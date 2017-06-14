'Patti Cake$' Breakout Danielle Macdonald Joins Jennifer Aniston in 'Dumplin'
Exclusive: 'Patti Cake$' breakout Danielle Macdonald joins Jennifer Aniston in 'Dumplin' https://t.co/xSEWgluC1C pic.twitter.com/8V7ciyEqVD— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2017
Macdonald will play a girl who enters a beauty contest to get a rise out of her mother, but ends up redefining the pageant's traditions.
source
Edited at 2017-06-13 11:20 pm (UTC)
Danielle McDonald is a grown ass 25+ year old woman. Come on now, Hollywood.
how touching. how realistic.