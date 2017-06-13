McDonald's Tries to Get Our Money in a Cute Way

Curse them for discontinuing their spicy chicken nuggets though :( Reply

Yes to that, and also, when it's just out of the fryer, Burger King.

Instead of putting a rainbow on a box of fries, why don't you pay your employees, many of which are part of the community you're trying to pander to, a livable wage McDo. Fuck you.

Yes to all this.

For real

end post

but does any of the money to go good causes?

Capitalism in a nutshell

i dont get how target can be so pro equality and then be anti union (unless their stance on that has changed??)

reminds me of whole foods

Because they aren't pro equality. They are pro $$$

lol that's a good way of putting it

love it

Checkers/Rallys & Popeyes have the best fries. fuck everything else tbh!

do checkers even exist anymore?? it's been years since i've seen one and i loved their loaded fries.

yes they do

the only one I've ever seen closed down :c

they do and they're currently doing any size of regular fries for $1! (i think it's ending soon)

They're all over FL

Yes @ Rally's fries

checker's is by far the best

chik-fil-a's waffle fries tho

Popeyesssss

Popeyes fries are amazing. There was one Popeyes in a 100 mile radius of where I live and it closed down a couple years go. :(

checker's fries and popeye's cajun fries are amazinggg

pretty sure most gay people aren't eating at mcdonalds

I'm glad you said it and not me

mc donalds is my gay treat to myself, speak for yourself henny

Speak for yourself. Jk i only eat there when im stoned/drunk.

If you think McDonald's actually gives a shit about the LGBTQIA community, I've got a bridge to sell you.

Burger King fries are better (don't @ me)

Lol I love burger king for everything else, but their fries.

Agree!!! So soft on the inside but not soggy limp ones like McDs!

I'll never get the love for mcdonalds fries, they're gross.

Only if they are fresh out of the fryer. If they even get a little cold they are gross to me.

I loved their fries right after they changed the recipe, but I feel like they've changed it again without saying anything. They're pretty bland to me now.

wow a corporation trying to capitalise on marginalised groups how shocking

Their food literally makes me feel sick every time I eat it, for years! None of the basic fast food places sit well with my stomach but something about McDonald's honestly gives me the runs every time. Fuuuu.

I had a McDoh hamburger for the first time a few months ago (I had only ever had the nuggets) and I could not believe how bad it was. The bun is terrible, the meat is so thin to the point that it's basically not even there, the toppings were so sad. I couldn't believe that a company that made THAT food was able to basically take over the planet.

Back when I could eat it, I always got a chicken sandwich at McDonalds. If I wanted a hamburger I would go to Burger King - because they would put lettuce, tomato, onion, etc... and it just seemed to be overall better.

There is something up with their meat. I can never keep them down. The last time I had a burger from them- it was a while ago- I thought I lost my spirit in the bathroom.

I feel like I'm hungover the morning after I eat McDonalds, every time. Doesn't matter how much water I drink afterwards to dilute the sodium and whatever chemicals are holding my bigmac together. Headache, brainfog, foul shits and stomach queasiness. Maybe as I'm getting older my stomach just can't handle that crap anymore.

On one hand I am glad things like this are happening because it shows that the broader culture in which McDonalds et al lives has finally gotten on-board with gay people. It's a sign that things really have progressed, thanks to the people. Trust, McDonalds wouldn't have done this shit back in the 80's or even 90's. So it shows that we've come REALLY far.



But on the other hand, as mentioned above, this is simple pandering in order to make a quick buck and I definitely won't be buying any more McDonalds than I would previously. McDonalds isn't sticking their neck out or doing anything brave by doing this and I don't think they need any added support. Hyper-capitalism and selling our countries out to corporations that are making our people fat and sick from childhood is not my cup of tea, thx.

there was an episode of VICE recently where they went to the middle east and were covering fast food industry there. i forget the exact stats, but basically since american fast food corporations are now in abundance the obesity rates have sky rocketed. some of the domino's drivers were saying they delivery to the same homes 3x a week. one of the ppl interviewed made an interesting point - that going to malls or fast food restaurants like McDs was what they did to hang out with friends.

Yea its the same with obesity in children in china, it's from adapting a more western diet. The sad is crap.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Rainbow crosswalk in Midtown to be permanent to support Atlanta's LGBTQ community: https://t.co/vCIaZ3BSjl ❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/MXE0axr5QN — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 13, 2017





saw this yesterday which i thought was neat.

it's not very straight





...

ba dum tss

lol @ them choosing very specific spots. That takes all the fun out of some hick in bumfuck northern Idaho getting pride fries and raging.

lol i'd love to see the look on their faces

mte. I wonder if right wing ~activists will call for a boycott anyway.

lmao they already have, i saw some dude on facebook raging about it, saying he would never eat at mcdonalds again. tbh though, that's probably a wise choice because dude looked like he was on the verge of a cholesterol-induced heart attack.

I was hoping it was everywhere, but as I kept reading I could see that was unlikely.

I can see them holding the box at an angle to avoid touching any portion of the rainbow.

it could be a weird rehash of that (possibly nonexistent) outrage over the red starbucks cups! SATAN FRIES

Yep. Or Russia.

so basically only in san fran? that's disappointing.



also i wanna say that the only mcdonald's i will ever eat at is a spanish one

Edited at 2017-06-13 01:45 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-13 01:45 pm (UTC) Reply

lol I'm always confused when I read comments here saying that McDonald's burguers are really bad because I really enjoy them, but I'm from Spain so now your comment is making me think that maybe it's not that I have trash taste it's just that they are different.

de donde eres?

whenever i visit another country i like hitting up a mcdonald's and ordering something that i couldn't get in an american one. ended up getting pea soup at a porto mcdonald's lmao.



