Stephen King was blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter, JK Rowling reacts





The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced. pic.twitter.com/SaCN5hKU9R — VoteVets (@votevets) June 13, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-13 10:10 pm (UTC) He also blocked an official Vet's account. What a baby. Reply

well look at who's the snowflake Reply

oh bitch, it's been time to grow up. Reply

I read 'vets' and thought 'veterinarian' and couldn't wait to find out what they said to piss him off. Reply

offered to do a necropsy on that thing atop his head? Reply

i do this every time i read that word! /notanamerican Reply

Vile piece of shit. Reply

Trash human is trash. Reply

things like this show that his core base doesn't really give a shit about vets, because for all their posturing about ~support da troops~ they turn the other cheek when their orange overload insults vets. Reply

does he need a safe space? Reply

I saw comments saying the vets in that group are Democrats and "libtards" so they basically need to be disregarded. As a non-American, it was interesting to observe that there was a criteria for what vets deserve respect. Reply

I am so hft friendship. Reply

Getting blocked by Trump is one of my goals right now. Reply

It would be mine, but some of the hate I've gotten from even going anywhere near his threads/mentions is actually kinda terrifying. Reply

I jokingly tweeted a #notallmen tweet and a neo-nazi twitter came @ me like...bye. Reply

Lol it definitely requires thick skin. I usually troll tammy lawrence's threads and get support. Reply

this is me. Reply

Isn't he, not supposed to do that Reply

I mean really??? I guess he just can't on official POTUS account Reply

He's not supposed to do most of the things he's doing. And yeah, he's not supposed to do that. Reply

there's no law and he possesses zero shame so Reply

He's being sued rn for it, so we'll find out! Reply

I would go on Twitter solely to get blocked by this orange motherfucker tbh Reply

Have y'all seen the debate about how him blocking people can be viewed as a violation of the First Amendment?



Considering how prevalent social media is now, I think it was only a matter of time before Constitutional lawyers started to bring up this argument. Reply

I see people make this argument all the time when anti-feminists and nazi frogs get blocked by a black activist, but then again, those people aren't heads of state... Reply

The key difference is citizen vs elected official Reply

I honestly was just thinking about this, is it really okay for a President who is speaking on a public platform to block certain people from seeing his content?



To me it definitely feels a bit off. Reply

why do you think he uses his personal account to tweet his nasty shit? Reply

Lmao at Stephen's original tweet. Luv him forever. Reply

In nearly every other advanced democracy, citizens are automatically registered to vote. Why not in America? https://t.co/yPewVXrMVC pic.twitter.com/XaFv6c8DeS — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) June 13, 2017 Reply

Hmm I think I have a guess!!! Reply

because then republicans would probably never win lmao Reply

Every state should do it like mine, registration is now automatic when you go to the DMV and we don't even have to go to polls, everything is through the mail- ultimate tools for the lazy voter (me.) Reply

Same for me. Oregon or Washington? Reply

That would be a step in the right direction but it wouldn't take care of registering everyone as DMV locations and the requirement of a state issued ID through only the DMV is a huge part of gerrymandering. Reply

that actually wouldn't work here in NH. there are areas where the closest DMV is only open a few hours a week. thankfully we have same-day registration, that's how I did it.

they're trying to pass restrictions targeted at students right now. Reply

for real, if we can automatically enroll people in a draft we'll (hopefully) never use again, we can automatically register them to vote Reply

Because a country that disenfranchises people of color from voting by multiple ways damn sure is not going to take a chance that we can vote against republicans. Reply

HMMMMMMMM



WONDER WHY?? Reply

I WONDER Reply

I can think of a few reasons, most of them revolving around racism and classism. Reply

Yup! And all states should have the option of mail-in ballots, imo! Reply

Because Americans are contrarian - everything they do is different than the rest of the world. They shun the metric system. They pull out of the Paris Agreement. They don't provide paid parental leave. They use fucking Fahrenheit instead of Celsius and refuse to learn the conversion so whenever they leave the country and ask what the temperature is they go "yeah, but what is that in Fahrenheit?"



That's just America. Different for the sake of being different. Reply

~~~~~~because this is america~~~~~~we have the right to choose to be registered or not~~~~~~ Reply

God, what kind of #goals . It'd be the crowning achievement of my life. I need to tweet him more. (I'm not proud I had to use a Big Bang Theory gif last night, but "it must be humbling to suck on so many different levels" is funny & fitting!) Reply

I have Tr*mp blocked so I can't relate, but yeah, it's fucking ridiculous that he can block US citizens. He obviously doesn't want to read people with validated Twitter accounts talking shit. Sad! Reply

Thread

Same. Blocking the administration on Jan. 20th was my form of self care Reply

i wonder if he's blocked chrissy teigen Reply

Dump is such a shitbaby. Reply

lmao @ his original tweet, bless them.



I hope my fellow Virginia ONTDers voted in the primaries today! 🙌 Reply

Fuuuck, I'm a dual citizen, registered in VA and didn't even realize. Rookie mistake. Reply

Yes! Felt nice to have something somewhat productive to do. I really do like both of our candidates but I voted for Perriello. Reply

Ia, I voted for Perriello but I'm good with Northam too. Who did you vote for for lt. Gov? Reply

ugh i'm ashamed.

i've been so busy with school that i forgot to request my absentee form in time :( Reply

I voted! There was a line when I went. Which is probably good. Reply

lmao I love Stephen King. Reply

