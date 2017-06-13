Did a Christian soccer player skip two matches to avoid wearing a Pride jersey?

perfect gif Reply

Based on her previous posts I can almost guarantee that that's the reason she pulled out. Reply

The rainbow was a convent



tell me more about this rainbow convent. is it for lesbian nuns? how do i join? Reply

lol embarrassing Reply

Lol Reply

LMAO Reply

It is. And it's FABULOUS! Reply

amazing. i want to join Reply

is this the girl who claims she was persecuted for being straight? or was that a basketball player? i may be mixing up my messy female athletes. Reply

that was the basketball player lmfao Reply

That was a basketball player. Reply

that was a basketball player



we also recently had that one politician accusing tennis of recruiting girls to be lesbians



what i'm getting from all of this is that i should've played team sports growing up Reply

Between these and lesbian farmers, you'd think there were lesbians swarming the planet. Reply

the politician used to be a tennis player herself, she's the worst Reply

Sucks to suck.



"as Christians we don't begin to throw a tantrum" *throws tantrums constantly* Reply

Lmaooo right Reply

They don't begin to throw a tantrum because they're in a perpetual state of tantrum throwing with no real beginning or end. Reply

lol this is so true Reply

That must be so tiring. Just imagine being so persecuted. Reply

No lies here. Reply

for real







they are such whiners, for basically running the damn country Reply

yah shes a known homophobe. how shes still allowed to be on the team is beyond me.



she doesnt think her teammates nor her coach should have equal rights so shes clearly not a team player, smh. Reply

Judging by who she follows on Twitter, she seems to be a fan of Trump, Melania, Pence, Tomi Lahren, and Fox News. trash trash trash Reply

Yeah, I don't get how they all play as a team when she doesn't think some of them deserve basic human rights. Reply

her teammates must hate her so much, soccer teams are at least like half lesbian Reply

disgusting trash Reply

trash (originally posted an image but it was HUGE)



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:26 pm (UTC)

cant be huge enough for this special snowflake here Reply

wow pathetic Reply

this flop can fuck off thanks...saying that I always wonder how religious Tobs is..I mean if she's homophobic...havent been on lchat in ages but I assume they all think she's dating Press?! Reply

Tobin Heath? I thought she's gay. Reply

I thought it was like wishful thinking...I need to get myself caught up on the gossip.. Reply

it's not just a thought she is dating press Reply

Press is Gay? she's dating heath!? Whereee the hell have i been LOL Reply

Oh wow at that post. That passive-aggressive "benevolent" bigotry is so fucking familiar. Reply

lmao your comment reminds me of this guy who's suing his catholic college for expelling him bc they objected to his putting up homophobic posters around campus (actually that's not why they expelled him, they expelled him for getting belligerent after the posters were removed). one of the posters was something like, "i love gays so much i want them to go to heaven~" the student was flabbergasted that anyone could perceive that as threatening.



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:30 pm (UTC)

They always try it and they're always *amazed* when people don't appreciate such a pleasant gesture. I had so many interventions in my counselor's office in HS because they were concerned for my liberal heathen ~soul.



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:42 pm (UTC)

It's always the ones that consistently go out of their way to avoid or express their distaste for anything "gay" that end up being the ones in the closet. This bitch can fuck off.



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:29 pm (UTC)

Nah. Nearly all homophobic sentiments and actions come from straight people. Reply

Ella Masar teas! Reply

no Reply

why do straights keep pushing this narrative when it is absolutely not true? Reply

I've seen some gay men on here say the same Reply

Its not completely untrue-it is just way overused. Some people that are vocally against gay people turn out to be gay themselves. But, I don't get why the narrative gets pushed that this is true for ALL homophobes. It isn't true all the time and, statistically, I think it is more common for them not to be gay rather than being secretly gay.



Reply

It shifts the responsibility from straight people to queer people. "It's closeted gays murdering out gays" absolves straight people of contributing to a (sometimes violently) homophobic culture. Reply

Yeah I hate how often people push this narrative because I feel like it absolves straight people of their actual homophobia



I have no doubt that this narrative is true at times...like, surely some deeply closeted gay people who have a lot of self-loathing may say homophobic things because of their internalized homophobia and/or to distance themselves from gay people with the hopes that no one would ever suspect them, but I really think that the vast majority of homophobia is just coming from straight people. Statistically there are way more straight people than there are gay people, so it makes sense that a homophobe is more likely to be straight. Straight people in general tend to be homophobic anyway, so it's not exactly a shocker Reply

fuck her Reply

religious people continuing to be shit to lgbt, what's new.



it's part of their creed. Reply

And I really wish people like her would save all of their ~prayers for Orlando~ tweets when every other day of the week they support legislation that makes it harder for LGBT+ people and contributes to harmful rhetoric. Reply

