She is gorgeous!



I want to be photographed by EvU.

I'm only watching The Mummy because of her. I remember her as one of Madonna's backup dancer and have been a fan ever since.

I love Ellen Von Unwerth's photoshoots.

She's a babe but I refuse to give the mummy my money. The treatment of her character sounds very #problematic

Oh, no, what'd they do? I've only heard the movie was generally terrible.

Thread



[ spoilers ] she basically dies at the hands of tom cruise's character and she shrivels up to a dead mummy.

Thread



Lots of critics have commented on how the camera sexualises and fetishises her. She's a sexy undead body and that's it.

Thread



+ her kissing Tom Cruise and in another scene licking his face... Y I K E S!

Thread



She's so lovely. She deserves better than that flop movie.

I left after about 20 minutes into the mummy tbh. I didn't even get to Jekyll explaining to Tom about Prodigium.



I left after about 20 minutes into the mummy tbh. I didn't even get to Jekyll explaining to Tom about Prodigium.

Lmao sis!!

Thread



#ThereWasanattempt



it was just so..ugh.



it was just so..ugh.

Thread



I know lol!!! I have no idea who the hell is responsible for the script but that person should be banned from the film industry for eternity.

Thread



i stayed for the action scenes. i don't know if i can invest myself to the whole series / universe.

Thread



she's so gorgeous



I know not everyone will understand her beauty though, my dumb sister was like "she's ugly IN THE FACE" when she presented at the oscars



damn I'll be honest from the previews I didn't think the mummy looked bad! Guess I was wrongggg lol Reply

What kind of flop opinion is that?!

Thread



So many people I know irl think she's ugly or manly. Blind and tasteless basics imo

Thread



That was the first time I saw her without the Star Trek makeup somehow and i was like "......wait, seriously? they put her in all that makeup and she's beautiful?????" but that's acting for you. you do what you gotta.



& she honestly seems like a lovely person. Reply

Thread



Most people are used to bland beauties. Give me interesting, unique faces any day

Thread



she's sf beautiful!!

gorgeous from head to toe

Lol yassss! Love this gif.

Thread



She's so beautiful.

i'm obsessed with her face.

her features are so striking and she is SUCH a babe. i'd love to see her in a dance film knowing her background.

Watch street dance 2!

Thread



oop gonna do it. i live for bad dance movies.

Thread



How did I miss or forget there was a sequel? What was I doing?

I liked the soundtrack from the first one Reply

Thread



she's amazingly gorgeous and I love her!

she's gorgeous, rooting for her future movies to do well

I'm REALLY pumped for Hotel Artemis.

Thread



I'm slightly excited for Atomic Blonde. The kissing scene between Sophia and Charlize makes me feel some type of way LOL!

Thread



it sounds promising and i love the cast. i'm cautiously excited for atomic blonde as well based on the trailer

Thread



Omg can someone make an icon of the third picture from the bottom? She is gorgeous.

I'll try to make one for you!

Thread



she's so fucking gorgeous it kills me tbh



like this shoot is making me sing the true blood theme rn Reply

She should have trusted her first instinct and not done this flop movie, but at least it seems like she's got some promising stuff lined up - Atomic Blonde, Hotel Artemis (and Zach Quinto is in that too which the Trek nerd in me loves), and Fahrenheit 451.

I'm so freakin' mad because the director promised to give her a great backstory and that's why Sofia agreed to do this movie in the first place but he and the writers fucked it up anyway. UGHHHHHHHHH

Thread



she's too lovely for this crap movie

can she retire them damn bangs

lol thank you

Thread



mte...she would look gorgeous regardless of the hairstyle but I think she would look better without bangs.

Thread



Y tho? It suits her.

Thread



I think she looks pretty good with them, but I've seen so many photos of her lately where they're really uneven, and not in a stylistic way or anything, and that drives me nuts. It looks like when I was in 2nd grade and tried to cut my own bangs and I thought I'd done an amazing job and they were super even. They were not. lol

Thread



I love her and hope she works on better projects in the future

