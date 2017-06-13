Rih BBall

Author Roxane Gay shamed by Australian 'feminist' Mia Freedman


  • Feminist author Roxane Gay was recently in Australia promoting her (incredible) new book 'Hunger'. She was interviewed by Australian media personality and writer Mia Freedman, and the story was published today.

  • The post was ridiculously fatphobic, including: "Hunger is a memoir about Roxane Gay’s body. And I would never normally breach the confidence of what goes on behind the scenes while organising an interview but in this case, it’s a fundamental part of her story and what her book is about. You see, Roxane Gay is……I’m searching for the right word to use here. I don’t want to say fat (OP NOTE: Gay chooses to call herself fat so I'm not sure why that word wouldn't suffice??) so I’m going to use the official medical term: super morbidly obese."



  • The interview was recorded for a podcast and this is the description they used:


  • Gay has been calling Freedman out all day






SOURCE 1 2 3 4

I don't know why I'm surprised. Mia is the definition of 'White Feminism'. Especially disgusting given that Gay's book is literally about how her trauma and weight are so intertwined.
Tagged: , , ,