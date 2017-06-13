Justin Bieber admits he can't sing Despacito; gets water bottle thrown at him

- at a performance in stockholm justin bieber responded to a fan's request for him to perform despacito: "I can’t do 'Despacito' because I don’t even know it. I don't know the song. I can't do it." fan reacted by throwing a water bottle at his head- source is unsure whether anyone was thrown out of the concert- this comes on the heels of him butchering a live performance of the song at a club where he came up with lines like "I don't know the words so I say dorito"