McDonald's Tries to Get Our Money in a Cute Way
McDonald's just gave their iconic fry boxes the best redesign in honor of Pride Month. Throughout June, the fast-food chain will be using rainbow boxes to serve its fries at certain locations.
The boxes were first available in Washington D.C., from June 9 to 11, and now they'll be available in nine participating McDonald's locations in the San Fransisco Bay area. In addition to the fry boxes, certain McDonald's locations in Washington D.C., have displayed posters that say "lovin' is lovin'," which WTOP reports is the chains Pride Week theme. Are you loving mcdo's initiative?
(thank you mods for your help!)
Source
ONTD, how do you celebrate pride month? Which fast food chain has the best fries?
— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 12, 2017
McDonald’s Created Rainbow Fry Boxes for Pride Month and They’re Amazing https://t.co/GgaDYnO5RT pic.twitter.com/uo5vha5cpW
Yes to all this.
Lol I love burger king for everything else, but their fries.
There is something up with their meat. I can never keep them down. The last time I had a burger from them- it was a while ago- I thought I lost my spirit in the bathroom.
But on the other hand, as mentioned above, this is simple pandering in order to make a quick buck and I definitely won't be buying any more McDonalds than I would previously. McDonalds isn't sticking their neck out or doing anything brave by doing this and I don't think they need any added support. Hyper-capitalism and selling our countries out to corporations that are making our people fat and sick from childhood is not my cup of tea, thx.
I was hoping it was everywhere, but as I kept reading I could see that was unlikely.
also i wanna say that the only mcdonald's i will ever eat at is a spanish one
Edited at 2017-06-13 01:45 pm (UTC)