Kylie Kosmetics Reveals Summer Kollection



Lip Kit konnoisseur Kylie Jenner is releasing new products. The line features kamouflage packaging, similar to the design she was accused of stealing.


The kollection launches June 15th and includes:
- Vacation eyeshadow palette, $52
- Bronzer and highlighter face duo, $34
- Lip Kit in a new purple shade, $30
- Ultra Glow loose highlighters, $14
- 4-piece nude lip sets, $45
- the Wet Set (a highlighter palette), $62
- Super Glitter gloss, $15
- the Vacation Edition bundle (includes everything but the Wet Set), $250






would you pay $62 for highlighter, ontd? do you associate camouflage with summer vacation?
