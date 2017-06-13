i keep threatening to put this on for my brother's kids whenever they're annoying me. they hated this movie so much Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO. I would consider having to watch Emma Watson "act" for 2 hours also torture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that dig at ron weasley Reply

Thread

Link





maybe i'm just biased because i was asm for a stage production last year but i have no interest in watching a musical movie where the lead can't sing for shit. or anything that doesn't have this song every night i had chills during this. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly i usually don't care that much about movie musical vocals (emma and ryan's voices in lll didn't bother me) but if you have to literally replace your lead's vocals with a robot like they did with watson, that's just waaaaay too far Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. and it's not like they needed a ~big name to get people to see this movie. it's beauty and the beast people would see this movie regardless. you could have cast entirely with unknowns or broadway stars and i'm sure it would have done well. they at least could have pulled a my fair lady and have dubbed emma's "singing voice." she sounds so robotic and emotionless.



Edited at 2017-06-13 07:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literal same. Dan Stevens wasn't a terrible singer, but my annoyance at not casting actors who are trained singers is...extreme. And nothing can top this song. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol poor ron Reply

Thread

Link

this movie was shit lol Reply

Thread

Link

BatB has been one of my favorite films since I was a kid and the live action film was just.... so fucking terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

Dead @ the Ron dig and "the Britishest part of France." Reply

Thread

Link

This movie was just so fucking mediocre Reply

Thread

Link

LOL I really really hated the Beast's song. Pretty much took the opportunity to take a mini nap. Reply

Thread

Link

it was so BROOOAAAADDWAY! *jazz hands*, and also super unnecessary, and also the lyrics didnt really make sense considering the context of the scene. it was dumb and boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom and my wife are literally watching this rn in the living room lmao it's fucking awful Reply

Thread

Link

my favorite comment about this movie was someone on ontd who was like "during be our guest there's this amazing spectacle happening in front of her and Belle is just sitting there like :) " Reply

Thread

Link

At least in the Broadway version she gets up and dances w/ the silverware. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the stage version of that was so much fun! (though really stressful from a backstage perspective lmfao) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 5582506.html?thread=18187072170#t1818707 2170



I know it was all just a green screen, but Jesus. ahahaha, fam, I believe it was I!I know it was all just a green screen, but Jesus. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i think of that comment too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember someone's comment about people liking this like 'it must be amazing being so easy to please'



I liked the new songs tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I was so let down by this. I wish they'd cast someone else/not let Emma Watson have so much free reign with her creative input.



also Evermore is overrated fight me Reply

Thread

Link

*puts fists up*



No but I sort of agree - upon first hearing it, it was really glaringly musically uneven and lyrically awkward. I like it much better now, but it's still nowhere near the perfection that is If I Can't Love Her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not much of a fan of the animated movie (prefer to just listen to the soundtrack, and Hercules is way better), but damn this live action version was TERRIBLE. I could not get past Emma's non singing voice. Reply

Thread

Link

GODDAMMIT JEAN DU JARDIN YAS



I still want a solid reason as to why that actually didn't happen. And lol, I love that we've accepted that Josh Gad is perfect. He annoys the shit out of me, but he's perfect for it. (But what about the actual Beast?!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My understanding is he wasn't marketable enough? Us big dumb Americans didn't know his name therefore, let's cast a Scot to play a Frenchman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is perfect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You win everything \( ﾟヮﾟ)/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is the guy who'd play prince? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Robert England rules.



Minus Kelsey and this fan cast is 1 billion times better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link