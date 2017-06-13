Johnny Depp, Liam Gallagher to be 'Guests of Honour' at Glastonbury
- depp will present films at the new cinemageddon stage at the music festival, including his 2004 flop 'the libertine' of which he says: 'This is one of those films that got lost in the shuffle. It’s a film on which a lot of people worked very hard, and one that I am very proud of.'
- liam gallagher will also play, launching his solo album. his brother noel will also appear but they likely will not reunite. last week liam called noel a 'sad fuck' for not appearing at ariana grande's one love concert for manchester.
Also, The Libertine is a trash film.
Edited at 2017-06-13 05:11 pm (UTC)
nah it's just a bad movie