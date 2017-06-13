Sam Taylor Johnson Has "Literally Zero Interest" in 50 Shades of Grey Films

i completely forgot the 2nd movie even came out

Johnson not Jones :D

oop lol, edited Reply

<3





sorry i had to point it out so early so there's no 324342423423 comments about it lmfao Reply

also she's creepy af I can't with her Reply

she's either lying to save face or she really didn't do her research before jumping on this project



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:05 pm (UTC)

I'm banking on both tbh. Reply

she must be trying to save face, i don't believe she didn't know Reply

"It felt like a very dysfunctional fairy tale: a controlling prince and an unsuspecting young village girl."





interesting



a controlling director and an unsuspecting young actor* Reply

ding ding ding Reply

I'll just never ever EVER get over the fact that Nowhere Boy is literally all about a young man's deep-seated mother issues. Just...augh. Reply

wait what? Reply

Mmmhmmm Reply

Aw at Johnson's initial optimism - too bad she had to learn the hard way it was completely misplaced. Reply

Hindsight's 20/20, I guess. Reply

i saw a teaser for the 3rd one yesterday and was confused bc i didnt even realize the 2nd one had come out. oop. i still can't believe this shitty twilight fan fic ended up becoming this massive world wide thing. Reply

There's a teaser for Fifty Shades Freed already? Yikes. Reply

i was so confused yesterday when i saw it on FB. i had to google and saw the 2nd one came out last february. maybe bc no one here really cares about it so there's no posts on it but i felt like i saw zero promo on it. Reply

She's full of shit. She knew what the story was, it's in the script. She just couldn't take the hate that accompanied it. Reply

Link





What I wanted to achieve is (for her) to usurp him against the odds.



lol, um, girl, a lot of us wanted that, but that's literally the opposite of the point. I mean, the first one ends with Anastasia awesomely leaving him, but as they say, the (ultimate) end of the story is the conceit, and in the end she ~~cures him with her love or whatever and they live pathologically ever after. I respect that Sam actually tried to make something decent out of it, but you can't just...expect to take an existing story and turn it 180 degrees. lol, um, girl, a lot of us wanted that, but that's literally the opposite of the point. I mean, the first one ends with Anastasia awesomely leaving him, but as they say, the (ultimate) end of the story is the conceit, and in the end she ~~cures him with her love or whatever and they live pathologically ever after. I respect that Sam actually tried to make something decent out of it, but you can't just...expect to take an existing story and turn it 180 degrees. Reply

I just watched the 1st one about two weeks ago and it was so badly acted. I was cringing. And good lord it's such a badly written script. My second hand embrassment was off the chart. Reply

I just remember that she desperately wanted to do the second one and was rooting for it and whatsherface the author pushed her and the screenwriter out to get two white guys doing it.



It's like she literally had to copy Twilight right down to booting the successful director of the first movie off of the sequel. Reply

"I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off."



this admission, i hope he is "finished off".



i tried watching this & only got a half hour through bc it was so cringe-y and embarrassing. Reply

I watched both movies this year and Dakota is the only good thing Reply

agreed Reply

How about the soundtrack of the first?

I say this because I thought she too was horrible. Reply

i liked the ost of the second movie more but both were equally good Reply

I watched like 10 minutes of the first one when it was on the movie channels here, it's her waking up in bed or something and I thought she was horrendous. Reply

