'Core' Pokemon game coming to Nintendo Switch
Game Freak has begun developing a core RPG #Pokémon title for #NintendoSwitch. Look forward to it! #NintendoE3 pic.twitter.com/z8mq0pf6F2— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 13, 2017
I haven't played pokemon since yellow lol but I am here for this
There is also a main-line Fire Emblem game coming out next year.
I'm a little sad we didn't hear anything about Animal Crossing :'(
Edited at 2017-06-13 08:08 pm (UTC)
Queen of the gays
and i second that, salazzle.
It's tiresome/cumbersome, but so worth it. I love my Switch!
Edited at 2017-06-13 07:42 pm (UTC)
idk why people honestly thought Pokemon Stars was going to exist and be on the Switch. UltraSun and UltraMoon essentially act as what Stars was rumored to be, just on the 3DS, which makes more sense anyway. Why would they put another Alola game on the Switch? That's not gonna sell the console. No one was gonna drop $300 on a new console for a redux version of a game they already owned. It was always gonna be the launch of a new generation that marked the move to the Switch.