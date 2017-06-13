Lorde ran a secret onion ring reviewing instagram account


With some excellent investigative journalism, it appears a New Zealand media outlet discovered Lorde's secret onion ring reviewing instagram account. A Lorde fan let them know about this onion ring instagram account that was following no one and only had 24 followers with Lorde and some of her friends being among them.

The account posted different photos of onion rings with a short review. For example, next to a photo of Burger King onion ring was a caption saying "From the service stop Burger King near Hatfield. I didn't actually know Burger King did onion rings, and good thing I didn't because they are not good. Characteristics were a mulched onion filling with a distinct bitterness. 1/5."

They compared Lorde's location to the location of the different onion rings being reviewed as they were posted and they match up.

The 17 year old fan who tipped them off to this story told them that Lorde is "known" for having short, clean fingernails and Lorde's fingernails seem very similar to the fingernails in the onion ring photos.

After being contacted, the onion ring instagram was taken down.
