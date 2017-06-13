[politics] comey:wall

The View talks with Newt Gringrich and 45's awkward cabinet meeting


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Your pre-game stop before the testimony of AG Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The View kicks off Tuesday by going over the weird cabinet meeting that 45 held yesterday. It started off with introductions and then words of praise for 45. Joy thinks it's nauseating that they are sucking his butt.

Newt Gingrich is on his book tour and stops by the View. He shares his views on the latest topics hitting American politics such as Comey's testimony and the possibility of Mueller being fired by 45. Let's just say that he butts heads with the panel.




AG Session's testimony on Russia Investigation is at 230 PM EDT.
SOURCE: 1, 2
  • Current Music: Noname - Diddy Bop
Tagged: , , ,