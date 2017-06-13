Wynonna Earp 2X01 podcast, inside the episode and roundup
Inside Wynonna Earp 2X01:
* They wanted episode 1 to be a blistering ride and almost like a 'reboot', but also remind the audience about the characters and relationships and what they'll put them through this season.
* Dolls is struggling with being in love with Wynonna, but also breaking Black Badge rules and being in trouble with his superiors.
* Wynonna is lost without Dolls, is emotionally ignoring the fact that she just killed her sister. She's aware of her limitations, but covers it with bravado.
AfterBuzz TV discuss Wynonna Earp 2X01 ("Steel Bars and Stone Walls") with special guest Tim Rozon.
Highlights:
* They loved Eliza and her introduction in her underwear, they would have loved to see her more. They all love Jeremy, even if they were surprised he joined the team at the end.
* Don't insult the 'stache, but Doc needs his hat back. They think maybe the reason Doc is keeping what Dolls told him a secret is to protect Wynonna, because she's not ready yet to hear it. They were a bit upset Doc rejected Wynonna, even if they realize she needs time to grieve. They speculate about Waverly and what's possessing her.
* Tim says they should talk again after episode 6, because according to him it's one of the most important seasons in television and the twists and turns that are coming will be so good. He says all their theories are wrong and they'll have to rewatch the episode when it comes to Jeremy (my guess- he's gay and that's why he was oblivious to Waverly's flirting).
* Tim grieves the loss of Doc's hat, can't tell us if he gets a new one or not. Tim is the only one who doesn't watch the episode in advance, he tries to live tweet, but misses stuff on the show and has to rewatch it the next morning. Tim and Dom did the falling in the snow stunt themselves. He praises Dominique and how she played like 4 different characters in that first episode. Compares Waverly's storyline to that of Venom in the Spider-Man comics.
* He's halfway through co-writing with Beau Smith a 5 part arc that takes place right before Wynonna comes to town in the pilot. They screwed up and forgot about a character they wrote, but ended up doing something cool with that mistake.
Some new evidence has emerged regarding this weekend's break in. What do you think, deputies? #PurgatoryCaseFiles https://t.co/HE57lAwAOY— Purgatory Case Files (@PurgCaseFiles) June 12, 2017
The show is doing an online thing, where you can investigate a case with Officer Haught.
Don't forget the Wynonna Earp Digital Sale is happening NOW! Get all your favorite Wynonna Earp Comics for 50% off! https://t.co/PRtDh1be1k pic.twitter.com/k7yGIYO0LB— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) June 11, 2017
Some BTS from 2X01:
Before the fall. #WynonnaEarp #EarpHQ #BTS pic.twitter.com/iHb5i2Yu7M— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) June 10, 2017
Going down?#WynonnaEarp #EarpHQ #BTS pic.twitter.com/Z63QX0g0gr— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) June 10, 2017
Dolls works through his "blue" period.#WynonnaEarp #EarpHQ #BTS pic.twitter.com/FBqrtLU6hz— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) June 10, 2017
Have you all caught up on the premiere by now? Wynonna Earp airs Fridays 10/9C on the SyFy channel.
Let's not talk about the ratings. :(
Tim has a cat called Zuzu? I can't, I want to see the kitty.
Can't wait for the promised twists and turns.
Give Doc a new hat, please.
Wynonna Earp started as a comic written by Beau Smith, then Emily made the show 'inspired by it' (she added Waverly, Doc, Dolls, Haught... The original comics was a blond Wynonna working for a while for Black Badge hunting things). Now, Beau was inspired by the show to do the comics again, but adding elements from the show- brunette Wynonna, adding Waverly, Doc, Dolls and Haught. But the two are different canons.
Melanie wrote a few comics with Beau, but Tim really seems to have taken to it and this is his second batch of comics he'll be co-writing.
I'm not American, but I did see Tombstone, so I knew about Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday prior to the show.
Also that thing in the box looked hella evil just the way I like em. I'm not sure how much I'm going to enjoy dark waverly :(
That hand looked promising, but I can't judge its evilness till I see more. Poor Doc, didn't get to use his dynamite, lost his hat and the dynamite he left around let loose some evil creature.
Cheerleading is actually episode 3 not 2, SyFy released the wrong promo, lol.
I too want to protect Doc, he's suffered enough. Let him be happy and appreciated for a bit.
Doc needs his hat and some nice r & r, I volunteer to help him with that. ;)
Let's hope Doc started out the season losing his hat, so it's all uphill from here for him. Or at least he gets one episode where nice things happen to him. Or a scene.
