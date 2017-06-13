Sandra Oh cast as lead in BBC America's "Killing Eve"
Exclusive: @IamSandraOh to Star in @BBCAmerica Drama Series From 'Fleabag' Creator https://t.co/SgLq0jYys6 pic.twitter.com/CXrh4xd9hU— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2017
Sandra Oh will portray Eve, a bored, smart, securities operative who wants to be a spy and then is hunted down by an assassin. The eight episode first season will premiere in 2018.
i think i'm one of the few people on here that watches grey's and whole-heartedly loves it. i did give up in season 6 i think and thought i was done then randomly caught the episode when izzy came back and was hooked all over again. #noregrets
i love the new character dynamics, especially meredith, maggie and even amelia who i really couldn't stand, but as the seasons progress she becomes more of a grey's character and less of a private practice character so she's grown on me. it all feels fresh and familiar at the same time.
i love petty shonda; killing off cheaters, sending away homophobes--off screen even!--and generally running shondaland like a monarchy in her image. may she reign eternal.
I havent seen her on my tv in so long omg. #sixseasonsandamovieplease
And she looks lovley in that picture.