'Kingdom' actress Kiele Sanchez opens up about the loss of her and Zach Gilford's baby

her candidness and words are beautiful and sad. they are a lovely couple and I hope they are able to have a child someday if they still want to Reply

Thread

Link

It fucks with you in the most primal and horrible ways. It's literally the "you had ONE JOB". Keep your child alive.



I had my twin boys at 28 weeks (as opposed to 40 weeks) and one died after 33 hours.



I couldn't keep my children inside of me long enough. I couldn't prevent my son's lungs from hemorrhaging. I couldn't have preventing him dying in my arms in the NICU. I failed.



It doesn't stop. Ever. I won't speak for her or anyone else but my experience... every birthday, every milestone my surviving son hits hurts more than I can ever ever explain. And I have to pretend like it doesn't bother me so that my son doesn't have survivor's guilt.



It is hell. It will always be hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so very sorry :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im so sorry :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry. Does your son know he's a twin? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

<3 I am so sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte 😪 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a really nice blogger I love that I see sometimes because she actually lives a few blocks away from me; she lost her first child just a FEW DAYS before being full term. it was a freak thing that had to do with the cord, but she was feeling him move and he was healthy throughout the entire pregnancy and then maybe 2 days before she was scheduled to give birth she was told he was no longer alive.



I CAN NOT IMAGINE. I dont relate to wanting to be pregnant, or have kids...but that sounds traumatic beyond belief as a woman :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My heart goes out to her. I can't even imagine how devastating a late term miscarriage would be. After I had my son, I suffered seven before hubby and I finally gave up trying for another baby, but they were all early -- before 15 weeks. That was hard enough..... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my gosh. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My brother and his wife lost their daughter when she was 8 months along. It was so incredibly heartbreaking...my brother is a big jokester, always the silly one, and to hear him bawling over the phone was gut-wrenching; I'll never forget it. And of course having to physically deliver the child knowing that it has died was just awful for his wife. And then packing up the baby room after the funeral...Man, that was such a terrible time.



My heart goes out to this woman and anyone who has to go through this.



Reply

Thread

Link

My mom lost a baby at 6 months and they had to induce delivery because her body just wasn't giving birth to it. I only found out a few years ago (I'm 28). It was just too painful for her to talk about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really recently found out that I was a twin (I'm also 28). My grandma had dementia and one time thought my mom was still pregnant, and when I told my cousins about it, one of my older cousins said "yeah I remember that". My parents both have mental health issues so I'd be really afraid of bringing something like that up - they obviously never told me for a reason. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive known too many women who are forced to go through labor and give birth to their dead children, because of what week they were at when the baby/fetus was lost. there's something unnaturally awful and unfair about it that my mind cant even grapple with. it's one of the worst things a woman could ever go through, IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is sad and all but it's also an article that is a year old..... Reply

Thread

Link

Yes it is but it was never posted. Kingdom's third season just started. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well as a woman due to give birth any day, nothing gets me amped for a tv show like a tragic story about stillbirth!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia, i remembered it and for a moment i thought she had lost another baby! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Miscarriages are honestly one of the worst things that can happen to someone and it's so terrible that they're common. I feel so bad for her. :( I hope that she has all the support she needs and that nothing like this ever happens again. Reply

Thread

Link

There are certain things you wouldn't wish on anyone and a miscarriage is one of them. My heart aches for her. Reply

Thread

Link

late-term miscarriage are so traumatizing :( Reply

Thread

Link

My aunt was 8 months pregnant when she went to the doctor and they told her the baby was dead. She had to go through birth and everything for a dead child at the end.



I think she ended up taking more than a year off work. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't imagine...it's so horrific.



My friend's mom knew a woman who was pregnant. She didn't see the lady for a long time, and one day they ran into her. She asked how her baby was, and she said that he died when she was 8 months along and had to give birth to him. Fucking horrible. They had a nursery built and everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Giving birth is so much work. I can't imagine having to go through it, & not have a live baby to hold afterwards. Women continue to amaze me. </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. My uncle ended up pressuring her to get pregnant again, she did, was put on bedrest and while on total bedrest, my uncle told her he wasn't in love with her anymore and wanted a divorce. He ended up signing away his parental rights and she moved back to New York.



Despite my uncle being my father's brother, my family used to travel down to see my aunt and the kid all the time.



I was a teenager and it was really my first introduction to how incredibly strong women are and how fucking shitty men are. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My heart breaks for her and all people who went through this.



My aunt had three miscarriages and I don't know how she found it within herself to continue to try. She now has two beautiful little ones but goodness me.



I wish there wasn't such stigma and shame around miscarriages, people shouldn't have to go through something so traumatic and sad alone. Reply

Thread

Link

holy crap I had no idea the storyline was based on her actual life. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know they'd written it into the show because I had to stop watching after I found out she had the loss. I couldn't separate the actress from the character anymore. my heart just broke for her, and I didn't want to watch her have to either act out the miscarriage or having to deal with a baby on screen. I'm glad it was able to help her heal a little bit.



Maybe I'll go back and watch now. Reply

Thread

Link

late-term miscarriages are one of my greatest fears, both because of the emotional complexity & the physical toll on your body Reply

Thread

Link

i know someone who had two still births. she is so strong. i don't know how she got through it, to be honest. she often times ended up comforting those there to comfort her. Reply

Thread

Link

Did she end up having any living children (before or after)? Much love to her, either way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link