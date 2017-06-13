seb 1

Britney + boyfriend chronicles: On stage and in the bathtub!



Outrageous! She's on a world tour. In her latest stop at her sold-out Asian tour in Taipei, Taiwan Britney decided to bring her boyfriend Sam Asghari as the 'Freakshow' guest, and sealed the performance with a kiss.





Britney also took another role, that of a photographer as she snapped a few b&w pics of her bf in a bathtub (you're welcome).





