Lorde ran a secret onion ring reviewing instagram account

lolwut



it's kind of endearing to think that a huge pop star has a secret IG solely for the purpose of reviewing fast food onion rings though lmao Reply

Thread

Link

ia lol, endearing is the word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. this would low key confirm she's the coolest of all the ~~pop starz~~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She needs to come to Burgerville for their annual Walla Walla sweet onion blowout. (Which is also what you'll have if you eat too many of their onion rings, but *man* they're good!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I love ha



Sad she deleted it tho! Reply

Thread

Link

lol that's cute

sucks that she was ~exposed and had to take it down tho Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder if any other celebrities have secret social media accounts. obviously, beyonce has snapchat and a few others, but different personal accounts that only friends follow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like a lot of celebs probably have private instagrams. Kristen Stewart definitely has one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably all of them tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think a lot of them do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if I was a celeb I'd go HAM under pseudonyms, I'm sure they want to privately bitch if a movie sucks or they love or hate sth but obv it's hard to do that in the flesh bc ppl will get mad and not hire you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know of a celebrity that has a facebook page with a completely different last name. My friend tagged him after the Oscars a few years back and then seemed to realize she fucked up and deleted it really fast. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I love this.



I like BK onion rings tbh. You need to eat them with the sauce though. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. The sauce makes it so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love them but every time I eat them, I get a terrible stomachache sooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to love them but they leave a weird after taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the sauce is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their fries with the sauce and putting the sauce on a whopper is life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand BK, though. Every time I've gone there in recent years, anything fried tastes vaguely rancid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like BK onion rings tbh.

Same, I hate the sauce though.



I've had onion rings from a lot of places; IHOP, Denny's, Sonic, Dairy Queen, Arby's, Bob Evan's (those are onion petals though), A&W, and Steak & Shake. BK's are the best IMHO. The only ones I found that sere similar were Ore-Ida's but I can't find them any more.



The thing is I hate the ones where they're a big, thick ring & the onion is like half mush, half firm inside. I like BK's because I think they're chopped & then formed into the ring.



Edited at 2017-06-13 11:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm definitely the same way. I have texture issues with onions so I can't eat them normally but onion rings kind of disguise the texture, but sometimes you get the onion that slips out when you bite it and then I can't eat that onion ring. You don't have that issue with the BK ones though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I knew there was a reason I liked her Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like the type to eat onions like how other people eat chips



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Nevermind, you edited



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like BK's onion rings. I don't like the texture of onions so the fact that they're some sort of onion-flavored mush inside is perfect for me. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel the exact same. like girl, i'm there for the batter, let's be real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 17 year old fan who tipped them off to this story told them that Lorde is "known" for having short, clean fingernails and Lorde's fingernails seem very similar to the fingernails in the onion ring photos.





the level of paying attention to detail I want to achieve tbh Reply

Thread

Link

well fuck, now i want onion rings.



i've never seen a diamond in the flesh, i cut my teeth on onion rings in the movies. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the insta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would probably do dumb stuff like this if I were a celeb, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

"Lorde is known for having short, clean fingernails"



[insert lesbian joke here] Reply

Thread

Link

my 1st thought tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Way to ruin something pure and fun she liked, dude. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, rude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oops, should have clicked refresh before submitting this.



I don't care, I love her. I'm stanning. Bring back the account Lorde, turn it into a show!





BUY MELODRAMA, COMES OUT THIS FRIDAY Reply

Thread

Link

Why couldn't this "fan" just let Lorde review her onion rings in peace and not tell everyone about it geez Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? let her enjoy her secret life as an onion ring reviewer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Way to ensure she never does it again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? let her be! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right??? like if that was me i would play dumb and start commenting on their stuff and trying to be onion ring friends with them under the guise that i thought they were just a random, and then hopefully they would find it endearing that i was trying to be their friend because it clearly wasn't for fame AND THEN WE WOULD BECOME REAL FRIENDS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr right? missed opportunities here. I bet the fan will soon regret it that they didn't think about this first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. Rude! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link