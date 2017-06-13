omg omg omg



I haven't played pokemon since yellow lol but I am here for this Reply

Thread

Link

any other switch releases I should be looking out for? I'll be getting the new mario game when it comes out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Splatoon 2¡ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just listing games that they announced during E3 so they're fresh in my mind. Metroid 4, Yoshi, Kirby, Mario + Rabbids, Rocket League, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pokken, FIFA? Skyrim which has amiibo support so you can dress like BOTW Link with the master sword. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the new metroid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The upcoming Shin Megami Tensei TBH! whenever that one's out.

There is also a main-line Fire Emblem game coming out next year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis wtf, play Gold or Silver, they are the best of the entire franchise. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I must've missed this section when I was watching their E3 segment, but that's exciting!!!!! I'm kinda glad that they didn't announce this during the Pokemon Direct.



I'm a little sad we didn't hear anything about Animal Crossing :'( Reply

Thread

Link

Someone from gamefreak (the director I think?) said it super nonchalantly between a series of announcements and it was like WAIT WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gen 8 in 2019, I'm calling. I just wonder if they're gonna do the Sinnoh remakes on 3DS or hold them for the Switch. Reply

Thread

Link

I could see them doing it for the Switch just as a means to work out the kinks before launching GenVIII but I think them being the last games on the 3DS is more likely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm leaning that way myself - have the remakes be a 2018 game while they're working on getting the Switch version going (it's a whole new architecture they have to learn + they're gonna have to figure out how to do things without dual screens which have been around for like 12 years for them) and have them be the last hurrah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they'll be the 3DS's last big game before it rots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a tease. I doubt we'll see this game materialize before end of 2018 though. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i wish i wasn't so poor or i would totally get a switch Reply

Thread

Link

I've been saving my tip money since March. I've only got a hundred dollars left to save, but then I also wanna get another game to play and maybe an extra controller, so I guess I've still got a long way to go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAS bih. Damnnit I gotta snatch the Nintendo Switch console lol Reply

Thread

Link

yessssss, cannot wait! Reply

Thread

Link

i better be able to find a switch by then my god it's still sold out in canada this is ridic Reply

Thread

Link

still sold out on bestbuy.com in the us! So stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just keep calling your local game stores. I got lucky and called the day before they got a new shipment in. Went early the next day and was able to get the coloured controllers I wanted too! Just don't bother looking online at this point



Edited at 2017-06-13 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they'll probably boost production before christmas, and the game probably won't come out till next christmas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp, guess i'm getting a switch now Reply

Thread

Link

Ugggggh I was really trying to avoid getting the Switch, but this changes things Reply

Thread

Link

That's the most iconic tweet 😍



Queen of the gays Reply

Thread

Link





The only queen of the gays in this post is Milotic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://itun.es/us/vzMijb The Cure - Single by Lady Gaga Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





and i second that, salazzle. and i second that, salazzle. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yaaaaaas, tell them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You keep saying this and it keeps not being true.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe the Switch is still highly in demand. I was going to get my cousin one for his graduation but he might have to wait until 2018 until I can get my hands on one. Reply

Thread

Link

It's because Nintendo's production has been low. IIRC the same thing happened with the Wii. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you have Target in your area, check their website on the daily in the morning. They get shipments every night but they have no idea what comes on the truck. I got my Switch last week because I saw that one of the stores near me had 'limited availability' in store. I called the store and they still had 10 left so I raced down there and got my hands on one.



It's tiresome/cumbersome, but so worth it. I love my Switch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are having trouble sourcing one of the components for the Switch. Allegedly Apple is monopolizing the part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck Apple :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is someone going to make a Mario Odyssey post? I'm obsessed.



Edited at 2017-06-13 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

trex with a mustache Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So Pokemon go is officially dead? Doesn't seem like it's coming back this summer. Reply

Thread

Link

there have been rumors about some updates this summer but IDK, they could just be rumors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the rumor is there are legendaries coming this summer and they have events pretty much once a month and the newest one starts this afternoon. not sure why i'm still playing but i am. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still playing too and I don't know why. I find it pretty boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope it doesn't die. so many people still play daily Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come back? Ever since they updated with gen2 they have been cranking out events and stuff left and right. They tweeted that this summer was going to be "legendary" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gen 8 in 2019 or 2020. Gives all us broke bitches plenty of time to save up for a Switch lmfao.



idk why people honestly thought Pokemon Stars was going to exist and be on the Switch. UltraSun and UltraMoon essentially act as what Stars was rumored to be, just on the 3DS, which makes more sense anyway. Why would they put another Alola game on the Switch? That's not gonna sell the console. No one was gonna drop $300 on a new console for a redux version of a game they already owned. It was always gonna be the launch of a new generation that marked the move to the Switch. Reply

Thread

Link

No way was Pokémon coming to a console only a few months old. Pokémon Stars was never confirmed and only reported by one website. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link