog once tried to eat my grandma's dentures but because of the glue they just got stuck in his mouth. I found him on the steps just smiling away. Creepiest thing ever. Reply

My nana takes her wig off when she's drunk. Reply

lmao this visual

My grandma was playing air hockey with my cousin one time and she burped her teeth onto the air hockey table and I'll be disappointed for the rest of my life that I didn't witness it myself Reply

Jesus, that sounds awful. Reply

I feel bad for her, but the picture and the story about her kids liking her toothless is kinda cute. Reply

Marijuana and exercising are my stress relievers. Also remember that one time Demi Moore came for ONTD? Reply

I vaguely remember this... What happened? Reply

I think it had something to do with plastic surgery she may or may not have had? It's been so long, I just remember it happening lol Reply

I really don't! When was that? Maybeeeeee when we called her out for having a body double on her W cover? I could be making that up Reply

Exercising is one of mine too but I still grind Reply

Same 😎 Reply

That's totally why I smoke all the time even before work so I'd be more ~chill rather than being bitchy due to my BRF. Weed + coffee = I'm a-okay!



I used to smoke weed and drank vodka, and that was so ~edgy of me. I'm too old for dat shit so I stick with weed for life lmao. Reply

I need weed desperately. Reply

i wish weed was my vice instead of alcohol Reply

Sounds v. painful D: Reply

My teeth falling out is like one of my worst fears. I have so many dreams about that happening. Reply

I haven't had one in a while thankfully, but they are the worst, aren't they? And then you wake up and frantically run your tongue over your teeth to make sure they are still there. I had this one awful dream where instead of falling out my teeth just kept getting tighter and tighter until they started to shatter, ughhhh Reply

Ah that's horrible! Mine always start with the tooth getting super loose and then I spend the whole dream panicking about getting to the dentist on time to save my tooth. Then another one gets loose. Then another. Reply

Omg tight shattering teeth Reply

same! I must clench my teeth when I sleep because I swear I can feel the pressure. and even though I haven't had braces for over 10 years I still have dreams that they're on my teeth. I always end up ripping them off and like.... putting them in my pocket. lol. Reply

SAME Reply

SAME. And the dreams always leave me messed up for a few days =\ Reply

same, I've even acknowledged in my dreams that I've had dreams about this before but this time it's REAL and then I wake up lol Reply

Me too...I once cried about it in the dentist office when they said they had to take one of my bottom fronts out. They decided to do a rootcanal instead. Reply

Mte! I don't have those anymore thank god but at some point I had to go google what it meant because I actually dreamt once that my teeth were being pulled out of my mouth and I could literally feel the pain, like wtf brain?? Reply

http://www.teethfallingoutdream.org/ apparently that's a really common dream! lol Reply

Same. That and eyes -- super sensitive/squeamish about both. Reply

Yeah me too. It gets worse when I feel ashamed about something... like my unemployment. Thankfully that's over. Reply

I fucking HATE those dreams. Those and pregnancy/birth dreams are the WORST. Reply

i study dream interpretation and teeth falling out is a very common dream. it means that there is a need to assimilate your conscious experiences in a different way. Reply

Sameeee

That's why I walk down the stairs slow too I don't want to fall and break my teeth. My poor baby bro lost his two front teeth bc he had a violent seizure so he has 2 porcelain veneers. There's nothing like having ur real teeth Reply

I have a nightguard to deal with clenching. I feel terrible about how my teeth keep disintegrating along the edges. It could be worse but I've had so much work done already Reply

I ended up biting through my night guard :( Botox is the only thing that helps me relieve my night time bruxism Reply

Oh wow, I didn't know that was an option. Where do you get it injected, exactly? Reply

Parent

YES! i do both, i need a night guard to protect my teeth (i just buy them in bulk from amazon bc i bite through them too quickly to make a fancy one worth it) but nothing feels as good as botox in that muscle. i get it at the same time i get my migraine botox Reply

i just dropped a lot of $$ on a nightguard. i've only worn it for a week so far but i definitely wake up in less pain. i hope it helps but i noticed i was clenching despite my nightguard last night. Reply

My dentist mentioned years ago when I was still a teen that I would need a night guard for grinding when I'm older. I just saw him last week and he's like cool it's time to get you that mouth gaurd. Reply

same on all counts. i have a legit gold cap on my back tooth Reply

Same, it def helps Reply

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn that op note Reply

I definitely relate. I have chronic pain relating to TMJ issues and it's the worst. I've been dealing with for years. I carry all of my stress in my jaw too, and it's a special kind of fuck you pain. Night guards only made my pain worse. Luckily Botox in my jaw muscles has actually helped a LOT. It doesn't get rid of all my pain but it's turned it into something that only bothers me occasionally vs chronically. I actually manage to have some pain free days now! But I can certainly tell when the Botox starts to wear off. Reply

ita. bruxism botox helps so much Reply

My sister has the same problem. She goes through multiple mouth guards because she grinds her teeth in her sleep. Her back teeth are stubbier than most people's because she grinds during the day. Reply

Losing my teeth is one of my biggest fears. Reply

That note is nothing short of savage haha Reply

wouldn't your back teeth go first since there's the most grinding done on those..?



or was it the front teeth because it's easier for them to fall out?



idk, i have never heard of teeth falling out due to stress. especially right in the front? i'm...so confused Reply

I've never heard of that either but depending on your bite and how your teeth sat against each other, I suppose you could ruin your front teeth... ew Reply

how do you deal with stress ontd?



Reading, taking walks, and shopping lol. Reply

I have to sleep with a bite guard because I grind my teeth down at night. Yay :/

Exercise does help me with stress a bit, but that's the only thing I've found that helps so far and it only helps for a limited amount of time. I've had issues with anxiety for so long you'd think I'd have found a way to cope. At least I'm not as bad as in high school- literally pulled out enough hair to have a small bald spot and felt like I was having a heart attack every day. Reply

i just had to start sleeping with a mouth guard because i've been stress grinding too :( Reply

