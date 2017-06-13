'Kingdom' actress Kiele Sanchez opens up about the loss of her and Zach Gilford's baby
- Her and Zach Gilford (from Friday Night Lights) married in 2013 after meeting on the set of The Purge 2
- The actress and her husband lost their son, Winter after she had suffered a late-term miscarriage in October 2015
- Her pregnancy was written into the show's storyline, and the creator of the show, Byron Balasco, let her know that she had full say over how the script was written
- Sanchez decided to have the miscarriage written into the plot as a way to help to herself heal
- She relied on meds, therapy, alcohol, and exercise to cope with the pain but said that having her character go through the ordeal was a cathartic experience for her
Some quotes:
- Lost is not the right word. Lost implies I misplaced him. That I was careless. Maybe that’s why we women feel such shame. We didn’t lose them. They were ripped from our clutched hands.
- I fantasized about being dead with him. I would have dreams where he was still inside me and I would wake up and howl that he wasn’t. The abruptness of the loss was terrifying.
- People keep saying, “He’s with you always. You carry him with you, in your heart.” I smile kindly and don’t say, “But I want to carry him in my belly. In my arms. Babies are big and my heart is small, tender and beaten.”
- The reasons I hated myself are endless. I was never one of those “glowy” pregnant women. In fact, I hated it. I would bitch about it constantly. I questioned if I would be a good mom and felt the universe decided I wouldn’t be. I wasn’t able to do the one thing that biology and evolution and society told me I would be able to do.
The rest of her writing can be read at the source here. Just a fair warning though, it is pretty heavy and gut-wrenching.
I had my twin boys at 28 weeks (as opposed to 40 weeks) and one died after 33 hours.
I couldn't keep my children inside of me long enough. I couldn't prevent my son's lungs from hemorrhaging. I couldn't have preventing him dying in my arms in the NICU. I failed.
It doesn't stop. Ever. I won't speak for her or anyone else but my experience... every birthday, every milestone my surviving son hits hurts more than I can ever ever explain. And I have to pretend like it doesn't bother me so that my son doesn't have survivor's guilt.
It is hell. It will always be hell.
I CAN NOT IMAGINE. I dont relate to wanting to be pregnant, or have kids...but that sounds traumatic beyond belief as a woman :(
My heart goes out to this woman and anyone who has to go through this.
I think she ended up taking more than a year off work.
My friend's mom knew a woman who was pregnant. She didn't see the lady for a long time, and one day they ran into her. She asked how her baby was, and she said that he died when she was 8 months along and had to give birth to him. Fucking horrible. They had a nursery built and everything.
Despite my uncle being my father's brother, my family used to travel down to see my aunt and the kid all the time.
I was a teenager and it was really my first introduction to how incredibly strong women are and how fucking shitty men are.
My aunt had three miscarriages and I don't know how she found it within herself to continue to try. She now has two beautiful little ones but goodness me.
I wish there wasn't such stigma and shame around miscarriages, people shouldn't have to go through something so traumatic and sad alone.
Maybe I'll go back and watch now.