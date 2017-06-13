Trailer for Flatliners remake
In Flatliners, five medical students, hoping to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment. By stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience. As the investigation becomes more and more perilous, they are forced to confront the sins of their pasts, as well as contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.
here for dieguito luna being the voice of reason and seemingly not taking part in the flatlining!
This doesn't need a remake. What is happening?!?
Jeeze come up with originals.
