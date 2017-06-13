ONTD Roundup
For Monday, June 12, 2017:
- RUMOR: Guy Ritchie eyeing Tom Hardy to play Jafar in live-action Aladdin
- More details emerge about the Bachelor in Paradise incident
- Katy Perry admits Josh Groban is 'The One That Got Away'
- Tinashe: “The black community doesn't fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman"
- Celebs react to 45 possibly firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller
- Celebs react to the Pittsburgh Penguins winning back to back Stanley Cups
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
what have you eaten today?
i have white button mushrooms and broccoli but i don't know what to do with it. i'm tempted to make turnovers.
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
you should def make turnovers
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
gonna have some mushroom miso soup in a couple hours :)
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
I started off pretty good with carrots shortly after I woke up, which already sucks cause I'm never hungry in the mornings, and the only reason I was this morning was because of all of the sugar and carbs I had last night.
AND THEN I had A&W onion rings... they were LEFTOVER ok and fried shit leftover is horrible. I had, like, 5 or somethin but ugh. Not a good way to start the day, let me tell you what
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
Re: what have you eaten today?
It's so annoying ugh.
Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're a true adventurer, ready to take on any of life's challenges. You love traveling and seeing new sights, even if sometimes it's just so you can brag about how many places you've been to.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/andyneuenschwa
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
I got Ariel but I don't agree with it at all ugh! I would never sign random sketchy documents smh
"You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it."
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
Same.
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're an independent person, and your personal freedom is one of your most valued possessions. Ideally you'd like to have a life where you don't have to answer to anyone but yourself...even if that means being single for longer than most people.
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're a little dramatic, and you're the first to admit at. You're exactly the type who would own some kind of exotic pet if you could, and you've probably gotten in trouble more than once for sneaking out of the proverbial palace walls.
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it.
I knew it!
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're smart and studious, though your love of stories and active imagination can cause you to be a little distracted sometimes. When you're focused, you're unstoppable. Other times, your brain just goes on walkabouts while you try to rein it in.
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it.
This is not really accurate lol
Edited at 2017-06-13 04:30 pm (UTC)
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
QUELLE SURPRISE
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
If your friends could sum you up in a few words, they would probably choose "fierce AF." You're the first to defend anyone who can't defend themselves, but it's not because you're aggressive or confrontational; it's because you have a big heart. And also maybe because you know you can win a fight.
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it.
Re: Which Disney Princess Are You, Really?
You're a dreamer, and because of that you hate feeling trapped or confined. Travel is one of your favorite things, but you're also happy staying home as long as you have something fun to do, like painting. Or baking. Or candle-making. Or brushing your hair, even.
i can accept that
hope the thunderstorm cools us off
Also today's real feel is 110 degrees. I'm over summer.
always worked p well for me
put out a cup of ACV and put plastic wrap over it with poked holes in it (make sure theyre not too big. toothpick works well but ive also used a pen which makes them kinda big but seemed to work also) leave it for a few days and there will be a ton of corpses in there.
good luck!!
They're all the fucking devil.
Bye world.
does romping mean fucking?
That girl needs to love herself
The guy in the glasses I'm mad for because who wants to deal with that nonsense on a flight
how the hell do you even get horny on a ryanair flight? it's hard to think of a LESS sexy place lol
There was a really cute girl, about 3 years old, that came around the desk and hugged the volunteer at the summer reading desk because she gave her a pink bag as her mom was signing her up. It was adorable.
Stardew Valley is so fucking adorable, I love all the townspeople and I wanna marry Emily (not just bc that's my name lmao)
normally I would just do it, but the two guys who work at the pizza place are SUCH assholes like aggressively so, I hate giving them money but...the pizza is good lol
We switched offices temporarily and are at a new place today. THERE IS GUEST WIFI. So I can be online! And we don't have access on our computers yet to do our work, so I can be on my phone! I've also been reading a book lol.