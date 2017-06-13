Kylie Kosmetics Reveals Summer Kollection

This Klepto right here...





ANYWAY, anyone got any recs for a nice hydrating mask for sensitive and super dry skin?

comfort zone hydramemory mask tbh

I have sensitive skin and I just used these recently:

- Leaders Kalahari Melon Mask

- It's Skin Honey Firm & Glow Mask



And both did a great job at moisturizing my skin and did not irritate it :)

dr jart hydrating sheet mask

This

My friend gave me a couple of SKII sheet masks and I really liked them, plus there was so much serum left in the pouch.

First Aid Beauty oatmeal mask.

I would recommend looking into some sheet masks. But I do really like farmacy honey potion for a moisturizing mask, it says it is good for sensitive skin although I can't personally attest to that since mine isn't.

benton snail bee masks, they're amazing

enature birch juice hydro sleeping pack. but i would suggest sleeping packs in general, i find they help a lot.

MBD black pearl sheet mask, glagglow thirstymud, dr jart water replenishment mask

i'd try anything with ceramide

Paula's Choice's hydrating treatment mask is kinda expensive but you get a lot of it and it's really nice. I just leave it on overnight and wash my face in the morning.

Thanks guys! bookmarking this thread for later :D

Cosrx Nourishing Overnight Rice Spa Mask is super nice

send me more nudes...the hell

assuming it's nude liquid lipsticks or something I don't mind it actually

im sure it is nude lipsticks but its still a "look how edgy i am" thing to do imo

e d g y sells

I spent $38 on one highlighter so I'm clearly not above spending a ridiculous amount of money for cosmetics



I want to actually learn how to put a full face of makeup on like a lot of these youtube people. I already look great with my current routine when I choose to apply makeup but I need to get on these peoples levels

a lot of those youtube people look absolutely fucking horrendous though

Lol I know but I meant more like learning how to contour a bit or how to do eyeshadow looks for a night out, that kind of stuff



I don't and can't wear makeup on an everyday basis so I only really wear it if I'm going out Reply

Right? I mean if they look so heavily made up on camera I can only imagine what they look like in person/outside.

mtee, i finally saw an instagram model in person and her makeup was so heavy that it reminded me of melted wax. Not a good look at all

Forreals. Full face in person looks bad. What looks great on camera often looks super aging and theatrical IRL.

Which highligher is that?



Laura Geller's Gilded Honey is my fav. My friend broke me off a piece of hers because a bitch is broke rn and it's amazing lmao.



Which youtubers are you talking about? Reply

i've been really into highlighters lately. i just bought the burberry fresh glow highlighter for $68. i love it and don't regret a penny.

My thoughts on how youtubers reallllly look like with all that makeup..

I spent 34 euros on a single Dior eyeshadow. Clearly we have shit priorities lol but atleast we have something pretty to work with

lol i knew from the price that it was a becca highlighter. my one and only highlighter is a becca pressed powder in Moonstone. it's gorgeous and worth the money.

So, who did she steal it from?

literally every single one of her lip colors is the same damn color

This is true. I was watching a youtube video and they were reveiwing her colors. The youtuber was saying how she loved the orange lip color for the summer, but I'm not blind that shit was red. It legit looked like the red color she had previously put on. People need to stop giving them money.

I kind of want to try some stuff from Milk Makeup

their stuff isn't that great

yeah I kind of agree lol (*edit, I haven't actually tried anything from them lol), like I had zero interest but then Caroline Hirons or w/e her name is did a video on their stuff and she made it look kind of good



Edited at 2017-06-13 05:45 pm (UTC)

I tried their bronzer in the store and I actually reallllyyyy liked it. I'm tempted to get it. I'd like to test their stick blushes now too.



The liquid illuminator pen and their eye quad shadows (I tried the purple one) were sooo glittery though. Reply

i have their blue hydrating stick. not really makeup but it's great. i apply it to my eyes before i start my makeup routine and it really helps de-puff/cool down skin

i love their oil lip stain, it's perfect for summer

their stuff is ok but not worth the price. i bought their holographic highlighter mainly to use as an eyeshadow & highlighter & it's ok but it doesn't last long as either. i got their skin tint & mascara for free & i like them but i wouldn't pay the amount they're asking for it.

i love the matcha toner

i havent tried anytthing else. Reply

Try the gel brow i rly likee it a lot gel brow products are becoming a thing (if not yet already)

Reply

I haven't tried much makeup in general but for the simple on the go, I do like them since it takes less than 5 mins for me to get a "natural" look. I love their skin tint. Totally not worth the price but I'll pay it for convenience. I prefer it over my Korean bb and cc creams. Their matte bronzer is what got me into them and it's a staple for me.
Products I bought and hated were their concealers, the blue hydrating stick, and the sunshine oil.

