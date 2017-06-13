natalie

'Kingdom' actress Kiele Sanchez opens up about the loss of her and Zach Gilford's baby



- Her and Zach Gilford (from Friday Night Lights) married in 2013 after meeting on the set of The Purge 2
- The actress and her husband lost their son, Winter after she had suffered a late-term miscarriage in October 2015
- Her pregnancy was written into the show's storyline, and the creator of the show, Byron Balasco, let her know that she had full say over how the script was written
- Sanchez decided to have the miscarriage written into the plot as a way to help to herself heal
- She relied on meds, therapy, alcohol, and exercise to cope with the pain but said that having her character go through the ordeal was a cathartic experience for her

Some quotes:
- Lost is not the right word. Lost implies I misplaced him. That I was careless. Maybe that’s why we women feel such shame. We didn’t lose them. They were ripped from our clutched hands.
- I fantasized about being dead with him. I would have dreams where he was still inside me and I would wake up and howl that he wasn’t. The abruptness of the loss was terrifying.
- People keep saying, “He’s with you always. You carry him with you, in your heart.” I smile kindly and don’t say, “But I want to carry him in my belly. In my arms. Babies are big and my heart is small, tender and beaten.”
- The reasons I hated myself are endless. I was never one of those “glowy” pregnant women. In fact, I hated it. I would bitch about it constantly. I questioned if I would be a good mom and felt the universe decided I wouldn’t be. I wasn’t able to do the one thing that biology and evolution and society told me I would be able to do.

The rest of her writing can be read at the source here. Just a fair warning though, it is pretty heavy and gut-wrenching.
Tagged: , , ,