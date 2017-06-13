Stephen King was blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter, JK Rowling reacts
Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017
- Stephen King was blocked on twitter by Toddler-In-Chief. Stephen King is anti-Trump and has been vocal on twitter. Mango Mussolini finally responded by blocking King on twitter. J.K. Rowling responded by offering to direct message Agent Orange's tweets.
I still have access. I'll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017
Thanks. Maybe it's a hoax. I'm good either way. I'll always have Pence, hahahaha.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017
Edited at 2017-06-13 10:10 pm (UTC)
Flop bitch is blocking everyone!
Considering how prevalent social media is now, I think it was only a matter of time before Constitutional lawyers started to bring up this argument.
To me it definitely feels a bit off.
they're trying to pass restrictions targeted at students right now.
WONDER WHY??
That's just America. Different for the sake of being different.
I hope my fellow Virginia ONTDers voted in the primaries today! 🙌
i've been so busy with school that i forgot to request my absentee form in time :(