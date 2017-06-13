Lorde ran a secret onion ring reviewing instagram account
Is this Lorde's secret onion ring Instagram account? https://t.co/Ch0KBsNtOr pic.twitter.com/JbEPwFrciH— Newshub ENT (@NewshubENT) June 13, 2017
With some excellent investigative journalism, it appears a New Zealand media outlet discovered Lorde's secret onion ring reviewing instagram account. A Lorde fan let them know about this onion ring instagram account that was following no one and only had 24 followers with Lorde and some of her friends being among them.
The account posted different photos of onion rings with a short review. For example, next to a photo of Burger King onion ring was a caption saying "From the service stop Burger King near Hatfield. I didn't actually know Burger King did onion rings, and good thing I didn't because they are not good. Characteristics were a mulched onion filling with a distinct bitterness. 1/5."
They compared Lorde's location to the location of the different onion rings being reviewed as they were posted and they match up.
The 17 year old fan who tipped them off to this story told them that Lorde is "known" for having short, clean fingernails and Lorde's fingernails seem very similar to the fingernails in the onion ring photos.
After being contacted, the onion ring instagram was taken down.
SOURCE
it's kind of endearing to think that a huge pop star has a secret IG solely for the purpose of reviewing fast food onion rings though lmao
Sad she deleted it tho!
sucks that she was ~exposed and had to take it down tho
I like BK onion rings tbh. You need to eat them with the sauce though.
Same, I hate the sauce though.
I've had onion rings from a lot of places; IHOP, Denny's, Sonic, Dairy Queen, Arby's, Bob Evan's (those are onion petals though), A&W, and Steak & Shake. BK's are the best IMHO. The only ones I found that sere similar were Ore-Ida's but I can't find them any more.
The thing is I hate the ones where they're a big, thick ring & the onion is like half mush, half firm inside. I like BK's because I think they're chopped & then formed into the ring.
Edited at 2017-06-13 11:58 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-13 03:31 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-13 03:31 pm (UTC)
the level of paying attention to detail I want to achieve tbh
i've never seen a diamond in the flesh, i cut my teeth on onion rings in the movies.
[insert lesbian joke here]
I don't care, I love her. I'm stanning. Bring back the account Lorde, turn it into a show!
BUY MELODRAMA, COMES OUT THIS FRIDAY