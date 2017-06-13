Johnny Depp, Liam Gallagher to be 'Guests of Honour' at Glastonbury

yuck Reply

Depp is foul Reply

Further shows that Hollywood will continue protecting disgusting men Reply

Johnny Depp serves as my daily reminder to not become a drug addict - that face is so fucking unfortunate.



Also, The Libertine is a trash film.



Edited at 2017-06-13 05:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Always relevant. Reply

it's a good time to be a trashbag man, huh?



Reply

when is it not? Reply

It's always a good time to be a trashbag man, Trump's consolidation of power has just legitimizes it. Reply

This is one of those films that got lost in the shuffle.



nah it's just a bad movie

Reply

I remember being super excited to see it when it came out (I was a naive teen) but it's definitely one of the worst movies I've ever seen. Reply

i also had the misfortune to watch this film and it is really exceptionally dreadful Reply

lol same. i thought it'd be dark and scandalous~, but actually it was garbage Reply

will this give us more "potato drama"? Reply

One can only hope. Reply

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Reply

Those brothers' feud is so damn exhausting. Reply

I happen to find it invigorating. Reply

lmfao this gets me every time i see it Reply

The bright spot of 2017, right alongside Wonder Woman Reply

I have been saying this since that day. Play your tunes for the kids, you sad fuck Reply

It's insulting that they think we care Reply

Holy shit at his face in that pic. So bloated. Amazing how alcohol and drugs just destroy your body. Reply

i hope someone eggs depp or something Reply

Does Glastonbury deserve this. Reply

He's so gross, why is anyone still checking for him Reply

yeah, it baffles me b/c even not considering the abuse & the fact that he is a pos, is he even a draw for anyone at this point? does he even have fans? like he hasn't made a good film in over a decade, he looks horrendous...but ppl keep treating him and talking about him as if he is a huge asset to have on board. idgi Reply

His name still has star power behind it, even though he hasn't had a good movie in years. Even the recent "good" ones are stale flops. Reply

a lot of people are clueless about his antics. Reply

And those who know don't care. Reply

Depp's skin looks like dough that's just beginning to rise. Yuck. Reply

