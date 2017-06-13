June 13th, 2017, 01:34 pm anitajoint Fear The Walking Dead Season 3 Episode 4 Promo SourceA mysterious character searches for purpose and becomes tied to the struggle over a resource. Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
I like Kim Dickie, but I just can't stand Madison. I would have preferred Liza be the main lead, in all honesty =\ but now that the show has gotten rid of the Manawas, I've little reason to care for the Clarks.
So happy about the Daniel reveal at least, and looks like we'll see what happened to him after the compound. I want him, Strand, and Ofelia to team up in the long run.
Oh and bring back Alex/Charlie pls.
I wonder if we'll ever get to see a zombie Travis lol.
Do we know where Ofelia ended up?
I wonder that too, haha! I didn't get to see any of the post-interviews but I'd think they'd have to find a feasible situation where they'd run into him again for that to happen. But yeah, this really soured me a bit on the show since I'm just not feeling it with the Clarks.
As for Ofelia, I don't think we've gotten any answers much but thankfully the showrunners did say she is alive and we'll be seeing her again soon. I just hope if she has a reunion with Daniel that it won't result in her death or his death or whatnot. I just want characters I'd actually care about to survive =P
wtf where is Ofelia
Don't know if I'm remembering correctly, but it looked like most (if not all) of the people on the ranch were white and they were so quick to try and kill Luciana (which I thought was partly due to her being Mexican)... so they likely have Ofelia tied up somewhere so as to not 'integrate' her or whatever.
thank you
I can't wait to find out about Daniel.
I'm still a bit bitter over the show's mishandling of Chris, honestly. So it made me happy to see him make the choice of trying to be there for his son.
And right? Thought for sure he'd be a goner, so I'm stoked to see how he made it out of there. Thank you show, for bringing back a character I actually enjoy watching =P now bring back Alex!
I understand the state of the world has turned everything on its head but I want Strand to go back to being the guy he was in the beginning. However, since he's more in need than being able to scam in this world, it's easy to see how and why he's gotten himself where he is.
I wonder if Nick and Troy are really going to end up being friends and going psycho on everyone.
Then they said something about the tension between Nick and Troy when they were fighting. I can't remember exactly how Chris put it and I wish I could cause he said something about "maybe boyfriend?"
That's long and probably offers you no explanation...lol!
I hope Ofelia shows up soon and gets to reconnect with Daniel!
I personally think these episodes have been really good so far!
Ok ok weird is not the word I guess, layered troubled child. But shit is Sharman is fine.
Has season 2 onwards improved or is it more or less the same of S1?
I didnt even know season 3 started tbh.