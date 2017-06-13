ONTD Roundup

i had leftover pasta for breakfast and a mango / banana / coconut smoothie.



Just woke up so nothing yet.

iced coffee this morning and I'm about to have an enchilada for lunch!

you should def make turnovers



chocolate chip waffles

chocolate chip waffles Reply

potato chips lol

potato chips lol Reply

banana and swedish fish

A veggie burrito

A veggie burrito Reply

Nothing. I should at least have some toast or something. Reply

I woke up not too long ago so I'm just going to make lunch now

turkey samich

turkey samich Reply

rice, lentils and veggies

rice, lentils and veggies Reply

Egg sandwiches and some chips.

gum and iced coffee

gum and iced coffee Reply

I had a rough af day so I just ordered a pizza. no shame tbh



gonna have some mushroom miso soup in a couple hours :) Reply

I had a rough af day so I just ordered a pizza. no shame tbh Reply

Shit!



I started off pretty good with carrots shortly after I woke up, which already sucks cause I'm never hungry in the mornings, and the only reason I was this morning was because of all of the sugar and carbs I had last night.



AND THEN I had A&W onion rings... they were LEFTOVER ok and fried shit leftover is horrible. I had, like, 5 or somethin but ugh. Not a good way to start the day, let me tell you what Reply

i like having those chobani flip things for breakfast? i'll have one around noon

A tuna sub from Wegmans

A tuna sub from Wegmans Reply

I haven't seen tweets from it for days

I haven't seen tweets from it for days Reply

Alright thank you! Good to know it's not just me.

It's so annoying ugh. Reply

This post showed up in my twitter feed. First one in days though

This post showed up in my twitter feed. First one in days though Reply

You got: Moana



You're a true adventurer, ready to take on any of life's challenges. You love traveling and seeing new sights, even if sometimes it's just so you can brag about how many places you've been to.







https://www.buzzfeed.com/andyneuenschwa nder/which-disney-princess-are-you-reall y?utm_term=.ssnmPVZ0r#.djJWrE54q You're a true adventurer, ready to take on any of life's challenges. You love traveling and seeing new sights, even if sometimes it's just so you can brag about how many places you've been to. Reply

if it's the same quiz I took a couple of days ago (who knows with buzzfeed lol) then I got Ariel Reply

Oooh I like yours.



I got Ariel but I don't agree with it at all ugh! I would never sign random sketchy documents smh



"You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it." Reply

I got Ariel but I don't agree with it at all ugh! I would never sign random sketchy documents smh



Same. Reply

I'm Ariel :D

You're an independent person, and your personal freedom is one of your most valued possessions. Ideally you'd like to have a life where you don't have to answer to anyone but yourself...even if that means being single for longer than most people. Reply

I'm Ariel :D Reply

I got Ariel. I wonder if the "hot foreign princes" had anything to do with it lol. Reply

You got: Jasmine

You're a little dramatic, and you're the first to admit at. You're exactly the type who would own some kind of exotic pet if you could, and you've probably gotten in trouble more than once for sneaking out of the proverbial palace walls. Reply

You got: Ariel

You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it.





I knew it! Reply

You got: Belle

You're smart and studious, though your love of stories and active imagination can cause you to be a little distracted sometimes. When you're focused, you're unstoppable. Other times, your brain just goes on walkabouts while you try to rein it in. Reply

I also got Moana

You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it.



This is not really accurate lol



Edited at 2017-06-13 04:30 pm (UTC) Reply

I also got Moana Reply

ariel and i'm not happy abt it lol Reply

You got: Mulan

If your friends could sum you up in a few words, they would probably choose "fierce AF." You're the first to defend anyone who can't defend themselves, but it's not because you're aggressive or confrontational; it's because you have a big heart. And also maybe because you know you can win a fight.



QUELLE SURPRISE Reply

You got: Mulan

If your friends could sum you up in a few words, they would probably choose "fierce AF." You're the first to defend anyone who can't defend themselves, but it's not because you're aggressive or confrontational; it's because you have a big heart. And also maybe because you know you can win a fight. Reply

You got: Ariel

You're a dreamer in every sense, even if it means that your life goals are sometimes a little unrealistic. You're exactly the type of person who, as a kid, probably listed "superhero" as what you wanted to be when you grew up. You just know there's something great out there waiting for you, and you'll sign whichever sketchy documents you have to sign in order to get it. Reply

You got: Rapunzel

You're a dreamer, and because of that you hate feeling trapped or confined. Travel is one of your favorite things, but you're also happy staying home as long as you have something fun to do, like painting. Or baking. Or candle-making. Or brushing your hair, even.





i can accept that Reply

it's so hot out

hope the thunderstorm cools us off Reply

i was gonna go to the aquarium but jeff sessions testimony and it's fucking 90 degrees outside. Reply

I think I was charged an illegal fee when I was apartment hunting a few months ago, especially since I applied for the apartment but never signed a lease. Will any lawyers I've asked to contact me actually get back to me, though? NO. Reply

some of them have an application fee which is non-refundable, but I believe that should have been communicated to you in writing Reply

You can't charge application fees or holding fees in Boston. The property manager called it "prepaid rent to hold the apartment" but since I never signed a lease, the Massachusetts Housing Authority said I should contact a lawyer. :( Reply

Fruit flies are the fucking worst. Even with fly paper hanging up they still seem to be around. Ughhh.



