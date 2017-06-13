Did a Christian soccer player skip two matches to avoid wearing a Pride jersey?
* USWNT player Jaelene Hinkle is an openly devout Christian, never hesitating to share her beliefs "even if it meant ruffling feathers." (praise this true god warrior)
* Hinkle was supposed to play in a friendly against Sweden last Thursday, but she pulled out, citing personal reasons. Spec is running rampant that she withdrew from the team so she wouldn't have to wear a rainbow-colored jersey with the word "Pride" on the back.
* On the day that SCOTUS ruled on Obergefell, Hinkle posted the following:
This world is falling farther and farther away from God... All that can be done by believers is to continue to pray.— Jaelene Hinkle (@JaeHinkle_15) June 26, 2015
"jaelenehinkle Jesus didn't come to save those who already believed in Him. He came so that the lost, rejected, and abandoned men and women would find Him and believe.
I believe with every fiber in my body that what was written 2,000 years ago in the Bible is undoubtedly true. It's not a fictional book. It's not a pick and choose what you want to believe. You either believe it, or you don't. This world may change, but Christ and His Word NEVER will.
My heart is that as Christians we don't begin to throw a tantrum over what has been brought into law today, but we become that much more loving. That through our love, the lost, rejected, and abandoned find Christ.
The rainbow was a convent made between God and all his creation that never again would the world be flooded as it was when He destroyed the world during Noah's time. It's a constant reminder that no matter how corrupt this world becomes, He will never leave us or forsake us. Thank you Lord for your amazing grace, even during times of trial and confusion.
Love won over 2,000 years ago when the greatest sacrifice of all time was made for ALL mankind. ❤️💜💛💚💙"
ontd, do you think that jaelene withdrew bc she was sick of the homosexual agenda?
tell me more about this rainbow convent. is it for lesbian nuns? how do i join?
we also recently had that one politician accusing tennis of recruiting girls to be lesbians
what i'm getting from all of this is that i should've played team sports growing up
"as Christians we don't begin to throw a tantrum" *throws tantrums constantly*
they are such whiners, for basically running the damn country
she doesnt think her teammates nor her coach should have equal rights so shes clearly not a team player, smh.
I have no doubt that this narrative is true at times...like, surely some deeply closeted gay people who have a lot of self-loathing may say homophobic things because of their internalized homophobia and/or to distance themselves from gay people with the hopes that no one would ever suspect them, but I really think that the vast majority of homophobia is just coming from straight people. Statistically there are way more straight people than there are gay people, so it makes sense that a homophobe is more likely to be straight. Straight people in general tend to be homophobic anyway, so it's not exactly a shocker
it's part of their creed.