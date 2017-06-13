'Younger' Team Previews Season 4 (airing on June 28)
#Younger team previews season 4: "Liza is in a dark place" https://t.co/AsEbUt8VZE pic.twitter.com/bC3zF38a4w— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2017
-Liza will be in a dark place for a while
-Kelsey will become closer to Josh, bonding with him over Liza's secret
-Josh is trying to find himself and he's analyzing his relationships with other people
-Peter said there will be a big payoff for longtime viewers
source
ARE YOU EXCITED, ONTD?
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
trapped in hilary's tanning bed? b/c....