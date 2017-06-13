all mine

Megyn Kelly faces ratings drop, withdrawal from sponsors and fired as Sandy Hook Benefit host




Megyn Kelly faces ratings drop, withdrawal from sponsors and fired as Sandy Hook Benefit host. Kelly is getting what she deserves for not only sucking ass but having scum Alex Jones on her show. Nbc is being pressure to drop the interview but Kelly stays defending it. Now JP Morgan Chase has pulled TV and online ads, while Kelly will no longer host the Promise Champions Gala, an annual event for the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a nonprofit gun violence prevention group.

source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/874642672987844614
