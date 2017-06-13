Chris Harrison Releases Statement on Bachelor in Paradise Cancellation

all of these tweets are a mess Reply

Thread

Link

because they're all thirsty AF and need to involve themselves somehow. truly messy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get some of the people, like Derek and Taylor commenting, because they were actually there/part of the cast this season, but Chad? Dude, you got so drunk on this show that you shit yourself on the beach and also had to be forcibly removed for everyone's safety, so you don't get to throw shade. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

robby's was the worst but he deleted :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did you actually read Leah's? Because she was the only one to actually drag the producers to hell for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Derek Peth's seems like something I tweet on a daily basis. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never watched this show, so I don't know who these people are, but Chad's tweet sounds super self involved and Derek's is weird. Is he referring to the Bachelor cast or to the general "you"?



Odd tweets overall. Reply

Thread

Link

i think given his replies & other tweets he's referring to ppl tweeting negative stuff to the cast?



he also got into a twitter spat w/leah but they deleted before i could screenshot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bachelor fans i'm pretty sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chads an alcoholic and has been on a week long bender so his tweets usually reflect that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ummm wasn't Leah on this show before? Guess it wasn't too trashy for you when you needed the cash and a free Mexico trip. Reply

Thread

Link

she's said she regrets it...but probably because she was portrayed/edited horribly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Raven blocked me on twitter yesterday because I told her she was trash for being upset the show is cancelled and not upset because her friend may have been assaulted.



Jasmine and I went back and forth too for a minute about the same shit.



These people suck and lack empathy/compassion big time. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sad that i'm disappointed about raven, she always seemed really sweet :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she tho??? didn't she admit to stabbing an ex in the head with a stiletto pretty early on in nick's season? she just doesn't seem like a huge cunt bc they gave her the small town southern girl edit and she has that ridiculous accent. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She aaaalways rubbed me the wrong way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's especially awful because Raven and Jasmine were supposedly really close with Corrine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Raven blocked me on Twitter too! Lmaoo I didnt even tweet her, I just liked a tweet calling her out after she called some fan disgusting trash. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao i saw some screencaps of deleted tweets by raven fighting with a fan. i wonder if it was your exchange! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh i hate them. Esp Raven Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck off chad Reply

Thread

Link

Everytime I hear shit about one of The Bachelor shows/franchise it makes Unreal seems more and more realistic.



I can't wait for all of these shows to just go away. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure this or a variation of it was actually a storyline in Unreal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently a bunch of cast members have been unfollowing corinne on social media which is so fucked up Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

these former cast members need to stfu and realize there's something bigger going on than their 15 minute instagram fame. whether or not assault really did happen, they need to have a better sense of awareness of what's really happening right now. i know they're not the brightest bunch but like get it together. Reply

Thread

Link

But how many of those tweets were from the same people who unfollowed Corienne? Reply

Thread

Link

raven and jasmine definitely unfollowed corinne Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i spent a long time combing bachelor people's twitters to see if there was anyone not being trash. but i think anyone who is a decent human being is steering clear of commenting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/ar ticle-4599856/Corinne-limp-DeMario-hook-u p.html



like if this is true it isnt just "production let it go to far" the new daily mail article is reallllllllllllllllllly badlike if this is true it isnt just "production let it go to far" Reply

Thread

Link

Yup. The ONTD post yesterday acting like she was in the wrong, he couldn't have been culpable because he might have been drinking, etc made me sick. What do people think happens in lots and lots of assaults on women? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was there anyone in the last post blaming her? i saw some people saying that he might not be the major party to be held culpable since he was also drinking too much to be able to consent but those people weren't blaming her, they were blaming production. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what you're talking about because no one in the ontd post was blaming her. no one was also absolving demario either, I know my comment was echoing more of this isn't a good environment for anyone because everyone is wasted and overserved so fault also lies with production who facilitates this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of those comments read to me that many of those people were more so asking that if both parties are very drunk how does one determine who is providing consent. I think the reason why a lot of people find it confusing is that many of them most likely had sexual encounters where they were very drunk and the other party was very drunk and maybe they don't really remember the encounter but at the same time they don't feel assaulted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you actually read the comments? No one said she was at fault. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit that's terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is so awful :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if they weren't going to stop the sex (which is bad enough) if she was slipping underwater she could have fucking drowned, they should have at least stopped it to prevent that because I sure as fuck wouldn't trust DeMario to know how to save someone especially if he was also shitface drunk.



