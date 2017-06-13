The View talks with Newt Gringrich and 45's awkward cabinet meeting
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Your pre-game stop before the testimony of AG Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The View kicks off Tuesday by going over the weird cabinet meeting that
Newt Gingrich is on his book tour and stops by the View. He shares his views on the latest topics hitting American politics such as Comey's testimony and the possibility of Mueller being fired by
AG Session's testimony on Russia Investigation is at 230 PM EDT.
Also, Republicans are warning Trump to not fire Mueller bc it would be disastrous per Politico.
MTE. I remember that fat, pasty, grinning troll in the '90's hellbent on taking down Bill Clinton - while he was diddling with his mistress behind his dying wife's back. Fucker. When will he go away forever?
AG Sessions testimony on Russia Investigation INFO
THE TIME FOR THE HEARING IS AT JUNE 13 2:30pm EDT!!
DOES NO REPUBLICAN SEE HOW FUCKED UP THIS SHIT IS
like they really don't care. they just want to make ~liberals mad~
Whites gonna white I guess
Maverick McCain ya'll
It's all over the post. Did you read it? It's even in the comments.
Warriors refuse to go to White House
More importantly... Bae D, Steph, et. al. have decided they will NOT attend any sort of ceremony at the White House for winning last night.
Reject Tr*mp on all fronts
my buddy posted on facebook, "the warriors are about to be invited to obama's cookout" and my petty ass would love it if that was a thing that actually happened (and yes i know it won't but let a girl dream)
