New 'Frozen' short film on the way
Beginning 11/22, #PixarCoco will be joined in US theatres by @Disney’s new featurette, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” Watch the trailer now! pic.twitter.com/HGSed9WHFi— Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) June 13, 2017
A new 'Frozen' short film will air before 'Coco'.
I'm really excited for Coco though, it looks super cute! Pixar has been releasing so many sequels recently and it makes me sad when they're one of the brands that's strong enough that I would think they wouldn't have to.
Mostly I'm just salty that they've made 3 fucking Cars movies lmao. And while I'm not inherently opposed to a Toy Story 4, I feel like Toy Story 3 ended on such a perfect note that any further movies feel unnecessary. Eventually they're going to run out of beloved childhood classics to exploit for a sequel buck if they keep on just making sequels!
I get that it will make money but toy story 3 ended perfectly
and I'm not even someone who cares about that franchise
I didn't even like frozen that much tbh, so this seems unnecessary
but rly i'm surprised frozen held on this long. good for them, ig.
ngl I think Olaf is cute and funny
Give it time. All of these shorts get some form of film (i.e. Moana, Secret Life of Pets)
Also, anyone watch the Lego short they did? Olaf is a nihilistic fucker
