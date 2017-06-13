Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking
Katy Perry recently ranked three of her ex-lovers in the bedroom, and one of them, Diplo, is responding on Twitter:
I don't even remember having sex— young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017
Also I love Lorde but I'll forever side eye her for holding hands with this lil peen!
Do people expect him to respond favourably to being ranked by an ex?
But men are weak and their egos are fragile.