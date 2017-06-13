Colton Haynes lost his virginity at 13 in a 'three-some' with a guy and a girl.
- Colton Haynes revealed in Andy Cohen's radio show that he lost his virginity at 13 to a guy and a girl.
- The guy was 16 and the girl was 15 at the time.
- Colton did clarify that the experience didn't exactly quality as a threesome but "everyone participated"....whatever that means.
ONTD, tell us about your threesome/orgies.
His blonde hair looks heinous
A couple of years later he started seeing a different 13 year old girl and got arrested for that.
That would be the day!!
I knew one guy who told me he lost his virginity at 13. He was so proud initially, and I wasn't really filtering my thoughts and I just blurted out 'wow, that's really sad'. He looked pretty upset and then we just changed the subject
i only had sex a couple of times w this guy for one week, and i didn't have sex again until i was 20.
Pablo Schreiber apparently lost his virginity at 12.
TWELVE
what the hell