Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events Casts 5 Actors for Season 2

excited for Lucy and Tony, less enthused for Sara and Nathan.

I don't know anyone who watched first season. Is it any good? There's nothing to watch for me once I finish Orange is the new black, should I give it a shot?

i really enjoyed it. very faithful to the books while adding some cool elements to the mystery. definitely worth a watch.

I've never read the books or anything and I started watching because a friend of mine did some knitting for the costume dept and I ended up really liking it!

It's nothing like the books but it's alright. The child actors are horrible though. Watch it for the adults.

klaus is good but violet is AWFUL

violet was soooo bad lmao she didnt emote at all. klaus was good

thanks yall, I guess I'll give it a try

I haven't read the books, but I've been enjoying the series a lot. Love the whole aesthetic and style. The kid actors aren't great, but oh, well.

idk lucy punch but i like those other actors so this could be good

I like Lucy Punch but she's not fierce enough for Esme

Ughhhhhhhh @ Nathan

I haven't watched the first season yet (I started the first ep but got distracted) but I love these books more than the first few so this is exciting. I can't wait to see the Austere Academy and Esme and Jerome's apartment.

ia I didn't bother with the first season cause I never cared for those books much. on the other hand, i've reread the austere academy and ersatz elevator soo much, just gonna jump straight to S2! so excited :)

Oh crap, I forgot to watch S1. Why are there so many shows?!?!

One of my life questions.

don't think i've knowingly seen him in anything but i cannot stand nathan fillion's face

This was going to be my exact comment.

I see his face and get excited for a hot second because I think it's Alan Tudyk and then i'm sad.

What I wouldn't do to never hear about/from Nathan Fillion ever again.



Edited at 2017-06-13 08:41 pm (UTC)

I'm so ready for Esmeeeeeee. I don't know that actress so she'd better fucking bring it!

she's incredibly funny

I trust you. I've seen Hot Fuzz once a while ago and I remember thinking it was hilarious but I can't remember who she played.

This show was so boring. They were trying way too hard to make it like the movie, and it was very distracting.

I can't believe people are still hiring Nathan Fillion.

RIGHT OMG

lol this, jfc

I wanted Portia de Rossi or paget Brewster for esme but the rest of the cast is good to me



Is sarah rue replacing the old guy in the hospital hall of records? Reply

Nathan Fillion and nph, two actors I truly loathe. What a waste of time and money this is

