Wynonna Earp 2X01 podcast, inside the episode and roundup

I'm gonna probably just stick to weekly posts, but quite a few people didn't see the episode yet when I made my post, so I wanted to give people a chance to catch up and discuss it, since it's the premiere.



Let's not talk about the ratings. :(



Tim has a cat called Zuzu? I can't, I want to see the kitty.



Can't wait for the promised twists and turns.



Give Doc a new hat, please. Reply

Fuck SyFy ratings! LMAO *cries* Reply

I dunno why I keep doing it to myself and falling for low rated genre shows, especially on SyFy. 0.1 is pretty abysmal, it has a loyal and interactive fanbase and it's on Friday in the summer, hopefully that helps keeps it alive. Reply

:( Awwww Reply

#GiveDocAHat2017











Edited at 2017-06-13 06:06 pm (UTC)

They should find Wyatt's old hat in a box or steamer trunk or something and give it to Doc. Then give us a flashback scene that confirms that Doc + Wyatt did more than huddle for warmth out in the wilderness when they were hunting outlaws. Reply

I dunno if that hat would look as good, but YES to confirming Doc/Wyatt, that break up was so angsty and painful. Reply

Link

It would hide the greasy roots. That's all that really matters to me. Reply

Link

LOL, yeah. And when his hair is parted in the middle it just flops around in an ugly bob, it needs to be slicked back or under a hat, preferably the latter so it doesn't look so greasy. Reply

Link

Well I completely forgot this started. Damn. Reply

Link

Good thing this post reminded you then. You have three days to catch up on 2X01 before there's a new episode. Reply

Link



Is Dolls no longer on the show? Their was so little of that sexy chocolate monster. Reply

Link

Come on, he's not off the show, he's even mentioned in the synopsis for 2X03. They just need to find a way to bring him back into the fold without Black Badge arresting him. And i need it to happen soon, the team isn't the same without him. Reply

Link

is he? because i saw a lot of 'oh yeah, the actor was in la during filming, so he's probably not on the show a lot this season', which was a huge turn off. at least he's around some, i guess Reply

Link

I haven't heard anything about him being in LA during filming, it's possible he'll miss a few episodes, but he's definitely listed in the 2X03 synopsis "Doc tries to help Dolls, while Wynonna must deal with an angry Djinn with payback on his mind." I guess it could be possible to do that without Dolls actually being there. I hope you're wrong, or if he's missing a few episodes, for it to be now and then bring him back for the home stretch. Reply

Link

Eww fuck Eliza!!!!! I hate that actress sfm and her stupid face. Brb finishing the post lol Reply

Link

Damn what did Rachel/Eliza ever do to you? Reply

Link

Lmao nothing 😂😂😂 I just hate her for no valid reason



Edited at 2017-06-13 07:34 pm (UTC)

Link

At least you're honest about it, lol. Reply

Link

I need dolls back ASAP. I miss him. Also I'm excited for what escaped from the box with that dynamite!!! I hope it's awesome. I didn't know this was a comic lol. But if I'm being completely honest I don't even know who Wyatt Earp is... Fuck Reply

Link

I miss Dolls too, now people are saying they heard he was in LA a lot during filming of S2 and I hope that's wrong, I'm not here for a Dolls-less season. I need him to come back ASAP. Very excited about the thing in the box, hope it's half as awesome as Bobo was.



Wynonna Earp started as a comic written by Beau Smith, then Emily made the show 'inspired by it' (she added Waverly, Doc, Dolls, Haught... The original comics was a blond Wynonna working for a while for Black Badge hunting things). Now, Beau was inspired by the show to do the comics again, but adding elements from the show- brunette Wynonna, adding Waverly, Doc, Dolls and Haught. But the two are different canons.



Melanie wrote a few comics with Beau, but Tim really seems to have taken to it and this is his second batch of comics he'll be co-writing.



I'm not American, but I did see Tombstone, so I knew about Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday prior to the show. Reply

Link

I really hope dolls is in the majority of the season. I googled Wyatt after I posted that lol.

Also that thing in the box looked hella evil just the way I like em. I'm not sure how much I'm going to enjoy dark waverly :( Reply

Link

Dolls and Waverly are two things I need resolved before the midway point. Preferably within 2-3 episodes. I need all the Dolls I can get and I need non-possessed Waverly.



That hand looked promising, but I can't judge its evilness till I see more. Poor Doc, didn't get to use his dynamite, lost his hat and the dynamite he left around let loose some evil creature. Reply

Link

I think the thing that breaks out can be spotted here: https://youtu.be/ZwU5yIVPCbA towards the beginning of the trailer no? If that's it, it looks amazing!!! We get cheerleaders next epi. I just want to protect doc Reply

Link

Hmmmm that definitely could be, looks like some kind of vampire maybe?



Cheerleading is actually episode 3 not 2, SyFy released the wrong promo, lol.



I too want to protect Doc, he's suffered enough. Let him be happy and appreciated for a bit. Reply

Link

Awe I love evil cheerleaders lol. N yea that thing reminds me of um I think it's called la llorona. And I'm so excited for it. N I agree I just really want doc to have some happy time and relax tbh. Reply

Link

Hmmm, I think I recognize that name from Grimm (back when I watched it)- doesn't she drown people? Either way, should be interesting. LOL, I don't have much exposure to cheerleaders outside of tv, but I'm game for evil cheerleading.



Doc needs his hat and some nice r & r, I volunteer to help him with that. ;) Reply

Link

Yea she's from Mexican folklore, but I'm just projecting cuz I want her to be awesome. And lmao Doc is truly precious. I just want him to be happy Reply

Link

Right, well that could be fun, I think Grimm and From Dusk Till Dawn already did her, but no reason more people can't use her, not like La Llorona is done to death. But I also don't mind if it's a fancy, snazzy vampire, just make her fun.



Let's hope Doc started out the season losing his hat, so it's all uphill from here for him. Or at least he gets one episode where nice things happen to him. Or a scene. Reply

Link

Have you all caught up on the premiere by now?

No. You may revoke my card lmao Reply

Link

Girl, I made this late post for you, among other people, I'm definitely revoking your stan card. I'll keep Doc entertained till you finally deign to watch. Reply

Link

Lmaooo i had a feeling

I promise to watch it tomorrow before i start catching up with american gods Reply

Link

I expect better from you! Nah j/k, watch whenever you can, let me know when you do and when you catch up on American Gods, I'm curious to know what you think. Reply

Link

I still haven't finishes season one tbh. Willa being brought back slowed shit down for me. I don't like her lol. Reply

Link

You're not alone. I dunno if it was the acting, or writing or both, but she just didn't work for a lot of people. You should try and just get those episodes over with, so you can start S2 already. Reply

Link

I only have two episodes left so it shouldn't be too hard. I want to be caught up already. Reply

Link

so 3 days to watch 3 episodes, you can totally do it! Just bite the bullet, get some snacks and watch those suckers. Reply

Link

My brain is kinda fried so all that's sticking out to me is confirmation that Dolls is in love with Wynonna?



Let me go back and watch their scene at the end of 2x01 and weep again, lol.



(Also, totally not here for potentially less Dolls this season) Reply

Link

Yup, they're pretty much saying that Dolls is in love with Wynonna, I really hope we're wrong about a Dolls-less season, an episode or two I can manage, but not more than that./ Reply

Link