Josh Brolin preparing for his role of Cable in Deadpool 2

didn't this guy beat up his wife or something? Reply

Yes, Diane Lane! Reply

I am glad this is the first comment Reply

Dianeeee ! :c Reply

IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN BRAD PITT NOT THIS TINY UGLY GUY



Edited at 2017-06-13 08:42 pm (UTC)

ALL OF THE SENATORS ARE MISPRONOUNCING DAIS AT THE SESSIONS HEARING. Reply

it should have been Prince Michael Shannon!!!! Reply

We should have had it all.



Ive met him and he is glorious in person. Like, sexy in the oddest way. Reply

I had already forgotten about this. Urgh, the bitter disappointment. Reply

idk this guy but his block of text looks too uninviting to read and in general he's making me think of Phoebe Buffay saying "And i said James, James Brolin, are you sure?"



the concept of clean eating is so irritating, i'm 10000% over all the foodie blogs validating their eating disorders with that kind terminology Reply

Also fuck you at Ew, no thanks at those veins.Also fuck you at #itaintthathard , sure it's not hard when you have all the money and time in the world to hire trainers and nutritionists. Reply

seriously!



i wish i was being paid MILLIONS of dollars to go to the gym and eat healthy. like that is your fucking job dude.



lmao the veins are actually the only thing I can associate with Cable here Reply

I mean, true but humans aren't meant to physically look like their comic book counterparts. Otherwise, every actress playing a superhero or villain would have to break their backs. Reply

and steroids lmao which is the true key to all these superhero actors 6 month transformations. Reply

also, and i'm not saying he did, but I would argue the vast majority of men use steroids b/c there ain't no way bodies amass muscle tissue like that naturally. i actually have been wondering how the most recent crop of superhero actors are going to age b/c steroids are so dangerous and horrible for your heart Reply

I'm not gonna do my homework but I'm gonna say James is the superior Brolin. Reply

I'm not doing my homework either, but unless he was also arrested for spousal abuse, I think it's safe to say James is the superior Brolin. Reply

gross Reply

i mean he looks good.



wish i could stick to clean eating. ill go on a good streak..



but i just cant quit wine, bread, and cheese. Reply

Glad that he's dedicated. I don't think he's a bad choice at all.



*runs and hides*



Edited at 2017-06-13 08:45 pm (UTC)

he might actually work. I never would have imagined him as the guy. I'm guessing they don't want Cable to be ridiculously large like in the comics, otherwise someone with John Cenas physique would have been cast.



And don't let ontd bully your opinions! Reply

all the rumored choices for cable have made this casting horrible.



brad pitt, michael shannon, the stranger things cap, all would have been inspired casting choices. wonder if they all said no. but josh brolin is boring Reply

Plus, he's Thanos in the MCU... Isn't he? Reply

yeah, but chris evans was human torch and cap america too Reply

stranger things guy would have been good, but i think he'd need longer to pull himself together to play the ideal Cable.



Brad Pitt might overshadow everything, but I was coming around to Michael. Reply

I'm so over this veiny roidy body type in movies. Reply

gross Reply

