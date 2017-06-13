I know Travis wasn't liked much, but I liked him...and with Madison now as the main lead, I'm a bit disappointed further.



I like Kim Dickie, but I just can't stand Madison. I would have preferred Liza be the main lead, in all honesty =\ but now that the show has gotten rid of the Manawas, I've little reason to care for the Clarks.



So happy about the Daniel reveal at least, and looks like we'll see what happened to him after the compound. I want him, Strand, and Ofelia to team up in the long run.



Oh and bring back Alex/Charlie pls. Reply

Jesus I miss Liza so much.



I wonder if we'll ever get to see a zombie Travis lol.



Do we know where Ofelia ended up? Reply

I was scared they would make Liza very antagonizing, so we'd have to root for Travis and Madison. But Liza ended up being so heroic to me and I loved how she tried her best to do things to help others =\ that finale really hurt because I thought she had so much potential (far more than both Travis and Madison)...



I wonder that too, haha! I didn't get to see any of the post-interviews but I'd think they'd have to find a feasible situation where they'd run into him again for that to happen. But yeah, this really soured me a bit on the show since I'm just not feeling it with the Clarks.



As for Ofelia, I don't think we've gotten any answers much but thankfully the showrunners did say she is alive and we'll be seeing her again soon. I just hope if she has a reunion with Daniel that it won't result in her death or his death or whatnot. I just want characters I'd actually care about to survive =P



wtf where is Ofelia OMFG I was just checking reddit and someone posted this: http://i.imgur.com/aX1KS4L.jpg wtf where is Ofelia Reply

I thought it was obvious that ranch dad is a racist/xenophobic asshole (from that vid), as soon as they showed he was their dad I wondered where Ofelia was since he found her last season.



Don't know if I'm remembering correctly, but it looked like most (if not all) of the people on the ranch were white and they were so quick to try and kill Luciana (which I thought was partly due to her being Mexican)... so they likely have Ofelia tied up somewhere so as to not 'integrate' her or whatever. Reply

This makes so much sense. ugh



thank you Reply

Oh my god...please, please Ofelia be safe. ;_; Reply

I liked Travis too. What a terrible way to go.



I can't wait to find out about Daniel. Reply

People were so critical of him, and on one hand I understood that, but I also really loved that he chose his son over the Clarks.



I'm still a bit bitter over the show's mishandling of Chris, honestly. So it made me happy to see him make the choice of trying to be there for his son.



And right? Thought for sure he'd be a goner, so I'm stoked to see how he made it out of there. Thank you show, for bringing back a character I actually enjoy watching =P now bring back Alex! Reply

The Madison/Nick/Alicia plot is just not really working for me. If Nick wants to leave, he can just leave but I have no idea where he plans to go or what he believes he'll find. I'm really not at all interested i what Madison had said in the prior episode about "taking over". I think the show does need to introduce some new main characters. Reply

Sunday's episode was weird af. Reply

I hate that Travis died but I kind of dig the fact that the group is small. Maybe because TWD has had a lot of characters (and that's where most of my affections are going to because it would be too much to care for both in the same intensity at this point).



I understand the state of the world has turned everything on its head but I want Strand to go back to being the guy he was in the beginning. However, since he's more in need than being able to scam in this world, it's easy to see how and why he's gotten himself where he is. Reply

I loved that the church group was just getting all high in the middle of the apocalypse. So freaking random. My love for Alycia keeps growing.



I wonder if Nick and Troy are really going to end up being friends and going psycho on everyone. Reply

Also I hate to admit this but I really like Troy. He's so effing creepy Reply

I'm glad that they mentioned both the creepy "mommy" stuff with Madison/Troy and the sexual tension with Nick/Troy on Talking Dead cause I was wondering if I imagined it. 😂 Reply

what'd they say about it?? i didn't catch it Reply

They talked about Madison telling Troy to make the bed & her putting the napkin in his lap. From what I remember they said it was kinda sexual but creepy because it was like she's trying to be his mom because he doesn't have a mother figure.



Then they said something about the tension between Nick and Troy when they were fighting. I can't remember exactly how Chris put it and I wish I could cause he said something about "maybe boyfriend?"



That's long and probably offers you no explanation...lol! Reply

I need Ofelia back, and then I need her & Luciana to team up and get rid of the Clarks for good. Reply

Also, Nick is getting on my nerves and so is Madison. Alicia is the only Clark not bothering me lol.



I hope Ofelia shows up soon and gets to reconnect with Daniel!



I personally think these episodes have been really good so far! Reply

Troy is a weird egg, but let's not forget racist farm fam.

Ok ok weird is not the word I guess, layered troubled child. But shit is Sharman is fine. Reply

I can't take Troy seriously b/c I just see Daniel sharman in the video with Alison Argent where they're baby talking to each other. Reply

