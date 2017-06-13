Fifth Harmony get a birthday striptease during their interview at Power 106
Talk over each others and somehow end up talking about dick pics
Fifth Harmony talk about their new single 'Down' featuring Gucci Mane, how much they are loving their upcoming new album, hint at an album title, and receive a very special striptease!
source
Fifth Harmony talk about their new single 'Down' featuring Gucci Mane, how much they are loving their upcoming new album, hint at an album title, and receive a very special striptease!
source
and the cheating rumour is just some gossip on stan twitter. sorry if i don't automatically believe the claims of a girl who seemed thirsty for attention and some retweets
justine was there and she posted this photo. you can kind of see them making out in the background
and they went together at normani's birthday in LA (again)
it's obvious they are dating now
some of her fans are so pissed off. there's a difference between wanting good lesbian/bisexual representation and fetishizing any non-straight relationship/person
it's her life. they need to back off, trying to force their lesbian fanfic fantasies on her.
and now some of her fans are accusing him of beating her (??), making racist comments, etc. like its so transparent. they also act like he would corrupt her when last time i checked, she was the one who got caught with weed at the airport
lauren is not a poor innocent creature. she's a big girl who's experiencing. let her live and get laid
And obligatory:
Normani's cake made that whole mv for me