Also today's real feel is 110 degrees. I'm over summer. Reply

they are my enemy. idk where they come from but all i ever snack is on at work is fruit and they always appear when i have banana's. they fucking suck. Reply

do you know about the apple cider vinegar trick?

always worked p well for me



put out a cup of ACV and put plastic wrap over it with poked holes in it (make sure theyre not too big. toothpick works well but ive also used a pen which makes them kinda big but seemed to work also) leave it for a few days and there will be a ton of corpses in there.

good luck!! Reply

I am trying this next time I have fruit flies, thanks! Reply

I hate them, I never leave fruits out unwrapped for that reason tbh they make me wanna just Reply

ALERT: Reporters at Capitol have been told they are not allow to film interviews with senators in hallways, contrary to years of precedent — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

This is crazy. The GOP is trying to pass Trumpcare in the dark and now the press can't even ask questions. These fuckers are going to pass this and think their constituents won't feel it when they need medical care. Evil motherfuckers. Reply

I just don't understand how this is legally possible.



They're all the fucking devil. Reply

Well, their constituents will still probably continue to vote Republican no matter what so this despicable move makes sense and is very on-brand for them. :/ Reply

Every time I go on WaPo and see the slogan "Democracy Dies in the Dark" I think of the senate's healthcare bill.



Bye world. Reply

Congress is gonna burn down and Trump will be declared dictator by the end of the year, I'm calling it. Reply

EXCLUSIVE: Man filmed romping in front of passengers on a Ryanair flight was ‘cheating on his pregnant fiancee' https://t.co/j9V9MAs8Sm pic.twitter.com/ESW55Jb2yQ — The Sun (@TheSun) June 13, 2017

did you guys hear about this story Reply

omg scum Reply

He looks like a douche Reply

Ew wtf Reply

Gross Reply

are they.......having sex? Reply

yes, they couldn't even cover up. Reply

Wow what an asshole Reply

Some people get dragged out of flights unconscious...and some people have sex while the crew sits back and does nothing? Reply

I'm confused it looks like she has jean shorts on



does romping mean fucking? Reply

That dude is an asshole



That girl needs to love herself



The guy in the glasses I'm mad for because who wants to deal with that nonsense on a flight Reply

Gross Reply

Ew. No one needs to fucking see that. Reply

lol, what do you even do as a passenger in this situation? I feel like I would just ding for a flight attendant and just be like "uhhh....*point*" Reply

They are both trash for fucking on an airplane. At least his fiancee found out before they went through with it. Reply

Jesus, how trashy can you be. Reply

it would be ryanair lol Reply

wooooow Reply

what the fuuuuck Reply

lmaoooo serves him right



how the hell do you even get horny on a ryanair flight? it's hard to think of a LESS sexy place lol Reply

Wow that's gross. Reply

My library was a zoo yesterday. There were just soooo many kids everywhere, running and yelling and doing god knows what.



There was a really cute girl, about 3 years old, that came around the desk and hugged the volunteer at the summer reading desk because she gave her a pink bag as her mom was signing her up. It was adorable. Reply

omg, that's so cute. Reply

I really don't remember who it was but someone on here recommended Stardew Valley to me so whoever you are - thank you! Such a cute ass game omg. Reply

May have been me. I have something like 200 hours played on that game. I love it so much lol Reply

It may have been! I think I mentioned liking Harvest Moon too.



Stardew Valley is so fucking adorable, I love all the townspeople and I wanna marry Emily (not just bc that's my name lmao) Reply

I'm STILL waiting to start my new job. It's been 2 and a half weeks! Reply

when you brought a boring sandwich to work for lunch but you just want to go out and get two slices of pizza when the pizza place opens...



normally I would just do it, but the two guys who work at the pizza place are SUCH assholes like aggressively so, I hate giving them money but...the pizza is good lol Reply

i'm going to a ~~~lunch meeting~~~ today and i don't have to pay for it, so i'm feeling blest. Reply

Omg I havent been to a roundup in what feels like forever



We switched offices temporarily and are at a new place today. THERE IS GUEST WIFI. So I can be online! And we don't have access on our computers yet to do our work, so I can be on my phone! I've also been reading a book lol. Reply

HI BB! Reply

Hi hi Reply

hey bb! hope you're enjoying the new job <3 Reply

My past jobs had guest wifi, and I used the fuck out of it. lol Reply

Men are pathetic feeble creatures. My problematic ex is doing the most right now. It is sad and pathetic. 🙄 Reply

They are. End them. Reply

Yes, they are Reply

