Extra buffer time to get to the theater before the movie.

I'm really excited for Coco though, it looks super cute! Pixar has been releasing so many sequels recently and it makes me sad when they're one of the brands that's strong enough that I would think they wouldn't have to.

It took them fourteen years to give us the sequel we want & we still have to wait a year

The Incredibles 2? okay fair enough, I'm actually excited for that one ngl.



Mostly I'm just salty that they've made 3 fucking Cars movies lmao. And while I'm not inherently opposed to a Toy Story 4, I feel like Toy Story 3 ended on such a perfect note that any further movies feel unnecessary. Eventually they're going to run out of beloved childhood classics to exploit for a sequel buck if they keep on just making sequels!

yeah they are straight stupid for making a toy story 4



I get that it will make money but toy story 3 ended perfectly



and I'm not even someone who cares about that franchise

toy story 3 ended perfectly. im ok with more toy story shorts though, theyre always really cute.

Good Lord, another one?! I swear, every single time I hear yet another new thing about Frozen:

So I will have time to get popcorn.

I didn't even like frozen that much tbh, so this seems unnecessary

kids have no taste!!!!!!!!!!



but rly i'm surprised frozen held on this long. good for them, ig. Reply

It's amazing how much overexposure of Frozen has dimmed my opinion of it. That being said, I'm looking forward to Coco.

I'm ready for the incredibles 2 teaser

I hope there's an inkling of something @ D23

yes, i NEED it.

aren't shorts usually like 3 minutes? they're gonna have to pack a lot into that

ngl I think Olaf is cute and funny



ngl I think Olaf is cute and funny Reply

I think this one's 20 minutes.

This makes me happy. I really want Coco to do well. A movie about Mexican characters with actual Mexican voice actors! It's something so rare.

Of course a potential spin-off from a female centered film focuses on a male character. Stay messy, Disney

They already had a short film about Elsa planning Anna's birthday. Olaf's a popular character and makes perfect sense for a short cartoon. And I'm speaking as someone who finds him to be obnoxious. It's not like they're making the actual sequel about Olaf.



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:50 pm (UTC)

It's not like they're making the actual sequel about Olaf.



Give it time. All of these shorts get some form of film (i.e. Moana, Secret Life of Pets)

Disney's still marketing the sisters like crazy so there'd have to a be huge shift in the public consciousness for Olaf to receive his own theatrical film over them.

lol, you are reaching

i'm happy for the kids, sequels and short films would've been such a dream come true for me at a young age! all i had was disney & me short stories tbh so the salty adults can sit down and let the kids enjoy their favourite movie.

Well, my niece will be thrilled, that's all I can say.

I don't care about your opinions, this looks gorgeous and I'm looking forward to the collector dolls of these. Coco just got better for me.



Also, anyone watch the Lego short they did? Olaf is a nihilistic fucker



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:13 pm (UTC)

Josh Gad has been killing it tho between BatB, Murder on the Orient Express, and now this

i fucking hate olaf

This should mean Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel are getting paid, so I'll allow it

ngl I really like Olaf

Well that makes it sound like they don't have confidence in coco 🙁

I'm not too worried about that - since it's a Christmas themed short it makes sense they would pair it with a movie launching 11/22.

