Netflix renews Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Renewed For Season 4 By Netflix https://t.co/8ATxqAzRYU pic.twitter.com/z158JfehtJ— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2017
Netflix has renewed the show for a 4th season to air next year.
source
Speaking at the PGA’s Produced By conference Saturday on the Fox lot, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos unpacked those decisions.
“Relative to what you spent, are people watching it? That is pretty traditional,” Sarandos said in a conversation with Jerry Seinfeld, whose “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is moving to Netflix for its next season. “When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long.”
As Variety originally reported, “The Get Down” cost $12 million per episode to produce. Reports elsewhere have pegged the per-episode cost of “Sense8” at $9 million. Both were among the most expensive television series being made anywhere.
Also, where the hell is the Dear White People renewal?
It was kinda obvious because the show looks really cheaply made, so why not.
[About season 3]I hate how it ended, it was a giant RESET button being pressed. White ending her relationship with her man (the whole storyline was awful from the moment they peeled his bandages off), to her finding a new job, to Mikey moving on and Titus being single again. I just really didn't like it. But I'm super thankful that Fey didn't bring the show down with her stupid antics, like the second part of S1, or her therapist in S2. Her 3 minute cameo was JUST about right.