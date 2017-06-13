Sofia Boutella photographed by Ellen Von Unwerth for Iris Covet Book
- The whole interview with Sofia by Dustin Mansyur is available @SOURCE
I knew The Mummy was going to flop but I didn't expect it to flop SO BAD lol. Even Sofia couldn't save that movie.
*I want to be photographed by EvU.
I left after about 20 minutes into the mummy tbh. I didn't even get to Jekyll explaining to Tom about Prodigium.
it was just so..ugh.
Edited at 2017-06-13 02:48 pm (UTC)
I know not everyone will understand her beauty though, my dumb sister was like "she's ugly IN THE FACE" when she presented at the oscars
damn I'll be honest from the previews I didn't think the mummy looked bad! Guess I was wrongggg lol
& she honestly seems like a lovely person.
I liked the soundtrack from the first one
like this shoot is making me sing the true blood theme rn
omg those b&w photos are my faaav