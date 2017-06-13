Fifth Harmony get a birthday striptease during their interview at Power 106

looool what's up with ally's face in that screenshot Reply

The last one looks like she's having trouble holding in a big fart and is about to let one rip, so she crosses her legs standing up and is holding her breath. Ive been in that situation before. Reply

lol damn this is unwatchable. i can't hear a damn thing. Reply

can lauren dump Ty Dolla Sign (but don't then end up with Tyga)? Can Ally dance yet? Reply

why the hell would lauren dump ty? they seem happy together. she looks the happiest she's ever been in a long time

ummmm have you seen how old he is? not to mention it's pretty clear he cheated on his ex with lauren... Reply

she's a big girl. she's about to turn 21. from what i saw, she seems to be the one who started the chasing. and he's 32, not 54. i had friends who had experiences with guys much older in their twenties



and the cheating rumour is just some gossip on stan twitter. sorry if i don't automatically believe the claims of a girl who seemed thirsty for attention and some retweets

Cool...see you in the post where he leaves her ass for the youngest member of the next girl group! Reply

great then. it's lauren's problem. i'm not pretending to know what's best for her, especially when she seems happier than ever Reply

she is really dating him sis? give me the scoop. Reply

Link







justine was there and she posted this photo. you can kind of see them making out in the background







and they went together at normani's birthday in LA (again)

it's obvious they are dating now



justine was there and she posted this photo. you can kind of see them making out in the background

and they went together at normani's birthday in LA (again)

it's obvious they are dating now

some of her fans are so pissed off. there's a difference between wanting good lesbian/bisexual representation and fetishizing any non-straight relationship/person

the fans have no right to be pissed. its her life, she is not there to be a part of their perfect relationship. they need to back off. Reply

mte

it's her life. they need to back off, trying to force their lesbian fanfic fantasies on her.

and now some of her fans are accusing him of beating her (??), making racist comments, etc. like its so transparent. they also act like he would corrupt her when last time i checked, she was the one who got caught with weed at the airport

lauren is not a poor innocent creature. she's a big girl who's experiencing. let her live and get laid

lauren is not a poor innocent creature. she's a big girl who's experiencing. let her live and get laid Reply

lmao wtf Reply

Wasn't Lauren dating a girl?? They even had a photoshoot together recently?? Ugh. Reply

nahh that ended awhile back Reply

their interviews are so much better now. cant even compare. Normani looks great Reply

And obligatory:







Normani's cake made that whole mv for me

lmao, i love that 95% of the youtube comments are about normani Reply

