snake

McDonald's Tries to Get Our Money in a Cute Way

McDonald's just gave their iconic fry boxes the best redesign in honor of Pride Month. Throughout June, the fast-food chain will be using rainbow boxes to serve its fries at certain locations.
The boxes were first available in Washington D.C., from June 9 to 11, and now they'll be available in nine participating McDonald's locations in the San Fransisco Bay area. In addition to the fry boxes, certain McDonald's locations in Washington D.C., have displayed posters that say "lovin' is lovin'," which WTOP reports is the chains Pride Week theme. Are you loving mcdo's initiative?

(thank you mods for your help!)

Source

ONTD, how do you celebrate pride month?  Which fast food chain has the best fries?
Tagged: ,