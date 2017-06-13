sixties;

Stephen King was blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter, JK Rowling reacts



- Stephen King was blocked on twitter by Toddler-In-Chief. Stephen King is anti-Trump and has been vocal on twitter. Mango Mussolini finally responded by blocking King on twitter. J.K. Rowling responded by offering to direct message Agent Orange's tweets.





