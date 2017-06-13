June 13th, 2017, 11:08 am zoaster_toaster Honest Trailers - Beauty and the Beast (2017) Revisit the tale as old as time and Disney's biggest cash grab yet.Source Tagged: disney, emma watson, ewan mcgregor, film - fantasy, gugu mbatha-raw, sir ian mckellen Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6464 comments Add comment
maybe i'm just biased because i was asm for a stage production last year but i have no interest in watching a musical movie where the lead can't sing for shit. or anything that doesn't have this song every night i had chills during this.
Edited at 2017-06-13 07:13 pm (UTC)
I know it was all just a green screen, but Jesus.
I liked the new songs tbh
also Evermore is overrated fight me
No but I sort of agree - upon first hearing it, it was really glaringly musically uneven and lyrically awkward. I like it much better now, but it's still nowhere near the perfection that is If I Can't Love Her.
I still want a solid reason as to why that actually didn't happen. And lol, I love that we've accepted that Josh Gad is perfect. He annoys the shit out of me, but he's perfect for it. (But what about the actual Beast?!)
Minus Kelsey and this fan cast is 1 billion times better.
