Megyn Kelly faces ratings drop, withdrawal from sponsors and fired as Sandy Hook Benefit host

lol Reply

That's sad huh Reply

wah wah sux 2 be a soulless white devil Reply

This is one of my favorite gifs rn. LMAO Reply

this gif is really HD. holy shit. Reply

I'm on my phone and didn't check before posting it - I'm sorry about how huge it is D-: But yes, the quality is outstanding. Reply

geez that's cool

That's a cool gif! Reply

Damn, the quality of that gif is A+ Reply

holy mackerel, i didn't even know gifs could look that good Reply

This gif is so high quality, I actually jumped a bit as if he could punch me through my computer screen. Reply

ugh at this fuckboi's face Reply

Epic gif is epic <3 Reply

Good. Stop giving assholes platforms and air time Reply

don't feel sorry for her. suffer! Reply

Why do people double down in their wrongness...

I hope this ends her once and for all Reply

Fuck her for this selfie too.

Wow. pic.twitter.com/TGqpbfxq4g — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 12, 2017





NBC spent $15 million so a lady who's offended at the prospect of a black Santa Claus can interview a man who thinks 20 dead kids is a hoax. — Elon Green (@elongreen) June 12, 2017

Fuck her. She's absolute trash. She knew exactly what she was doing. After all, she's made her career by pushing propaganda and conspiracy theories. She was never going to change. She has given Alex Jones far more empathy than she ever did black people. The only silver lining is more people seeing how repulsive Alex Jones is.Fuck her for this selfie too. Reply

I honestly tried to give her benefit of the doubt after the whole Trump thing but she ended up doubling down on her ignorance.



Edited at 2017-06-13 05:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Who could forget this gem?



Megyn Kelly announced that Santa is white & that’s her level of journalism. She used her exclusive Trump interview to ask his fave movie ffs — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) June 13, 2017

I am genuinely curious as to why you gave her any benefit? Not being rude, I just don't get why anyone would. She was horrible racist and propagandist long before Trump. Not that anyone deserves what the likes of Trump or Ailes did but there's no way she deserved any type of second chance imo. On top of everything else, she's a terrible journalist.Who could forget this gem? Reply

fired as Sandy Hook Benefit host



lolol you mean if you invite a scum Sandy Hook conspiracy hawker onto your show, you won't get to still host a benefit for the very tragedy he rambles nonsense falsehoods about?? Reply

I am shocked! Reply

That makes the fact she interviewed him even worse. What a fucking piece of garbage. Reply

I don't understand how she even got the gig in the first place. It's not like this is the first time she's been completely terrible.



Edited at 2017-06-13 05:42 pm (UTC) Reply

That's what I'm wondering. And no disrespect for the organizers of the event but WHAT THE HECKITY-HECK were they thinking inviting MK (or anyone now or formerly associated with Fox News) to host this benefit? I live in CT so maybe the organizers are upper middle class whites who only saw in MK "one of their own" and were unaware of the shit Fox and it's employees have been spouting? That's the only explanation that makes sense to me. Maybe she has a second home in CT.



The sad thing is I am sure all this will lead to the crazies doubling down on their crazy, but that can't be helped. There is still no reason for NK and NBC to give this lunatic air time. they are giving him exactly what he wants - more celebrity and attention. That's all he gives a shit about ( and apparently all she gives a shit about as well.) Reply

Seriously, why did she think she'd be able to get away with doing both????? Reply

just drop her racist ass.



and shame on NBC for hiring her in the first place. Reply

i don't understand why NBC or other news networks feels it is necessary to give the most hateful, crazy people a national platform simply because there's an audience for it



especially with Alex Jones. I mean literally a few days ago a woman got arrested for giving death threats to Sandy Hook parents because she listened to morons like Alex Jones and their stupid ass conspiracy theories Reply

Bc its ~journalism~. I don't mind really challenging someone on their hateful stance. But, she proved to be soft as fuck on Putin. Its exactly what I expect her to do with Jones.



This Trump Republican era has proved you can't exactly challenge calculated lunacy. Reply

You answered the question. Money. Reply

ratings + money Reply

I'm gonna enjoy reading the news of her being fired soon enough 🥂🍾 Reply

what she deserves Reply

aw let me find within my heart to feel sorry for her



*feelings not found* Reply

Lmao wasn't this gonna be her first show?? At the very least it's super early in her run. What a great start. Reply

I think it's her second, the first one was an interview with Vladimir Putin. Reply

I think it's the third--I watched it this past Sunday and the lead story was an interview with Erin Andrews. Reply

