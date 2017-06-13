deadpool

'Younger' Team Previews Season 4 (airing on June 28)





-Liza will be in a dark place for a while
-Kelsey will become closer to Josh, bonding with him over Liza's secret
-Josh is trying to find himself and he's analyzing his relationships with other people
-Peter said there will be a big payoff for longtime viewers


source



ARE YOU EXCITED, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,