Products I bought and hated were their concealers, the blue hydrating stick, and the sunshine oil. Reply

I bought Wet n' Wild's Unicorn Box.



I regret nothing. It's adorable. And I got 3 highlighters, including their Rainbow Highlighter dupe.



Edited at 2017-06-13 05:44 pm (UTC)

I bought a bunch of that collection as well. Wet N Wild is such an amazing bargain. I would say I like their Unicorn lipsticks just as much as my Too Tarte Unicorn Tears. Also, their matte liquid lipsticks are amazing and some of the best I've purchased.

I'm so mad I missed the 30% off site-wide sale. :(



"Unicorn Soul" lipsick + a dusting of the "Unicorn Wishes" loose pigment (so: blue) to boost the holographic look. I was fucking giddy. And I like that the lipsticks don't feather. Reply

the purple lip color looks nice but I already got like 3 similar colors so I'm good

I need lip swatches. The others I'm not interested in.



I'm in search for the perfect brown-ish, orange-ish lipstick. I got Exposed from Kylie but it's a lil too nude and pale for me. I tried London from NYX too. Both are great but not the exact shade I'm looking for. :/



Also, ever since I started using Benefit's Porefessional primer I've stopped getting pimples. It's kind of wild lmao. But on top of that, it works wonders for my skin which has some light texture on my left cheek. Fav primer rn tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-13 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

I just bought tartes color splash lipstick in island life and it is the perfect brownish/orangish color ever. However I can't really recommend the formula, it's a bit dry for my liking. But check it out bb Reply

I wish ONTD would stop promoting her low-budget, white-trash makeup. Reply

I went to Ulta last weekend and got that Tarte set they had at the register. I've never used any Tarte shadow before and ended up really liking it.



I'm loving my summer colors and I wanted to know how many of you are like me and used to be really low-key but love wearing stand out colors now. I pretty much used to only wear nude palette colors on my eyes and lipstick that was almost the color of my actual lips but I'm out here with the peaches and corals and wearing bright nail polish and blue eyeliner. It feels awesome! Reply

Is it their "pro to go" palette? I love their shadows. Reply

Link

It says "Tartelette Tease". It looks like it's the same colors. Reply

I would never buy any makeup from this person.



I need to find a good lightweight everyday moisturizer. I have never spent time fucking with my skin, but I am 32 and white so I gotta start )even though it's probably too late at this point, lol). I know drinking water is a big component, and I am gonna look at the hydrating masks someone mentioned earlier, I'm sure those can't hurt. Reply

yes to carrots fragrance free moisturizer is pretty lightweight imo and it has spf 15 (you need more but it can't hurt, lol) Reply

thanks! that sounds good and is pretty reasonably priced, too. Reply

Dr Jart Water Drop or First Aid Beauty.



The Water Drop is significantly more lightweight, but gets the job done.

The FAB Moisturizer is slightly less lightweight but more moisturizing.



(I have normal/combo skin)



Also if you're looking for masks the Sephora Pearl sleeping mask is AMAZING. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-13 05:50 pm (UTC) Does anyone know a good dupe for the Khole Sugar Plum lipgloss? I'm thinking PRRR by MAC but I need to swatch it. Reply

Colourpop’s My Jamnew Reply

Thanks! That's really pretty. Reply

Why are some of you funding this, bbs? Reply

mte Reply

I feel like ONTDers who actually buy this is a small percentage. Most people here are just happy for a beauty post in general Reply

I would never. She always ends up having to recall a product or apologize about something happening to her customers. Reply

mte...don't buy this shit Reply

mte. Isn't her shit the same as colourpop anyway? No need to make this family any richer. Reply

there is no need to bring back camouflage as a trend, it looks so fucking tacky. Reply

