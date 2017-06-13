I'm not a fan of the see you next tuesday word. Reply

It's a term of endearment where I'm from.

It's a word really deeply tied into misogyny for me, particularly with the sorts of things men are open about saying now.

mte, and I find it irritating that whenever I say that I get some smug lecture about how I'm wrong because I'm American and therefore not used to it. That doesn't mean that I suddenly have to like it or that I'm required to pretend that it's not misogynistic. Just because something is common and normalized somewhere doesn't automatically make it right. I also hate the word "bitch" and that's very common and a word I encounter daily

Mte. There's a comment above yours saying it's a term of endearment and there's always someone popping up to say it is in Australia and UK (it's not).

I'm Australian and the claim it is common or somehow acceptable infuriates me. I basically only hear this word from people I would class as dickheads or scumbags. It's not a polite word so you don't hear it regularly while out even if you are with your friends because even idiots who like this word know better than to use it in public.

Typical American trying to dictate what is "right" about other countries and cultures. No one asked and no one cares. Your ignorant opinion on what a term means in a specific country is irrelevant.

omg i'm hella dumb lmao



Edited at 2017-06-13 06:56 pm (UTC)

its the best swear word

her rant in the latest ep of twin peaks to the crooks was the most formidable acting of the year tbh



Edited at 2017-06-13 06:14 pm (UTC)

It was pretty amazing. It made up for a pretty lackluster episode. She nailed that scene so well.

I haaaaaaaaate the word brekkie so much



I love Australia and all it's given me but I cannot @ that word. I dislike arvo too but not as much as brekkie which inspired irrational hate in me lol Reply

Brekkie just isn't ..anything.

A lot of the Aussie ones are also commonly used in the UK. Are they all native to Australia?

My fave slang words are minge, clunge and trump. They always make me laugh. Since I'm from Canada and my wife is from England, we spend a lot of time explaining slang words to each other.

and you can turn minge into minger for even moooore diversity

my dad made my mom watch the inbetweeners movie and now clunge is her favourite word. she says it soo often cus she knows how much it grosses us all out lol.

Her career post-2007 has been so tragic :(

I am happy to admit if I'm wrong, but I feel like Eastern Promises was one of her last good films?

Yup, that's what I was thinking of. The International (2009) was ok, but everything after that was...really bad (case in point: Diana)

Well she was nominated for an Oscar for The Impossible (2012). She should've been in Big Little Lies, since her bffs Reese and Nicole were in it, but also, I can't imagine who she would have played since all the women were perfectly cast. She is in the new Twin Peaks series though and she's great in it!

I don't think much slang bothers me. I hate the term "spread this like wildfire" but that's primarily because people attach it to stupid shit on Tumblr.

Honourable mention to "say it louder for the people in the back" and "protect ______ at all costs" lol

omg and 'finally someone said it!'

i hate the first one SO MUCH

say it louder for people in the back annoys me bc if life were a concert/bus/whatever all the oppressed people would be in the back. the ones that really need to hear it are up in the front.

I can't believe she is almost 50 years old! She looks about 36. If she does get botox and fillers, she is doing it right. Kardashians and their instathot clones, take note!



And Nicole Kidman, too. She is only a year older but wrecked her face with fillers :(



Edited at 2017-06-13 06:39 pm (UTC)

I'm starting to stan ha, finally watched Mulholland Drive a month ago and now she's in the new season of Twin Peaks and I love herrrrr

No disrespect to Naomi, but isn't there supposed to be a Sessions post?

I was wondering the same thing!

Sessions is being discussed on the View post, it's on page 2 rn

The australian ones are ridiculous.

I can't stand brekkie, champers, soz, appaz.... and shortened names like Jez for Jeremy. ugh.



It was a fun day in the office when I (American in London) tried to explain the word lollygagging to my colleagues lol. Reply

Isn't it normally Jezza, rather than Jez?

can do both :)

I learned about Jez on Peepshow, & was like...wut

I love her in Twin Peaks. She really is perfect in the David Lynch world.

