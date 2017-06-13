Author Roxane Gay shamed by Australian 'feminist' Mia Freedman
I am appalled by Mamamia. It was a shit show. I can walk a fucking mile. https://t.co/14RNv2Ig0B— roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2017
- Feminist author Roxane Gay was recently in Australia promoting her (incredible) new book 'Hunger'. She was interviewed by Australian media personality and writer Mia Freedman, and the story was published today.
- The post was ridiculously fatphobic, including: "Hunger is a memoir about Roxane Gay’s body. And I would never normally breach the confidence of what goes on behind the scenes while organising an interview but in this case, it’s a fundamental part of her story and what her book is about. You see, Roxane Gay is……I’m searching for the right word to use here. I don’t want to say fat (OP NOTE: Gay chooses to call herself fat so I'm not sure why that word wouldn't suffice??) so I’m going to use the official medical term: super morbidly obese."
- The interview was recorded for a podcast and this is the description they used:
Oh Mamamia. When good intentions just do so much damage... this is appalling pic.twitter.com/Kni2nKpvkp— courtney robinson (@courtney_ro) June 13, 2017
- Gay has been calling Freedman out all day
It is cruel and humiliating. https://t.co/XY2AU0XPFG— roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2017
I ask for one thing. A sturdy chair.— roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2017
- Freedman is a prominent 'feminist' in Australia and owns 'feminist' publishing company MamaMia. Despite having a long history of terrible takes she is often trotted out as the face of modern feminism in Australia.
I don't know why I'm surprised. Mia is the definition of 'White Feminism'. Especially disgusting given that Gay's book is literally about how her trauma and weight are so intertwined.
okay this is so dumb. just because someone calls themselves fat doesn't mean they want other people to refer to them as that. ive had friends that call themselves fat but i would never refer to them as that. just like i'll call myself a faggot but i don't want other people referring to me as that....
no i don't think it's preferable. she should have just said "overweight"
apples and oranges. fat is a descriptor that, while sometimes misused as an insult, is not inherently a slur. in my personal experience, the only people afraid of using it or trying to make it a "bad word" are a) people who are trying too hard not to seem fatphobic or b) people trying to be sly and passive aggressive with their fatshaming
i think the author fell victim to wanting to be overly political correct so she used medical terminology. as far as the elevator line... i dunno, i'm not defending that one. i just think that's plain ignorance.
Why do these people have journalism/interviewing jobs and I can't get out of 8 cents a word freelance assignments.
I'm also so angry because just a couple of weeks ago I was telling someone that I really turned a corner on Mia Freedman because of her interview with Lindy West, where you really felt that she adored Lindy West and her frankness about being plus size. It's disheartening to know that those who you think would be supportive and tell you that you are, still can have the most fucked-up mentality about other people's weight.
Rove was amazing.
i feel like the apology/statement spent too much time defending and not enough time actually apologizing. the apology part of the statement wasn't very good imo.
