Sam Taylor Johnson Has "Literally Zero Interest" in 50 Shades of Grey Films




- sam taylor johnson, who directed the first 50 shades of grey film, says she was initially drawn to the franchise because of its dysfunctional quality: "It felt like a very dysfunctional fairy tale: a controlling prince and an unsuspecting young village girl. What I wanted to achieve is (for her) to usurp him against the odds."
- says she will not watch the sequels because she has "literally zero interest". Also states: "I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off. (But) with the benefit of hindsight would I go through it again? Of course, I wouldn’t. I’d be mad."
- taylor johnson did not return for the 2nd or 3rd after disagreements with the books' author, el james. the third film will be released in 2018.

