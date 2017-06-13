The View talks with Newt Gringrich and 45's awkward cabinet meeting

I'm excited for the KKKeebler elfs testimony. Reply

Shame on them for having gingrich on.



Also, Republicans are warning Trump to not fire Mueller bc it would be disastrous per Politico. Reply

Shame on them for having gingrich on.



MTE. I remember that fat, pasty, grinning troll in the '90's hellbent on taking down Bill Clinton - while he was diddling with his mistress behind his dying wife's back. Fucker. When will he go away forever?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee to respond to last week’s testimony from former FBI Director James Comey and answer questions on the ongoing Russia investigation by the congressional panel.



THE TIME FOR THE HEARING IS AT JUNE 13 2:30pm EDT!!

This View post will act as the live viewing post. I'll post live stream details here as well. Reply

omg yessss! im glad it's open to the public Reply

I gotta go buy some snacks for this shit! Reply

home just in time! Reply

I can't get over that Dear Leader round table bullshit



DOES NO REPUBLICAN SEE HOW FUCKED UP THIS SHIT IS Reply

🗣️ THOSE HONKY PIECES OF SHIT DONT CARE.



like they really don't care. they just want to make ~liberals mad~ Reply

I don't understand how people can be so ignorant that their entire political ideology is centered around simply making the other side angry.



Whites gonna white I guess Reply

they're all just forcing themselves to agree with anything he does. i think at this point the ones that haven't bailed are either already or are about to be in too deep to turn back and admit how wrong they've been. Reply

ME, AK, WV, NV, AZ, CO, OH, LA, AR, PA: this one's for you. Get to work and let us know how we can help. https://t.co/6x0uMjjH4Q — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) June 13, 2017 The MOST IMPORTANT thing we can be doing is calling our Senators to stop this evil healtcare bill: Reply

Goddamn it how did I know that shitbag Toomey would be on here. Goddamn I hate that spineless fucker so much. Reply

Its pretty much a solid lineup of shitbags. I'm glad people are gradually starting to talk about it more but its not near enough. Its gonna take a massive effort to stop this Reply

He is such a piece of shit. Reply

I fucking hate that guy so much Reply

Toomey is a waste of space. And trying to contact his office during the Betsy DeVos fiasco was almost impossible. Reply

Is it unethical to call someone else's senator? Reply

Rosenstein is talking about DOJ budgets.



We're basically in Dear Leader territory now. Trump demands loyalty and praise, fires anyone who gets too close to the truth, passing Trumpcare in the dark, press not allowed to interview or photograph in the hallways. This is a dictatorship.



Yeah, and we're not even five months in. I'm not even counting on there being elections in 2018 at this point, if we're all still alive. I'm expecting the absolute worse, it won't get better. Reply

Trevor Noah's clip from before the election about what 2020 would look like is becoming more and more real. Reply

Yeap, my country has had it's share of authoritarian regimes and 45's actions are a little too familiar. Good luck America Reply

Is LJ fucked up again? It's not letting me reply to people, ughhhhh Reply

HOLY FUCKING SHIT! 45 IS GOING TO BE IN WISCONSIN! FFS! Reply

Ugh and today was supposed to be my day off. I would've left the state and went down to a movie in Illinois so I wouldn't have to be in the same state as that baboons ass. Reply

It's so sad how far Wisconsin has fallen. It used to be such a progressive state. Reply

I got out of there right in the middle of its downfall and I'm so much happier to be a state over in Minnesota! Reply

I know :(



With our fucking douche canoe of a governor. Fuck everyone. Reply

Cindy McCain to get role in Trump's State Department: report https://t.co/DKQmiSlXTS pic.twitter.com/LaAeKjMvV9 — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2017



Maverick McCain ya'll Maverick McCain ya'll Reply

Wasn't she part of some kind of massive fraud case? I guess she'll fit right in Reply

I'm troubled Reply

What time is seshy on? Reply

2:30 PM EDT.



It's all over the post. Did you read it? It's even in the comments. Reply

Nope, sure didn't! Thanks! Reply

Watching his cabinet verbally fellating him was a trippppppppp







I checked Newt Gingrich's FEC reports and it shows he owes $3 million plus dollars in 2012 campaign debt https://t.co/elnW0MrIJw — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) June 12, 2017





Folks, a correction. Former Speaker Gingrich actually owes $4.6 million in 2012 campaign debt. — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) June 12, 2017

Ready for this hearing! /what is my life

More importantly... Bae D, Steph, et. al. have decided they will NOT attend any sort of ceremony at the White House for winning last night.

It gives me liiiiife that they won't show up.



Reject Tr*mp on all fronts Reply

I had wondered if maybe some random players would want to go, but I knew Kerr, Curry, Igoudala, West etc would NEVER. Reply

i bet zaza would go lmao Reply

my only thought would be mcadoo. maybe zaza? Reply

Love them. I'm so happy they won and LeFlop lost /bitter Miami fan Reply

Bless the Warriors. Shame that cant be said about The Patriots Reply

this was giving me LIFE when i read it on my commute this morning!my buddy posted on facebook, "the warriors are about to be invited to obama's cookout" and my petty ass would love it if that was a thing that actually happened (and yes i know it won't but let a girl dream) Reply

HAHA I love that they did this Reply

Did anyone watch 45's pal on MSNBC right now? What a loser. Reply

Which pal? Reply

Ruddy Reply

