Fran

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Trailer (Story)

From the video description:
"Enter an Era of War. Fight for Freedom. Embark on Adventure.

Experience the intrigue of FINAL FANTASY XII’s story like never before with enhanced high-definition graphics and the Zodiac Job System, allowing players to pick two of 12 jobs in a character progression system first introduced in the Japan-only release, FINAL FANTASY XII International Zodiac System. The title will also feature a remastered soundtrack, 7.1-surround sound, speed mode, an auto-save feature, faster loading times, new Trial Mode and more."



Fear not, Princess of Dalmasca.
Fulfill your role as savior.
Attain to your birthright.



CHILLS & it sounds so good, that Occuria voice tho omg this game was ahead of its time tbh
