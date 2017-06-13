I love Bad 4 Us, the music video is so cute. Hope the EP is put on Spotify!



I love PTX, but I honestly haven't enjoyed the solo music. Kirsten's is kinda boring, and Kevin's and Avi's aren't even pop music.

well, Avi left already.

and this

I'm excited tbh I love this

i used to watch their videos on youtube and they're just too annoying for me now. especially mitch, he just seems too ~cool~ for everything.

Agreed. So fucking annoying.

yessss same

I'm still sad Avi left the group

what he left? damn, i kept wishing they'd give him bigger parts in their songs & covers cause his voice is so soothing

He has put out some solo music, check out his youtube.

oh thanks for letting me know, will def check that out

He left? The only originality of this band is Avi's bass and Kevin's(?) beatboxing. They're a basic acapella band without it.

GAH!! WAIT AVI LEFT THE GROUP?! NOOOOOOO!

Ugh I just saw the video. :(

Me too but I understand why he's leaving. He was underused in PTX anyways, imo.

Remember when they sang Toxic on The Sing-Off, and the blond guy sang, "A girl like you should wear a warning" even though he's gay and the original lyrics are "a guy like you"? Yeah, I'm never letting these fuckers live that down. Despicable that they were pretending to be straight to win a reality show competition.

what Scott is gay?? i thought he was bi

The show wouldn't let them talk about being gay. They had to pick a charity to promote and they promoted Trevor Project, and weren't allowed to say why except to stop bullying.

Seriously? It's basically a Glee/AI mash-up. Hollywood is so fucking backward, I swear.

They could have easily de-gendered it to like "Someone like you" meh.

Bad 4 Us is such a bop i made it my ringtone



eee i can't wait for this, i love when they sing together

i think mitch is super cute but his style is so tragic

I have the opposite opinion, lol, I think he's kinda ugly, but his style is awesome

So did Mitch confirm that they are dating?

The past few videos they seems dont care anymore, especially the Ball pit video Reply

I'm pretty sure they are just bffs, but play up the flirting for the stans. I mean, people who cared knew the guy Scott was actually dating back in the day

they're not

