Britney + boyfriend chronicles: On stage and in the bathtub!

I know it's beating a dead horse @ this point, but can that abdomen cage thing be fucking burned? Reply

Thread

Link

It's called a body harness and they're used for s&m. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her abdomen, not his. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

regardless of what's called, it still looks terrible Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People give Britney so much shit and I'm like "she's dating a hot male model, she's making bank, her body looks great, she does runway IG's just cause--- truly living her best life." Reply

Thread

Link

the runway IG's always make me laugh. I would. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck yeah, if I had designers sending me free clothes that I knew I probably wouldn't wear in public, I'd runway that shit all over IG. Snapchat. Facebook.... let me just bust out my old MySpace too, shiiiii Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. so when the usual suspects come in here with their overplayed drug and mental jokes you can't help but wonder what's happening in their lives.



projecting at its finest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's using her big time, but girlfriend never learns Reply

Thread

Link

Why would you think this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cause we can totally get the vibe from it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It initially looked like that to me too but it's interesting...I've noticed that he only reposts pics of them together that Britney has already posted on her insta first and other than that he doesnt go out his way to flaunt their relationship. So who knows maybe it is genuine which I hope it is, cause Britney deserves that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All ha bf use ha. She wants the diq too. SMART QUEEN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im screaming that he is the same age as me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep :( oh Brit... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh, I think it's mutually beneficial Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte

well, maybe she's just having fun and knows it's not serious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they get married and have a kid. Reply

Thread

Link

he's ha hottest bf Reply

Thread

Link

She's living the dream, get it girl Reply

Thread

Link

dem tits...gimme dem tits oh good god🤤 Reply

Thread

Link

She needs to update her costumes.



She should quit music to become a photographer. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. The photos are nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?! she's got a good eye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. after all the set/photoshoots/music videos she's been in she has a good eye for the camera. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's very attractive Reply

Thread

Link

he is so hot and she's been looking extra hot these days so fucking yaaaaaaaaaas Reply

Thread

Link

Damn he's super hot. Reply

Thread

Link

Her performing skills, though. Makes me so sad. This isn't even a "I want old Britney" thing. I would settle for 2016 Britney! Reply

Thread

Link

She's been doing pretty well on this tour in the performances that actually have choreography



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is better than what these new popstars are doing , she's still a bit stiff but better than before



Edited at 2017-06-13 06:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is a lie. Britney is horrible right now. Until she stops the weird knee bending and hair touching every 5 seconds she'll stay horrible.



She's also lost her rhythm. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This choreo is so terrible Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Even today, 2017 Britney is miles better than anyone else today. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's fine af Reply

Thread

Link

I just realize he's her first non white bf in a long time Reply

Thread

Link

wait who was her first? are we counting columbus short? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Columbus Short first, Adnan second I think Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link