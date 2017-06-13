Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Trailer (Story)

lol I love how little of Vaan we saw in the trailer



LOL @ Vaan not saying a single word in the trailer.



Vaan def did tbh and so did Penelo right after but like their only lines were basically them trying to include themselves in a story that wouldn't change without them and reminding everyone that they are somehow there too Reply

I hope they let us change the player character to the true protags Reply

the job system sounds kind of cool. Reply

I am living for how little Vaan there was lmao he's such a waste. The more Balthier & Fran the better.



Edited at 2017-06-13 06:25 pm (UTC)

Him and Penelo can take both their sidequest asses outta here tbh, they made no sense and are the biggest flaws in the game. It def felt rushed from when they switched from having Basch as the main character (mistake move tbh) Reply

The art style for this game held up really well imo, even the PS2 version doesn't look bad. I'm excited to try the job system and apparently the audio in the first one was bad so I'm excited to hear it when it's "fixed." Balthier is my fave. Reply

to this





and I was hfi I'll never forget how amazed I was at FFXII lol we went from thisto thisand I was hfi Reply

It also helps that Akihiko Yoshida was behind the designs. Nomura may have had iconic designs in the past, but now they're almost parodies of themselves. Reply

i love your choice of pic, sis! Reply

omg i forgot how pixelated and weirdly flat they looked in ffx/ffx-2. (no shade tho i liked both of those games, even if ffx-2 had a dumb storyline)



the contrast between the cutscenes and the rest of the game graphics (not just those two but all ff games, bar maybe 7) always amazed me. i know its not realistic for them to do the whole games like that, but still lol. Reply

I've played VII, VIII, X, and XII and I'm unashamed to say XII is my favorite out of them Reply

no x-2? Reply

I actually started x2 because someone gave it to me as a gift because I'd never played an ff game at the time and it was the cheapest one they could find, but I couldn't get into it. If I tried it again after having played X I might have liked it but by then people had told me it was terrible so I donated it to a thrift store! Reply

No shame in that bb, your taste is excellent Reply

easily the best out of those! next up, you should give IX a try. Reply

XII is my favorite out of them



girl bye



girl bye Reply

At least you didn't say VIII Reply

lol I didn't like this game tbh. But Zodiac Job System sounds super cool tho, glad that's included. Kinda FFT realness. FFT deserves another HD remake for PS4 or PS5. Not just on heldhand consoles ~exclusively.



Gonna get DMC and FFX/X-2 remaster, but like, im wearing rosy-huded nostalgia glasses rn. I'm craving for more epics on PS4 gaming 😭



(I need you Cyberpunk 2077 I NEED YOU) Reply

lol rip vaan



honestly if you remove him and penelo from the story the game would not suffer



my second fave ff, i cannot wait



Edited at 2017-06-13 06:50 pm (UTC)

I got this game on launch day and LOVED it. I'm stoked Reply

My dad was in serving in Iraq when this game came out and he somehow got me a copy two months before it was released. He bought it in some little street market. It wasn't bootleg or anything. It was a legit copy. It must have "fallen of the back of a truck" Reply

omg that's amazing Reply

How do you graphics of this remaster compare to the original? Reply

I had just made these gifs to compare (originals taken from xii.ivalice.org & remastered caps from novacrystallis.com):









Here is my favourite example; the faces from afar look a lot better, and it looks like they took time to actually rebuild the weakest versions of the character models (which are used in gameplay / gameplay cutscenes)







Then there are the small but significant details in the movements, like the way Ashe's skirt, for example, would move in the wind vs. how it would move before, if at all in some scenes I'm no graphic designer by any means, so maybe someone can dissect the changes for you a lot better than I can. From my untrained eye though, I'd say it looks like the harsher bits were smoothed out + a bit more detail/shadows were put where they should be.I had just made these gifs to compare (originals taken from xii.ivalice.org & remastered caps from novacrystallis.com):Here is my favourite example; the faces from afar look a lot better, and it looks like they took time to actually rebuild the weakest versions of the character models (which are used in gameplay / gameplay cutscenes)Then there are the small but significant details in the movements, like the way Ashe's skirt, for example, would move in the wind vs. how it would move before, if at all in some scenes Reply

Ok, color me puzzled, because how come the original PS2 colors look so much more richer and detailed? It's like they brightened everything and I don't think that looks too good actually, except for maybe the darker scenes like in that first gif. Reply

beautiful trailer 😭 the last final fantasy game that looked like a final fantasy game. RIP! Reply

I've actually always thought it was the most different out of all of them tbh! And I figured that's a huge factor into why so many fans didn't like it.



It's def the least 'anime' one out of all of the more theatrical installments, which I like, actually~ Reply

yup, I've heard so many people say that 12 never felt like a Final Fantasy game and that's why they don't like it. Reply

same, i like it! never understood the hate for it Reply

i actually think it's been the best translation of the pre-ps2/squaresoft era's storytelling and style to whatever one would call this 3D/voiced era of modern gaming. the game mechanics might have been a departure, but everything else felt so right 🙏 Reply

Adding Vaan and Penelo to the cast was such a mistake and it felt obvious how they were late additions. I'd have been happy if we had Vossler and Larsa join instead.



I'm so stoked for this ♥ Reply

My fave FF❤ I own the collector's edition of the original and I'm hoping I can do the same for this one because it also includes the original soundtrack and I don't trust them not to mess that part up Reply

Aw, I love seeing that icon around here <3



I juuuust got paid last week and finally pre-ordered the Limited Edition of this game as a late birthday present and I now feel so relaxed that it will soon be in the palm of my hands Reply

i absolutely loved this game! shame i dont have any time to play now..



obligatory comment: Basch is a ridiculously hot character, i wish i could find a man who looks like that tbh Reply

this is me, but for Gladio Reply

should've removed vom and penelheaux from the game Reply

where have you been omfg Reply

lurking <3 Reply

