Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Broad City will bleep out Donald Trump's name for season 4


  • There's no airtime for this orange [person]. We bleep his name the whole season.

  • Ilana Glazer said they wrote most of the season thinking Clinton would win and had to do a lot of rewrites.

  • This season is supposed to be heavily influenced by the 2016 election.


source
Tagged: