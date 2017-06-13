'Younger' Team Previews Season 4 (airing on June 28)

Josh/Kelsey and Charles/Liza is all I want. Reply

i never realized how much i'm down for this until these previews started rolling out! Reply

Charles and Liza better finally happen this season. I'm sick of the constant buildup only for nothing to come of it. Reply

lmao seriously!!! Reply

Yeah this better be that big payoff he's talking about Reply

For real! If she ends up with Josh again I'm gonna be LIVID. Reply

omg why I really like them together!! i wish they were the endgame! Reply

Their storyline has become so monotonous. They literally break up and get back together every season. I don't think they have much chemistry either, tbh. I do like Josh, just not with Liza. Reply

I hope they happen when Liza is ready bc I want them to be endgame sooo bad. Reply

Same! I read they cast someone new as a love interest for Liza, so hopefully the new guy will be the rebound and a relationship with Charles will be the real deal. Reply

I hope that Hilary's orange spray-tan is part of the plot, because otherwise... Reply

Why is she that color? Reply

Lmao mte Reply

mte Reply

Tramps impact Reply

This show is so white for being set in NYC but it's a fun watch. Whatever. Liza's boss is funny imo Reply

Her spray tan looks so off in that still...it's greyish, not even orange/bronze. She looks sick. Reply

Hillary's tan tho D: Reply

i hope her tan is just a result of bad lighting or something cos yikes Reply

Liza will be in a dark place for a while



trapped in hilary's tanning bed? b/c.... Reply

Just here for #TeamCharles . Jk, Iove this show. Reply

