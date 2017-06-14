'Patti Cake$' Breakout Danielle Macdonald Joins Jennifer Aniston in 'Dumplin'

She a racist, tho. Reply

Receipts please

Posted about it in the last post, but she was cast in the ABC Family show "Huge" before being replaced with a Black actress because her Visa fell through. She then tweeted and deleted racist comments towards Raven Goodwin, who got the role, though Raven, nor her race had anything to do with it.

What a vile bag of trash!!!

Ugh, another YA adaptation...

I mean, if you're going to make a teen movie, does it really matter if it's based on a novel or not?

It's just that YA contemporary from the past few years, with a few exceptions, has been crap.

I've seen this book on Goodreads...is it any good?

I really enjoyed it

i liked it

Jennifer Anistons filmography is such trash

at least she has millions

And Justin Theroux's abs.



Edited at 2017-06-13 11:20 pm (UTC)

Millions of children.

a girl who enters a beauty contest



Danielle McDonald is a grown ass 25+ year old woman. Come on now, Hollywood.

that sounds like a Lifetime movie, why do I think it was one?

apparently she's Australian but I've never heard of her or seen her do anything here, strange.

i just looked her up and apparently she moved to LA in 2010, so i don't think she attempted to do anything in australia. (i only ever recognise people if they were in neighbours or home & away though lol)

that person but for a minute I was happy a fat girl got cast and then was like 'oh, of course the story revolves around her weight.'







not to bebut for a minute I was happy a fat girl got cast and then was like 'oh, of course the story revolves around her weight.'

mte

I thought Dumplin' was beautifully done and should replace The Catcher in the Rye for high school required reading

she looks really different here

