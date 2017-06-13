Broad City will bleep out Donald Trump's name for season 4
.@BroadCity to bleep President Trump's name in season 4 https://t.co/LW1myHuRNB pic.twitter.com/YY4N9JvROL— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2017
- There's no airtime for this orange [person]. We bleep his name the whole season.
- Ilana Glazer said they wrote most of the season thinking Clinton would win and had to do a lot of rewrites.
- This season is supposed to be heavily influenced by the 2016 election.
source
i want the new season NOW!!!!
whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Edited at 2017-06-13 10:27 pm (UTC)
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
that asshole.
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Don the Con
Red Don
Trumpster Fire
President Shitstain
D.J.
that fuckwad
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
I saw him referred to as Toupee Fiasco the other day
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Re: whats your nickname for that fucker
Speaking of politics, how did the Sessions testimony go? I was incapacitated from the heat.
There really needs to be an embed option on mobile