Superfruit (Mitch and Scott of Pentatonix) Announce 'Future Friends' EP
Future Friends Part 1 comes out June 30 (pre-orders begin June 10). Future Friends Part 2 is out September 15.
Superfruit's music is a lot different than their acapella Pentatonix stuff, see: Bad 4 Us
Source
Are you excited for their music, ONTD?
I love PTX, but I honestly haven't enjoyed the solo music. Kirsten's is kinda boring, and Kevin's and Avi's aren't even pop music.
and this
eee i can't wait for this, i love when they sing together
The past few videos they seems dont care anymore, especially the Ball pit video