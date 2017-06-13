Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp 2X01 podcast, inside the episode and roundup



Inside Wynonna Earp 2X01:

[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They wanted episode 1 to be a blistering ride and almost like a 'reboot', but also remind the audience about the characters and relationships and what they'll put them through this season.

* Dolls is struggling with being in love with Wynonna, but also breaking Black Badge rules and being in trouble with his superiors.

* Wynonna is lost without Dolls, is emotionally ignoring the fact that she just killed her sister. She's aware of her limitations, but covers it with bravado.







AfterBuzz TV discuss Wynonna Earp 2X01 ("Steel Bars and Stone Walls") with special guest Tim Rozon.

Highlights:

[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They loved Eliza and her introduction in her underwear, they would have loved to see her more. They all love Jeremy, even if they were surprised he joined the team at the end.

* Don't insult the 'stache, but Doc needs his hat back. They think maybe the reason Doc is keeping what Dolls told him a secret is to protect Wynonna, because she's not ready yet to hear it. They were a bit upset Doc rejected Wynonna, even if they realize she needs time to grieve. They speculate about Waverly and what's possessing her.

* Tim says they should talk again after episode 6, because according to him it's one of the most important seasons in television and the twists and turns that are coming will be so good. He says all their theories are wrong and they'll have to rewatch the episode when it comes to Jeremy (my guess- he's gay and that's why he was oblivious to Waverly's flirting).

* Tim grieves the loss of Doc's hat, can't tell us if he gets a new one or not. Tim is the only one who doesn't watch the episode in advance, he tries to live tweet, but misses stuff on the show and has to rewatch it the next morning. Tim and Dom did the falling in the snow stunt themselves. He praises Dominique and how she played like 4 different characters in that first episode. Compares Waverly's storyline to that of Venom in the Spider-Man comics.

* He's halfway through co-writing with Beau Smith a 5 part arc that takes place right before Wynonna comes to town in the pilot. They screwed up and forgot about a character they wrote, but ended up doing something cool with that mistake.






The show is doing an online thing, where you can investigate a case with Officer Haught.




Some BTS from 2X01:










Have you all caught up on the premiere by now? Wynonna Earp airs Fridays 10/9C on the SyFy channel.

