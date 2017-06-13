no1curr bring back Sense8. Reply

not happening.

Y'all need to let sensei go, it's never coming back.

Sensei lmao.

I still can't believe it was so expensive to shoot. It must have been the location shooting that was costly cause we know it wasn't the elaborate actions pieces.

Netflix's Ted Sarandos Talks 'Sense8,' 'The Get Down' Cancellations

Speaking at the PGA's Produced By conference Saturday on the Fox lot, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos unpacked those decisions.



"Relative to what you spent, are people watching it? That is pretty traditional," Sarandos said in a conversation with Jerry Seinfeld, whose "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" is moving to Netflix for its next season. "When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long."



As Variety originally reported, "The Get Down" cost $12 million per episode to produce. Reports elsewhere have pegged the per-episode cost of "Sense8" at $9 million. Both were among the most expensive television series being made anywhere.

Time to use that matrix money and self-fund a wrap up movie for fans.

i came here to leave this bitter comment too

Gonna have to get your limp softcore bi orgy porn elsewhere, huh? awe. Stay pressed.

to what end

They already put out a statement saying they won't be doing that, and the cancellation was because of the low amount of viewers the show had. It was a passionate fandom, but not enough people watched it for it to be worth the money for Netflix.

this show has consistently gotten better since the first season so i am here for another season

I like the show well enough so yay.

I enjoyed the first season but just can't watch it anymore lol

same here. Somewhere around the middle of last season it just got obnoxious

I hated last season. This season was really good though. Not really any weak episodes and Kimmy was actually funny.

Ya, I gave up on it after the first season. I liked Titus a bit but there were a lot of racist "jokes" and plot lines and Tina Fey is a PoS so I dropped it.

same here tbh

I have yet to finish season 3 but I heard it wasn't that great. I have only watched the first episode so far.

Also, where the hell is the Dear White People renewal? Reply

I'm sad about the way Jacqueline's storyline with Russ ended because she was finally in a good relationship and they just had to go and ruin everything with that "twist" after his accident. Also, it was cool to see Xanthippe again.

That's great! I love this show.

I have tried to get into this show more times than I can count but I just don't find it all that funny. Except for Titus. It seems like a lot of people love it tho.

i liked the last season. the lib fem episode was great.

It was brilliant lmao. "Feminism is sexy now!"

i liked it but it annoyed me bc people who don't understand the difference between libfems and other feminists will use it to be like, "look, feminists r do dumb! they don't even know what they stand for any more!!1!"

No thanks

Needs more Titus. In fact, Titus just needs his own damn show.

I wanna agree cos he is without a doubt the best part of the show, but I wonder if his character would be too much for a solo show? A bit similar actually to my dream of a Jenny Maroney 30 Rock spin off.

That's a good point, actually, and you might be right. I want to believe!

This season was so much better than season 2 which nearly killed it for me. Needs more Jaqueline, Titus, and MIMI!!!!

I can't stand Mimi. She is the worst part of the show. Her voice is so annoying. Hope she isn't in season 4🙏

I need to re-re-rewatch Strangers with Candy.

Mimi is sf great lol

IA. It was such an improvement and I really liked it a lot.

I love Amy sfm

Yassssss! I can't get enough of this show and ma boi Titus.

The 3rd season was so much better than the second season.

It was kinda obvious because the show looks really cheaply made, so why not.

[ About season 3 ] I hate how it ended, it was a giant RESET button being pressed. White ending her relationship with her man (the whole storyline was awful from the moment they peeled his bandages off), to her finding a new job, to Mikey moving on and Titus being single again. I just really didn't like it. But I'm super thankful that Fey didn't bring the show down with her stupid antics, like the second part of S1, or her therapist in S2. Her 3 minute cameo was JUST about right.

I mean, sure.It was kinda obvious because the show looks really cheaply made, so why not.

