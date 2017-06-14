Joe Alwyn Joins Margot Robbie in 'Mary Queen of Scots'
Rising star Joe Alwyn, who starred in Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, has been cast opposite Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots.
Alwyn will play Dudley, Queen Elizabeth's (Margot Robbie) counselor and lover.
Funny this is his second period piece in a row about royalty
