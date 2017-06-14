Joe Alwyn Joins Margot Robbie in 'Mary Queen of Scots'

lol at this nobody suddenly getting a career Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, he was cast as the lead in an Ang Lee movie before Swifty. The movie sucked and bombed, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's also one of the leads in yorgos lanthimos next film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe it's his trade-off for dating her. He gets too famous/they break up, and suddenly she has more songs to write. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-06-13 10:12 pm (UTC) Interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

She legit looks like a rat here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real except rats are cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My cat is making the same faces right now. She got fixed today & she's alternating between "omg, the colors + the munchies" vs "fuck you, bitch, I know you had a hand in this" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ah, the perks of being TSwfit's boy toy



Funny this is his second period piece in a row about royalty



Edited at 2017-06-13 10:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the power of the ssssssnake!

Reply

Thread

Link

Got dat inbred monarchy look down. Method acting! Reply

Thread

Link

He trained his whole life for this role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shame he's not playing a Hapsburg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doesn't have enough of the Hapsburg Lip. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dudley wasn't inbred or royal, thankfully haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Margot is horribly miscast tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lmao respect at him making this newfound fame work for him Reply

Thread

Link

I'd love to have her confidence. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Margot as Queen Elizabeth????????????????????????????? Reply

Thread

Link

I completely missed the announcement about this movie, I'm excited tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so upset for Margot. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i wanna hear the accents in this film Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, we're supposed to believe that face inspired Queen Elizabeth to vow to never marry because she couldn't have him? Also...da fuq at Margot as Elizabeth?



Edited at 2017-06-13 10:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Joseph Fiennes I definitely believed, not TSwift's ugliest pug lover. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joseph Fiennes is clearly a flop who deserves a good punch but at least he was remotely attractive and had some sort of charisma. Oh well, I'll be absolutely shocked if this gets made with him still on board. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pug...of course that's what he looks like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She kind of looks like the actress playing Elizabeth on Reign Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao i mean the guy from reign was ugly and whiny, i can suspend my disbelief once again i suppose. joseph fiennes is a hard act to follow tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Potato face has got a surprising amount of game. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a comedy like retelling like 10IHAU, right? Cause Robbie, queen liz. I'm already laughing. Reply

Thread

Link