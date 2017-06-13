Britney + boyfriend chronicles: On stage and in the bathtub!
Outrageous! She's on a world tour. In her latest stop at her sold-out Asian tour in Taipei, Taiwan Britney decided to bring her boyfriend Sam Asghari as the 'Freakshow' guest, and sealed the performance with a kiss.
Britney also took another role, that of a photographer as she snapped a few b&w pics of her bf in a bathtub (you're welcome).
projecting at its finest.
well, maybe she's just having fun and knows it's not serious
She should quit music to become a photographer.
She's also lost her rhythm.