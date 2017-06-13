Josh Brolin preparing for his role of Cable in Deadpool 2
joshbrolin: Quietly, the "Team" is killing it. It takes a small village: @justindlovato at @iambuilt, Jonathon Phillips @hbmaxmuscle, @goldsgym and some discipline. Just saw @davebautista at the gym and he said: "What the f*ck happened to you?!" Haha. Best compliment ever. Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I'm almost 50. It's a different time: our access along with some big picture discipline results in always surprising milestones. Get on the train. #wedontfuckaround. #itaintthathard #startslowandlight @weprevail #ryanreynoldsismybitch
source
yikes
Edited at 2017-06-13 08:42 pm (UTC)
Ive met him and he is glorious in person. Like, sexy in the oddest way.
the concept of clean eating is so irritating, i'm 10000% over all the foodie blogs validating their eating disorders with that kind terminology
Also fuck you at #itaintthathard, sure it's not hard when you have all the money and time in the world to hire trainers and nutritionists.
i wish i was being paid MILLIONS of dollars to go to the gym and eat healthy. like that is your fucking job dude.
wish i could stick to clean eating. ill go on a good streak..
but i just cant quit wine, bread, and cheese.
*runs and hides*
Edited at 2017-06-13 08:45 pm (UTC)
And don't let ontd bully your opinions!
brad pitt, michael shannon, the stranger things cap, all would have been inspired casting choices. wonder if they all said no. but josh brolin is boring
Brad Pitt might overshadow everything, but I was coming around to Michael.