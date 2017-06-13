Sam Taylor Johnson Has "Literally Zero Interest" in 50 Shades of Grey Films
Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor Johnson has 'zero interest' in the films https://t.co/pb6M5G4yTq pic.twitter.com/PGfzoeX3v7— Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) June 13, 2017
- sam taylor johnson, who directed the first 50 shades of grey film, says she was initially drawn to the franchise because of its dysfunctional quality: "It felt like a very dysfunctional fairy tale: a controlling prince and an unsuspecting young village girl. What I wanted to achieve is (for her) to usurp him against the odds."
- says she will not watch the sequels because she has "literally zero interest". Also states: "I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off. (But) with the benefit of hindsight would I go through it again? Of course, I wouldn’t. I’d be mad."
- taylor johnson did not return for the 2nd or 3rd after disagreements with the books' author, el james. the third film will be released in 2018.
source 1 2 3
have you ever accepted a job without knowing what you were in for, ontd?
thank you lego batman for keeping it from being number 1 at the box office
sorry i had to point it out so early so there's no 324342423423 comments about it lmfao
interesting
Mmmhmmm
What I wanted to achieve is (for her) to usurp him against the odds.
lol, um, girl, a lot of us wanted that, but that's literally the opposite of the point. I mean, the first one ends with Anastasia awesomely leaving him, but as they say, the (ultimate) end of the story is the conceit, and in the end she ~~cures him with her love or whatever and they live pathologically ever after. I respect that Sam actually tried to make something decent out of it, but you can't just...expect to take an existing story and turn it 180 degrees.
I just watched the 1st one about two weeks ago and it was so badly acted. I was cringing. And good lord it's such a badly written script. My second hand embrassment was off the chart.
It's like she literally had to copy Twilight right down to booting the successful director of the first movie off of the sequel.
this admission, i hope he is "finished off".
i tried watching this & only got a half hour through bc it was so cringe-y and embarrassing.
I say this because I thought she too was horrible.
ohhh gurl like your marriage, but you're the prince?
