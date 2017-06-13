Chris Harrison Releases Statement on Bachelor in Paradise Cancellation
Chris Harrison Speaks Out About Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: 'There's a Lot of Misinformation Out There' https://t.co/8akgI0OxJl— People Magazine (@people) June 13, 2017
- says that he does not want to release too much information out of respect for those involved but confirms production has been cancelled. information has been previously released stating this was due to a producer filing that misconduct occurred involving a sexual encounter with a contestant that was unable to consent.
- warner brothers is investigating and afterwards they will come to a decision about how to proceed
- says there is a lot of misinformation out there & to be patient
- apologises to cast, crew and fans: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."
Praying for those that were hurt by today's events.. respectful love should be our heart's pursuit 💛 #BIP— Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) June 12, 2017
Just shows everyone how trashy that show is & how trashy the producers are to think it's ok to film sexual activity on an ABC SHOW. #garbage— Leah Block (@leahblock) June 12, 2017
My heart has been breaking all day. I'm constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are.— Derek Peth (@PethDerek) June 12, 2017
Good people make bad things better. Incredibly thankful for friends, family, chosen family, and this very special bachelor fam ❤️ #ripbip4— Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) June 12, 2017
Also, fun thought: people shouldn't say shit about shit they don't actually know shit about 🙃— Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) June 12, 2017
So much fake news out there swirling around 🙄— Jasmine (@jasminegoode24) June 12, 2017
TV Shows I've been on - 4— Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) June 12, 2017
TV Shows I've messed up so bad that they had to stop filming - 0
Hopefully everyone is ok in Paradise! How awful would it be if things are true?! Prayers! #BachelorInParadise— Marcus Grodd (@marcusgrodd) June 12, 2017
My wish for today pic.twitter.com/CefrGmSQh6— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) June 12, 2017
Me too 💔 https://t.co/9FGofWfrer— Emily Ferguson (@efergie13) June 12, 2017
Hey DeMario thanks for making brothas look bad in the #bachelor franchise. @BachParadise #BachelorinParadise 🥀— Jonathan Holloway (@JRHolloway17) June 12, 2017
Odd tweets overall.
he also got into a twitter spat w/leah but they deleted before i could screenshot
Jasmine and I went back and forth too for a minute about the same shit.
These people suck and lack empathy/compassion big time.
I can't wait for all of these shows to just go away.
like if this is true it isnt just "production let it go to far"
That account though (if it's true) shoots to shit DeMario's claim that she instigated the oral sex by basically sitting on his face.
i think it's crazy that these people go off to this island with their "friends" and then scatter to talk shit about each other instead of normal behavior like checking in to make sure they're okay and comfortable like we all hopefully do when we're out at the bar with our friends.
sounds like both parties involved with the sex acts were WAY over served and i imagine then watching a video of something you don't remember happening could be very upsetting. it sucks to think people are turning their backs on her because they've lost their few minutes of fame this summer.
I hadn't ever thought of that but now...maybe. I could see it happening. :/
I was thinking about this yesterday, because if this goes into court or litigation, I think this will be an issue. And I'm not sure it's the same thing.
For one, they know they're on a reality show, being filmed all the time. So that takes it out of real life situations. Also, they're not going to leave the bar and go drive a car--the most they do is go to the pool, beach or their room, on foot. The bar rule is in place to keep people from endangering their own life and the lives of others.
No one forces them to get drunk, especially drunk to the point of having black outs. I'm sure the producers are happy when they get drunk because they do stupid things that people enjoy watching on the show (isn't that the point of the show?). But still, the contestants are there by their own choice, so what they do is their responsibility, no matter how manipulative you might think the producers are (and may be).
I'm saying I'm not sure the producers can be held to the same standards as the bartenders. Maybe they can, but it doesn't seem clear cut to me. I'm not saying the producers aren't scum, I'm just saying they may find a legal way out of it all.
While the cast may have their own motives, being upset that the show is cancelled isn't inherently bad or evil. And they do have a point in saying that they were there and they probably have more verified information than we do. Now, the unfollowing stuff I can't comment on. But everyone just needs to chill out for a second. Everyone is trying to put their two cents in to be relevant. Chill out.
Ultimately, I do blame production. They created an environment and situation where it's very likely neither parties could fully consent. And they had an obligation to step in.
It just makes consent less of a grey area if there's only one room that's 'designed' for sex.