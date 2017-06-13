Author Roxane Gay shamed by Australian 'feminist' Mia Freedman

I don’t want to say fat (OP NOTE: Gay chooses to call herself fat so I'm not sure why that word wouldn't suffice??) so I’m going to use the official medical term: super morbidly obese."





okay this is so dumb. just because someone calls themselves fat doesn't mean they want other people to refer to them as that. ive had friends that call themselves fat but i would never refer to them as that. just like i'll call myself a faggot but i don't want other people referring to me as that....

Gay and other writers have spoken at length about the word 'fat' and why they use it. do you think that 'super morbidly obese' is preferable?

okay... that's still them using it, not other people using it towards them to label them.





no i don't think it's preferable. she should have just said "overweight" Reply

I'd rather be called fat than someone ask if I can fit on a elevator. One is a truth and one is just being nasty.

just like i'll call myself a [redacted] but i don't want other people referring to me as that....



apples and oranges. fat is a descriptor that, while sometimes misused as an insult, is not inherently a slur. in my personal experience, the only people afraid of using it or trying to make it a "bad word" are a) people who are trying too hard not to seem fatphobic or b) people trying to be sly and passive aggressive with their fatshaming Reply

Wow this is pretty gross. I don't understand why people care so much about other people being fat. Just go about your business and don't be an asshole, it's not that hard.

Wow this is just disgusting. What is this woman her issue?? Did the author of the book murder her dog or something??

i actually listened to the first 15 min of the podcast to see what the uproar was about and the interviewer was very explicit in not wanting to offend gay because she admired her so much.





i think the author fell victim to wanting to be overly political correct so she used medical terminology. as far as the elevator line... i dunno, i'm not defending that one. i just think that's plain ignorance. Reply

Good lords, it's too early for this. Australia, reel it in for once. Podcast people, this isn't a necessary introduction and 2: if you wanted to tie in author to subject/title, there's better ways.



Why do these people have journalism/interviewing jobs and I can't get out of 8 cents a word freelance assignments. Reply

Would've been more surprising if Mia Freedman managed to do something that wasn't being hideously offensive, tbh.

Haha sad and true =/

People were tearing strips off her on twitter this arvo and I literally had that reaction - "What has she done this time?".



Between this and the shitshow that was Paul Beatty's interview at the Sydney Writer's Festival, the cringe level is so high right now. I saw Roxanne Gay at the Sydney Writers Festival and she seemed like the coolest and sweetest person. It was so frustrating because the interviewer then also was obsessed with talking about herself and asking Gay ineffectual questions and not focusing on Gay's books, which was the whole point of the event. I really hope she didn't have a totally awful time in Australia, but I wouldn't blame her if she never wanted to do a press tour here again.



I'm also so angry because just a couple of weeks ago I was telling someone that I really turned a corner on Mia Freedman because of her interview with Lindy West, where you really felt that she adored Lindy West and her frankness about being plus size. It's disheartening to know that those who you think would be supportive and tell you that you are, still can have the most fucked-up mentality about other people's weight. Reply

Christ I just looked at the Guardian article about Cathcart interview how excruciating, he sounds like the worst.

could you please remove the this bitch tag?

because seeing it beside the feminism tag bothers me

oh yeah sure, good point

agh ive tried to do it a few times, not sure if its working cos its still there for me. LJ remains buggy as hell. Agreed i shouldnt have included it and apologies

There are so few good australian interviewers, the only ones I can think of are like Rove (who only does Whovians these days), Leigh Sales, Charlie Pickering, Marc Fennell and Adam Hills (who only does stuff in the UK now) like we're running our only good talent overseas and it's gone to shit. :/

God I miss Rove, his show was so great.

He's killing it on Whovians at the moment, i always have a good cackle while watching it. I miss us having an interview show we haven't had one until Adam Hills in Gordon St Tonight. It's been so long.

Not exactly an interview show, but I love Science vs. The host is Australian and I love the way she engages with people and takes information and makes it more understandable for a wider audience.

I like Stan Grant and the woman who sometime hosts the drum (lord... I cannot remember her name but I saw her interview Clem Ford and it was a delight)

adam hills is hilarious! i saw his show at a festival last year and i couldn't stop laughing

hamish and andy are also great at interviewing, they need to stick to radio tho

I like Hamish and Andy on the radio as well as Chrissy, Sam, and Browny. I think Aussie radio can be a great place for people to feel at ease and just have fun, especially on those two shows.

Rove was amazing.



Rove was amazing. Reply

This is disgusting. Fuck Mia Freedman. She's definitely encapsulates white feminism, so tone deaf, so condescending.

i have had an irrational (now rational) hatred of Mia Freedman since forever, she was always so annoying and obnoxious on morning and talk shows

The way this is written is so unnecessary. It's like she trying to be offensive - it almost comes off as trollish. It sounds like the interviewer has issues with people who are overweight.

This is exactly what I came in to say. It was written in such a bizarre way, it's hard to believe the article was meant to be anything but demeaning.

i feel like the apology/statement spent too much time defending and not enough time actually apologizing. the apology part of the statement wasn't very good imo.



that was an exhausting read and I got nothing out of it

It's gross. In the podcast description they say "none of this is disclosed with a mean spirit" because they know it's mean. It's like starting a sentence with "I'm not racist but." You know that shit is going to end up racist.

ugh Mia Freedman can always be relied on to be consistently terrible.

Mia is a fucking mess



Also since this is a post about awful Aussies am I allowed to be a bitter bitch and complain about the 'new' triple j breakfast hosts? I've really tried giving them a chance but they're terrible. These idiot 20 year old blokes who have no wit or intelligence to them, ughhh and they keep saying shit that makes me side eye them. I don't trust them and i don't like them. /rant over Reply

omg yes same i hate them, they are the worst

My brother has mentioned to me a couple of times wondering how they got that job. I don't listen except for Like a Version and even just that snippet you can just tell.

I haven't been able to warm to any new hosts since Adam Spencer and Wil Anderson.

I cannot and will never be able to move past the fact that one sounds exactly like Hamish Blake.



But I don't hate them as much as I hate Veronica and Lewis... Reply

Omg sis nooo. Veronica and Lewis >>>>>> Ben and Liam!

