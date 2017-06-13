Kylie Kosmetics Reveals Summer Kollection
Lip Kit konnoisseur Kylie Jenner is releasing new products. The line features kamouflage packaging, similar to the design she was accused of stealing.
The kollection launches June 15th and includes:
- Vacation eyeshadow palette, $52
- Bronzer and highlighter face duo, $34
- Lip Kit in a new purple shade, $30
- Ultra Glow loose highlighters, $14
- 4-piece nude lip sets, $45
- the Wet Set (a highlighter palette), $62
- Super Glitter gloss, $15
- the Vacation Edition bundle (includes everything but the Wet Set), $250
would you pay $62 for highlighter, ontd? do you associate camouflage with summer vacation?
ANYWAY, anyone got any recs for a nice hydrating mask for sensitive and super dry skin?
- Leaders Kalahari Melon Mask
- It's Skin Honey Firm & Glow Mask
And both did a great job at moisturizing my skin and did not irritate it :)
I want to actually learn how to put a full face of makeup on like a lot of these youtube people. I already look great with my current routine when I choose to apply makeup but I need to get on these peoples levels
I don't and can't wear makeup on an everyday basis so I only really wear it if I'm going out
Laura Geller's Gilded Honey is my fav. My friend broke me off a piece of hers because a bitch is broke rn and it's amazing lmao.
Which youtubers are you talking about?
This is true. I was watching a youtube video and they were reveiwing her colors. The youtuber was saying how she loved the orange lip color for the summer, but I'm not blind that shit was red. It legit looked like the red color she had previously put on. People need to stop giving them money.
The liquid illuminator pen and their eye quad shadows (I tried the purple one) were sooo glittery though.
i havent tried anytthing else.
Products I bought and hated were their concealers, the blue hydrating stick, and the sunshine oil.
I regret nothing. It's adorable. And I got 3 highlighters, including their Rainbow Highlighter dupe.
"Unicorn Soul" lipsick + a dusting of the "Unicorn Wishes" loose pigment (so: blue) to boost the holographic look. I was fucking giddy. And I like that the lipsticks don't feather.
I'm in search for the perfect brown-ish, orange-ish lipstick. I got Exposed from Kylie but it's a lil too nude and pale for me. I tried London from NYX too. Both are great but not the exact shade I'm looking for. :/
Also, ever since I started using Benefit's Porefessional primer I've stopped getting pimples. It's kind of wild lmao. But on top of that, it works wonders for my skin which has some light texture on my left cheek. Fav primer rn tbh.
I'm loving my summer colors and I wanted to know how many of you are like me and used to be really low-key but love wearing stand out colors now. I pretty much used to only wear nude palette colors on my eyes and lipstick that was almost the color of my actual lips but I'm out here with the peaches and corals and wearing bright nail polish and blue eyeliner. It feels awesome!
I need to find a good lightweight everyday moisturizer. I have never spent time fucking with my skin, but I am 32 and white so I gotta start )even though it's probably too late at this point, lol). I know drinking water is a big component, and I am gonna look at the hydrating masks someone mentioned earlier, I'm sure those can't hurt.
The Water Drop is significantly more lightweight, but gets the job done.
The FAB Moisturizer is slightly less lightweight but more moisturizing.
(I have normal/combo skin)
Also if you're looking for masks the Sephora Pearl sleeping mask is AMAZING.
