Chris Harrison Releases Statement on Bachelor in Paradise Cancellation




- says that he does not want to release too much information out of respect for those involved but confirms production has been cancelled. information has been previously released stating this was due to a producer filing that misconduct occurred involving a sexual encounter with a contestant that was unable to consent.
- warner brothers is investigating and afterwards they will come to a decision about how to proceed
- says there is a lot of misinformation out there & to be patient
- apologises to cast, crew and fans: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."




































