Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events Casts 5 Actors for Season 2
Executive producer and director Barry Sonnenfeld shared details on the new cast members at an event on Friday:
• Nathan Fillion will play Jacques Snicket, Lemony's brother.
• Lucy Punch will play Esmé Squalor.
• Tony Hale will portray Jerome Squalor.
• Roger Bart will play Vice Principal Nero.
• Sara Rue will start out as a librarian, then "perhaps go on to better things" in a season-long arc.
