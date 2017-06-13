Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Trailer (Story)
From the video description:
"Enter an Era of War. Fight for Freedom. Embark on Adventure.
Experience the intrigue of FINAL FANTASY XII’s story like never before with enhanced high-definition graphics and the Zodiac Job System, allowing players to pick two of 12 jobs in a character progression system first introduced in the Japan-only release, FINAL FANTASY XII International Zodiac System. The title will also feature a remastered soundtrack, 7.1-surround sound, speed mode, an auto-save feature, faster loading times, new Trial Mode and more."
Fear not, Princess of Dalmasca.
Fulfill your role as savior.
Attain to your birthright.
CHILLS & it sounds so good, that Occuria voice tho omg this game was ahead of its time tbh
CHILLS & it sounds so good, that Occuria voice tho omg this game was ahead of its time tbh
QUEEN ASHE!
Guess that's them finally admitting that BAElthier and Ashe are the lead characters.
Edited at 2017-06-13 06:25 pm (UTC)
the contrast between the cutscenes and the rest of the game graphics (not just those two but all ff games, bar maybe 7) always amazed me. i know its not realistic for them to do the whole games like that, but still lol.
girl bye
Gonna get DMC and FFX/X-2 remaster, but like, im wearing rosy-huded nostalgia glasses rn. I'm craving for more epics on PS4 gaming 😭
(I need you Cyberpunk 2077 I NEED YOU)
honestly if you remove him and penelo from the story the game would not suffer
my second fave ff, i cannot wait
Edited at 2017-06-13 06:50 pm (UTC)
I had just made these gifs to compare (originals taken from xii.ivalice.org & remastered caps from novacrystallis.com):
Here is my favourite example; the faces from afar look a lot better, and it looks like they took time to actually rebuild the weakest versions of the character models (which are used in gameplay / gameplay cutscenes)
Then there are the small but significant details in the movements, like the way Ashe's skirt, for example, would move in the wind vs. how it would move before, if at all in some scenes
It's def the least 'anime' one out of all of the more theatrical installments, which I like, actually~
I'm so stoked for this ♥
I juuuust got paid last week and finally pre-ordered the Limited Edition of this game as a late birthday present and I now feel so relaxed that it will soon be in the palm of my hands
obligatory comment: Basch is a ridiculously hot character, i wish i could find a man who looks like that tbh