That account though (if it's true) shoots to shit DeMario's claim that she instigated the oral sex by basically sitting on his face.



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow. That is just... wow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just the highlights of that story make me want to throw up. Fucking disgusting if any of that is true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's sad to think that this was bound to happen-- i was so uncomfortable/upset with lacy/chad's hot tub scene last season and was surprised there was no uproar. i'm not painting someone as a bad guy or someone as a drunk slut-- i think the responsibility of blame is on production. when you're at a bar and they over serve you and you get in a drunk driving accident-- the bartender/bar can be sued. when you're supplying drinks and story lines to people and filming their "soft core porn" encounters for ratings there's a responsibility on your shoulders that things are consensual and safe.



i think it's crazy that these people go off to this island with their "friends" and then scatter to talk shit about each other instead of normal behavior like checking in to make sure they're okay and comfortable like we all hopefully do when we're out at the bar with our friends.



sounds like both parties involved with the sex acts were WAY over served and i imagine then watching a video of something you don't remember happening could be very upsetting. it sucks to think people are turning their backs on her because they've lost their few minutes of fame this summer. Reply

Thread

Link

mte with all of this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, this. you'd think the show would have drink limits in place if only to cover their own asses! i feel bad for everyone involved but not the producers--i can only imagine the sick feeling i would get if i was shown myself blackout drunk and having sex i didn't remember having. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? just for safety reasons-- not just sexual safety but y'know not getting drunk and stumbling off a fucking cliff or not getting drunk and getting caught up in ocean waves. there are so many situations that are made so much more dangerous when drinking and these people aren't getting tipsy. they are very often shit faced drunk. i'm very sad this happened, i am not naive enough to assume this is the first time someone has been uncomfortable with something that happened within the franchise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were talking about this on the radio this morning, and wondering if stuff like this could happen in the fantasy suites on the regular show.



I hadn't ever thought of that but now...maybe. I could see it happening. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I assume this is part of the reason they film in Mexico. It's probably easier for them to skirt around laws. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think the responsibility of blame is on production. when you're at a bar and they over serve you and you get in a drunk driving accident-- the bartender/bar can be sued. when you're supplying drinks and story lines to people and filming their "soft core porn" encounters for ratings there's a responsibility on your shoulders that things are consensual and safe.



I was thinking about this yesterday, because if this goes into court or litigation, I think this will be an issue. And I'm not sure it's the same thing.



For one, they know they're on a reality show, being filmed all the time. So that takes it out of real life situations. Also, they're not going to leave the bar and go drive a car--the most they do is go to the pool, beach or their room, on foot. The bar rule is in place to keep people from endangering their own life and the lives of others.



No one forces them to get drunk, especially drunk to the point of having black outs. I'm sure the producers are happy when they get drunk because they do stupid things that people enjoy watching on the show (isn't that the point of the show?). But still, the contestants are there by their own choice, so what they do is their responsibility, no matter how manipulative you might think the producers are (and may be).



I'm saying I'm not sure the producers can be held to the same standards as the bartenders. Maybe they can, but it doesn't seem clear cut to me. I'm not saying the producers aren't scum, I'm just saying they may find a legal way out of it all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good lord, can we just wait to get details. Actual details. All of this "rumor has it" shit is too much. People are making serious claims and allegations and the kneejerk reaction of current internet culture can completely destroy people.



While the cast may have their own motives, being upset that the show is cancelled isn't inherently bad or evil. And they do have a point in saying that they were there and they probably have more verified information than we do. Now, the unfollowing stuff I can't comment on. But everyone just needs to chill out for a second. Everyone is trying to put their two cents in to be relevant. Chill out.



Ultimately, I do blame production. They created an environment and situation where it's very likely neither parties could fully consent. And they had an obligation to step in. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah people are going on the Daily Mail's version of events which is likely false. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know that Mtv has their own shitty history re. sexual assault and drunkenness but I must say that after whats unfolded on BIP, it makes so much more sense to have a Smush room or Boom Boom room as in Are you the One.



It just makes consent less of a grey area if there's only one room that's 'designed' for sex. Reply

Thread

Link

Does it though? I mean, if you are too drunk to consent you are too drunk to consent, no matter where you go to do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, true. I'm in agreement with that. The fact that this spilled over directly from the bar into the pool, which is probably in very close proximity to each other is absolutely on production for not stepping in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link