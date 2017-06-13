Megyn Kelly faces ratings drop, withdrawal from sponsors and fired as Sandy Hook Benefit host
Megyn Kelly under fire for Alex Jones interview, sponsors pull ads https://t.co/bLr078Zmxt pic.twitter.com/5vywO8lo9r— Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 13, 2017
Megyn Kelly faces ratings drop, withdrawal from sponsors and fired as Sandy Hook Benefit host. Kelly is getting what she deserves for not only sucking ass but having scum Alex Jones on her show. Nbc is being pressure to drop the interview but Kelly stays defending it. Now JP Morgan Chase has pulled TV and online ads, while Kelly will no longer host the Promise Champions Gala, an annual event for the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a nonprofit gun violence prevention group.
I hope this ends her once and for all
Fuck her for this selfie too.
Who could forget this gem?
lolol you mean if you invite a scum Sandy Hook conspiracy hawker onto your show, you won't get to still host a benefit for the very tragedy he rambles nonsense falsehoods about??
The sad thing is I am sure all this will lead to the crazies doubling down on their crazy, but that can't be helped. There is still no reason for NK and NBC to give this lunatic air time. they are giving him exactly what he wants - more celebrity and attention. That's all he gives a shit about ( and apparently all she gives a shit about as well.)
and shame on NBC for hiring her in the first place.
especially with Alex Jones. I mean literally a few days ago a woman got arrested for giving death threats to Sandy Hook parents because she listened to morons like Alex Jones and their stupid ass conspiracy theories
This Trump Republican era has proved you can't exactly challenge calculated lunacy.
